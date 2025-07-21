Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi at Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,400 (which includes the cleaning fee) plus GET and a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,200 (which includes the cleaning fee) plus GET and a $500 security deposit.

On Sundays, the Center can be rented from 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,050 (which includes the cleaning fee) plus GET and a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

56th Annual Barrio Fiesta® Maraming salamat po! to the thousands who participated in the 56th Annual Barrio Fiesta®. Congratulations to 2025 Miss Barrio Fiesta® Kyra Navarro Pagdilao (daughter of Richie Val Pagdilao and Charlyn Navarro), First Princess Jordyn-Leah Pagaduan (daughter of Devin and Cristina Pagaduan) and Second Princess Sofiya Marey Dominique Quines Cartagena (daughter of Mark Anthony and Whriz Debrey Cartagena). Many thanks to 2024 Miss Barrio Fiesta® Gianna Cheryze Magbual (daughter of Jovy Magbual and Maria Hall) for a job well done.

The major sponsors were County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development; Bayer U.S. Hawaii; ILWU; U.S. Renal Care; Philippine Airlines; Allstate/Brent Wylam, Agent; Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation; Apo, Reck & Kusachi; Jollibee; and Joey’s Kitchen.

Those who were selected by their respective hotels as the Outstanding Houskeeper were: Ariel Agapay of Courtyard by Marriott Kahului; Maria Almogela of Maui Beach Hotel; Nilo Amorio of Maui Seaside Hotel; Mary Grace Balatico of Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott; May Bautista of Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort; Joanna Cabbat at of Courtyard by Marriott Kahului; Blessie Rose Dahilig of Maui Seaside Hotel; Alan Elaydo of Wailea Beach Resort, Mariott; Mary Jane Garcia of Grand Wailea Resort; Diosdado Magno of Grand Wailea Resort; Jimmy Rabosa of Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort; Elisabeth Ribers of Maui Coast Hotel and Jerong Vergara of Maui Coast Hotel.

Congratulations to the following winners: Elizabeth Laxamana Iniba – Airfare to the Philippines sponsored by Philippine Airlines; Rosalinda “Rose” Inamasu and Marc Marquez – Las Vegas trips sponsored by Allstate/Brent Wylam, Agent; Cordillera presented by Maui Cordillera Ethnicos – Cultural Villages ($500); Nigel Nido – AnyKine Sisig Challenge® sponsored by Tante’s Island Cuisine ($500); Ray Bumanglag – Barrio Fiesta Balut Challenge® sponsored by Balai Pata by Joey Macadangdang ($500); Naeomi Skye Paa – The Barrio Fiesta Voice® sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura ($500); Gary Obrador – Barrio Wear Showdown!® sponsored by Glenda Esteban – Male Division- ($250); Adela Corpuz – Barrio Wear Showdown!® sponsored by Glenda Esteban – Female Division ($250); Kaitan Poouahi – Climb the Greased Pole!® sponsored by Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company ($500); Felino Garcia – Do the Sungka!® sponsored by Johnstone Supply of Maui ($500); Christian Chou – Eat Da Pansit® sponsored by Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran ($500); and Mikaela Tacderan – Kabataan Art Party® featuring Phil Sabado sponsored by In Memory of Nancy Andres and Aggie Cabebe ($500). And all the youth who participated in the Pabitin at the Barrio Fiesta!® sponsored by Friends of Justin Woodson.

The Lechon Demonstration coordinated by Bobby Sales was sponsored by In Memory of Stanley and Rufina Magbual.

Many thanks to the Food and Business Vendors: Allstate/Brent Wylam, Agent; Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort; Armas Financial Service Inc.; Bankers Life Insurance Company; Bayanihan Resiliency Project; Bayer U.S. Hawaii; Binhi at Ani; Ethnic Education Hawaii; Hawaii State Federal Credit Union; ILWU Local 142; Ilocos Surian Association of Maui; Law Offices of Rhoda Yabes Alvarez LLC; Mabuhay Mart; Magsingal Association of Maui; Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club; Maui Aids Foundation; Maui Filipino Community Council; Maui Revival Church; Mrs. Maui Filipina; Philippine Airlines; Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawaii; and U.S. Renal Care.

Support was also provided by Media Sponsors The Fil-Am Voice and KPMW Mix 105.5. KNDI provided a partial live broadcast on Saturday.

The Cultural Villages featured a replica Bahay Kubo (presented by Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation), Cordillera (presented by Maui Cordillera Ethnicos), Ilocos Norte (presented by Julie Cruz), Ilocos Sur (presented by Ilocos Surian Association of Maui), Metro Manila (presented by Heidee Kryssel Gudao de Vega), Mindanao (presented by Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company) and Pangasinan (presented by Wena Gazmen).

Cultural Entertainment was provided by Broken Notes; Students of Aggie Cabebe; Maui Waena Filipino Dance Troupe; Miss Barrio Fiesta 2024 and Miss Barrio Fiesta 2025 contestants; Naragsak and Madelyne Pascua and Keoni Manuel;

Other program participants included: Robert Agapay, Jared Agtunong, Sharon Zalsos Banaag, Gina Dela Cruz, Rodrigo Domingo, Alfredo Evangelista, Ethan Evangelista, Chelsea Evangelista Fernandez, Hawai‘i Army National Guard, Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club, Mahina Martin (representing Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr.), Eva Arconado Mirzai, Miss Barrio Fiestas and Little Miss Barrio Fiestas for the Santa Cruzan, Geralyn Nabaysa, Naeomi Skye Paa, Jade Rojas-Letisi (representing Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr.), Pastor Daniel Ronquillo, Ryan Sagayaga, Bobby Sales, Marilou Siores and Elizabeth Thomas. The 56th Annual Barrio Fiesta committee was chaired by Nora Cabanilla-Takushi and co-chaired by Alfredo Evangelista.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

Through May 31, 2025, a total of 35,407 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of May 2025 include Kihei and Lahaina Seventh Day Adventist Church and Miss Maui USA.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehee Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is a partnership with Maui Food Bank and is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawaii and Nareit Hawaii.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. Offered in partnership with the County of Maui, Office on Aging, classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility and balance. Since July 2022 and through May 2025, there have been 944 classes with seventy-five participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Scholarship Program

Thanks to the success of the 2025 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and the generosity of the Scholarship Partners, Binhi at Ani will award $32,000 in scholarships, with the eight top-rated scholars receiving $2,000 and sixteen receiving $1,000. (See Lead Story for more details.)

Seed and Harvest Dinner

The Seed and Harvest Dinner will be held on Saturday, July 12 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The 2025 Scholars will be presented while Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. will install the 2025–2026 Binhi at Ani Board of Directors.

Individual seats are still available at $50 each for the prime rib/fish dinner. For more information, contact Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242-8100 or AlfredoGEvangelista@gmail.com.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

Beginning July 7, there will be a variety of FREE classes.

Mondays (7/7, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28) – from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Philippine Cultural Dance for Youth. Taught by Madelyne Pascua.

Tuesdays (7/8, 7/15, 7/22, 7/29) – from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Art Classes for Youth. Taught by Philip Sabado.

Wednesdays (7/9, 7/16, 7/23, 7/30) – from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Introduction to Escrima for Youth. Taught by Brian Aganos.

The program will end on Thursday, July 31 with a Presentation at 6 p.m.

Pre-registration highly recommended via email to binhiatani@gmail.com. Questions? Contact Edward Garcia at (808) 269-2777 or eddings87@gmail.com mailto: melencopy@gmail.com or contact the Binhi at Ani office at (808) 877-7880.

La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino

La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino of Maui performed at the Kennedy Theater, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa during the Asia Pacific Dance Festival’s Local Motion presentation on May 25, 2025, held in memory of Master Dancer H. Wayne Mendoza. Mendoza was a former instructor of Filipino folk dance at U.H. Mānoa and choreographed for Pearl of the Orient Dance Company. La Galería, led by apprentice Lawrence Pascua, performed alongside sister groups; Philippine Cultural Group of Hawai’i led by apprentice Tessie Fabia Cabral, and The Mendoza Philippine Dance Group led by apprentice Gwen Arbaugh. Other sister groups Silangan Dancers of Hawai’i island, led by apprentice Millie Macugay Asuncion, Bulalayaw of O‘ahu, led by apprentice Limuel Michael Javines, Bailes de Pilipinas of Maui, led by apprentice Elsie Saribay; and apprentice Lorena Barbosa of Mendoza’s first formally-named group, Himigbayan, also of O‘ahu, were unable to attend.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce recently presented the 2025 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards. The Gintong Pamana Leadership Awards recognizes outstanding members of the Maui Filipino community who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, professional excellence, and a steadfast commitment to serving the community.

The 2025 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awardees are:

Jessica Acop, Program Director at Maui Health, is a pioneering healthcare leader known for building and scaling medical facilities and championing access to quality care for underserved communities. From launching free-standing emergency rooms in Texas to managing Maui’s first wound care clinic, her work improved patient outcomes and strengthened healthcare infrastructure. In the wake of the Lahaina fires, she mobilized her department to provide critical care and secured vital resources through national partnerships. An advocate for mentorship and education, Jessica’s leadership has been recognized nationally, including the Restorix award in 2023. A proud Indigenous Filipina of the Ibaloi tribe, she brings her values of resilience, service, and community to every role she undertakes.

Everett Balmores, Communications Systems Specialist with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, exemplifies quiet leadership and steadfast service. With a background spanning emergency management, hospitality safety and retail leadership, Everett plays a vital role in coordinating communications infrastructure and public alert systems across Maui County. During the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, while personally impacted by the loss of his family home, Everett continued to serve on the front lines—supporting local, state, and federal response teams with unwavering dedication. Known for his calm presence, humility, and deep sense of duty, Everett’s leadership in times of crisis reflects a profound commitment to both his work and his community.

Joel Navarro, CEO of the Maui Pono Foundation, is a longtime West Maui resident whose leadership spans real estate, finance, youth development and disaster recovery. With over 30 years of community involvement—from banking and title services to youth sports and education—Joel now leads one of Maui’s most impactful wildfire recovery nonprofits. Under his guidance, the foundation has distributed nearly $2 million in direct aid, small business support and community resilience projects. A steadfast advocate for West Maui, Joel also serves on the Lahainaluna High School Foundation board, leads the Lahaina Junior Golf Association, and chairs the Legacy Cup Golf Tournament, all while preserving the values and spirit of Lahaina through dedicated service.

Chef Bernardo “JR” Oao, owner of several restaurants under Oao Sushi LLC, embodies the Filipino immigrant dream through resilience, humility, and heart. Originally from Isabela, Philippines, JR began his culinary journey as a dishwasher, working tirelessly to become a master sushi chef. In 2022, he opened his first food truck, which quickly grew into a thriving restaurant brand with three locations across Maui: Oao in Wailea, Oao Sushi Go in Kahului, and Hachi by Oao in Kihei. A devoted community supporter, JR has provided aid to Lahaina fire victims, sponsored youth athletics, and actively serves through his church. His story is one of faith, perseverance, and a deep commitment to giving back.

“Jingo Magic” Tamayo is a seasoned media professional, community leader, and cultural advocate whose broadcasting career began in the late 1980s with the Manila Broadcasting Company, where he served as Program Director. After immigrating to the U.S., he moved to Maui in 2013 and worked with the independent radio station KPMW. Through his prime time show Biag Ti Hawayano, which became the top evening program for nearly two years, Jingo amplified Filipino voices and promoted cultural pride. He also served as a court interpreter, helping Filipino clients navigate the legal system. During the 2023 Lahaina fire, he stood alongside the Philippine Consul General, delivering critical live updates on DZRH to inform families abroad. Now serving as President of the Maui Taxi Operators, Jingo led successful negotiations with state and county agencies to update long-overdue tariff rates and improve working conditions for predominantly Filipino drivers. His efforts continue to uplift the Filipino community while supporting Maui’s tourism and recovery efforts.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently presented its 2025 Scholarship awardees, who were selected through a rigorous vetting process by independent judges.

Braeden Asuncion graduated from Maui High School and will be attending University of California, Davis to pursue a degree in Computer Science.

Sarah Cariaga graduated from Lahainaluna High School and will be attending University of Nevada to pursue a degree in Hospitality Management.

Michelle Castillo graduated from Maui High School and will be attending Chaminade University in Honolulu to pursue a degree in Event Sport and Management.

Kamuela Dahilig graduated from H.P. Baldwin High School and will be attending Santa Clara University in California to pursue a degree in Biology.

Taylor Deocares graduated from H.P. Baldwin High School and will be attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Willyn Domingo graduated from Maui High School and will be attending Pacific University Oregon to pursue a degree in Software Engineering.

Kalia Kaneta graduated from Maui High School and will be attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in Political Science.

Victoria Osborn graduated from Seabury Hall and will be attending Metropolitan State University of Denver to pursue a degree in Kinesiology.

Lilinoe Quitazol graduated from King Kekaulike High School and will be attending Oregon State University to pursue a degree in Computer Science.

Micah Sijalbo graduated from Maui High School and will be attending Oregon State University to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Jonah Tapaoan graduated from Maui High School and will be attending University of California, Merced to pursue a degree in Bioengineering.

Sophia Topinio graduated from Lahainaluna High School and will be attending Grand Canyon University to pursue a degree in Entrepreneurship and Finance.

Ikaika Wright graduated from King Kekaulike High School and will be attending University of Nevada, Las Vegas to pursue a degree in Computer Engineering.

Charllene Guansing is a current student at University of Hawaii Maui College and is pursuing a degree in Liberal Arts.

Jhenie Yuro is a current student at University of Hawaii Maui College and is pursuing a degree in Liberal Arts, Pre-Nursing.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Miss Maui Filipina Bernadette Amorio Acaso will compete in the Miss Hawai‘i Filipina Pageant, scheduled for August 9 on Kaua‘i (held during the annual United Filipino Council of Hawai‘i convention).

If you want to support her by purchasing an advertisement in the Souvenir Program, please contact her at (808) 740-3811.