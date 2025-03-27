Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,300 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,100 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

56th Annual Barrio Fiesta® will be held on Friday, May 23 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, May 24 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

As always there will be lots of masarap, naimas and ono Filipino and local food at the Barrio Fiesta including balut, banana lumpia, bbq chicken, bbq pork, bibingka, cascaron, chicken inasal, chow fun, crispy pork, kutsinta, dinardaraan, empanada, halo halo, ice candy, leche flan, marinated bangus, pansit, pansit palabok, pinakbet, pork adobo, pork barbecue, pork chicharon, roast pork lechon belly, sago gulaman, shoyu chicken, sisig, suman and vegetable lumpia. Mahalo to Food vendors Binhi at Ani, Ilocos Surian Association of Maui, Magsingal Association of Maui, Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club, Maui Filipino Community Council, Maui Revival Church, Mrs. Maui Filipina and San Juan-Lapog Association.

If you are interested in being a Business Vendor ($350 by April 15; $450 after April 15), please contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861.

The annual Scholarship Golf Tournament (which is sold out again) will be held on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at The Dunes Maui Lani Golf Course.

Mahalo to the Platinum Sponsors: All Island Case Management Corporation, Balai Pata by Joey Macadangdang, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1186, Ironworkers Stabilization Fund Local 625, Laborers Union Local 368, Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 293 and Vea Automotive LLC.

Mahalo to the Gold Sponsors: Copy Services, Exertus, First Hawaiian Bank, Four Sisters Bakery, Holoholo Pew Krew, Johnstone Supply of Maui, K&R Auto Body, Kahului Federal Credit Union, Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista-A Limited Liability Law Company, Sandy Magallanes, Jeff Mahoney, Mario Castro CPA, Maui Beach Hotel, Maui Kupono Builders, Nursing Care Hawai‘i, Lionel Siangco, Team Levi/Paradise Asian Foods Inc., Team Princess, Team Sunday Addict, Vent Pros Hawai‘i and Leona Wilson.

Mahalo to the Special Sponsors: Levi Aguinaldo, Arnel Alvarez, Mila Crisologo & Friends, Four Sisters Catering, Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura, Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors, Lala’s Services LLC, Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista LLLC, In Memory of Stanley & Rufina Magbual, Maui Filipino Community Council, Maui Soda & Ice Works, Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr., Philippine Airlines, Bill & Amy Ruidas, Studio Creative Associates, Sun Fresh Hawaii and Walmart Optical Department.

Mahalo to the Tee Sponsors: Ameritone Maui, Amethyst Builders LLC, B. Sales Trucking and Excavation LLC, CJ Mart, CNA Hawai‘i Institute LLC, Cabebe Family, Cupies x Badua’s, Fine Island Properties, Friends of Alice Lee, Johnny C. Pascua CPA, Kāwili Music, Law Office of Lance D. Collins, Marco’s Grill & Deli, Maxxis Management Corp., My Partner Movie, Noble Travel, RG Electric, Residential Care of Maui LLC, In Memory of Doris Cabanilla Saribay and In Memory of Dr. Angel & Wilhemina Tolentino.

Mahalo to the Scholarship Partners: Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo & ‘Ohana, In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa, Bayer Hawai‘i, In Memory of Aggie Cabebe, Café O’Lei, In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal, In Memory of Richard “Pablo” Caldito, Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran, In Memory of Stanley & Rufina Magbual, McDonald’s of Kahului, Maui Island Cozy Dental and US Renal Care.

All net proceeds from the golf tournament funds Binhi at Ani’s annual scholarship programs. Based on the anticipated proceeds from the golf tournament and the donations from the Scholarship Partners, Binhi at Ani expects to award twenty-five scholarships, with four at the $2,000 level and the rest at the $1,000 level.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

Through February 28, 2025, a total of 33,157 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of February 2025 include Kīhei and Lahaina Seventh Day Adventist Church, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA, and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is a partnership with Maui Food Bank and is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. Offered in partnership with the County of Maui, Office on Aging, classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.. Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility, and balance. Since July 2022 and through December 2024, there have been 894 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or

Maui Filipino Community Council

The 2025 Miss Maui Filipina Pageant, with the theme “We Are Resilient” will be held on May 3 at the Maui Beach Hotel Moana Ball Room.

Three women are vying to be the 2025 Miss Maui Filipina:

Bernadette Acaso, is a 2024 graduate of Maui High School and currently attending University of Hawai‘i Maui College. She has roots in Bohol.

Brianna Domingo, is a senior at Maui High School. She has roots in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, La Union and Pangasinan.

Meldge Ponce is a senior at St. Anthony High School. She has roots in San Juan, Ilocos Sur.

Tickets for the pageant are $75 (with dinner) or $50 (without dinner). Advertisements in the Souvenir Program are $175 for a full page ad, with the deadline of April 6. Sponsorships ($1,000 for Gold; $750 for Silver and $500 for Bronze) are also available. To purchase an ad or to be a sponsor, contact any of the contestants.

For more information, contact Michelle Santos at (808) 264-0871 or mmf.mfcc@gmail.com.

The 2025 Ms. Maui Filipina Coronation, a popularity contest, will be held on April 12 (beginning at 5:30 p.m.) at the Maui Beach Hotel – Moana Ballroom. Jasmine Therese Esguerra, DC, will be crowned as the 2025 queen. Dinner tickets are $60 (reduced pricing for children is also available). For more information, contact Madelyne Pascua at (808) 268-0686.

The Mrs. Hawai‘i Filipina Pageant will be held on June 7th at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom on O‘ahu. Dinner tickets are $140 ($150 at the door). To support Jasmine Therese Esguerra, DC, you may be a sponsor or purchase a one-page ad at the $150 rate (payment is due by May 7). For more information and other ways to support, contact her at (808) 500-2195.

Philippine Consulate General

The Philippine Consulate General will have a Consular Outreach Mission on Maui on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The Mission will be held at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

Services will include the following:

• Passports (Appointments will open at 2:00 pm on April 4, 2025 via www.passport.gov.ph)

• Dual Citizenship (Email application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by April 25, 2024.

• Report of Birth/Report of Marriage (For those who need these as supporting documents for their passport application, email the application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by April 25, 2025).

• Notarials (Affidavit, Special Power of Attorney) (Appointments may be made via https://tinyurl.com/MAUI2025OUTREACH beginning on April 4, 2025.