Let’s Talk Pinoy!

Dulce Karen Butay

April is the fourth month of the year, a time beginning with a celebration of joy and laughter through pranks and jokes. It awakens the joker within us, reminding us not to take life too seriously—after all, it’s just April Fool’s Day.

As we embrace the beauty of spring, we witness blooming flowers, vibrant leaf colors, longer days, and refreshing cooler temperatures. This month also signifies the meaningful journey of Lent, leading us to the uplifting holiday of Easter Sunday. What are you giving up this Lent season? Please share with us your resolution on Facebook. Visit us on our Facebook page and leave us a comment or ideas at www.facebook.com/FilAmVoiceMaui.

Shout out to our April birthday celebrants: Daisy Butay-Hayen, Norma Butay Aurelio, Gaye Gabuat and Carmelita Montero Quemado. Pada-pada kam nga kumablaaw ti naimbag nga panagkasangay yo amin! (Happy birthday to all!)

Happy, Happy birthday to you! Maligayang bati sa inyong kaarawan! (Tagalog) Naimbag nga panagkasangay mo! (Ilokano) Makapagayaya nga aggaw na nikeyana mu! (Ibanag) Masayang kebaitan queca! (Kapampangan) Masadya gid nga adlaw sa imo pagkatawo! (Ilonggo)

Let’s see what’s going on with our story this month and where Michael and Angel will be going next, shall we?

Angel turns on the shower and lets the danum (water) flow, filling the space with a soothing sound, almost drowning the chaos of her thoughts. As the warm tubig (water) cascades over her, she allows herself to simply stare into the emptiness of the room, lost in a moment of quiet introspection. The world outside fades away, leaving only the gentle rhythm of droplets and the steam rising in soft tendrils around her. In this small sanctuary, time stands still, providing a brief escape from her swirling worries, a moment to breathe and reclaim her sense of peace.

As the gentle knock on the pasbul (door) breaks the tranquil silence of the morning, she stirs from her slumber, momentarily disoriented. The soft sound beckons her attention, a subtle reminder of the world outside her dreams. With each passing moment, reality begins to unfold, drawing her gradually from the comfort of the bed. She takes a breath, steadying herself for the day ahead, intrigued by the possibilities awaiting her just beyond the threshold.

She walks towards the pintuan (door) and carefully opens it.

To her surprise, Mickey is standing there silently.

“Michael!” she calls out, her voice filled with urgency. Michael remains silent, his mind seemingly miles away.

Concerned, Angel asks, “Is there something you need?”

“Ummm … Pasensyaha lang ako (I’m sorry) for waking you, but I really need to ask you something important,” he says with a hint of urgency.

Angel patiently waits for him to pose his question. “Unsa (What) is it?” she urges.

“Your Nanay (mother) …” he replies cautiously.

“Anni (What) about my Inahan (mother)?” she asks, anxiety creeping into her voice.

“Oh, I just wanted to know ano (what) is her ngalan (name),” Michael says.

Angel says, “Her ngangan (name) is …”

“Lena Ramos Corpuz?” Michael cuts her off.

Angel is surprised. “How did you know my Inay (mother’s) name?”

“Just a wild guess,” he says. “Pasensya na (I’m sorry) to bother you. You should go back to sleep. It’s just 3 o’clock in the buntag (morning).” He starts to walk away.

“Michael … wait!” she calls to him and walks towards him.

“Do you know my magana (parents)?” she asks. Michael shakes his head.

“Yet you do know my mother’s nagan (name),” she replies, with a hint of confusion in her voice.

“I just know her pangalan (name), that’s it.” Michael says and walks away again.

“Michael, why do you know the ngalan (name) of my Nanay (mother)?” she asks, confused.

Michael turns around and says to Angel, “Angel, we might be relatives.”

Angel is shocked. “Nani (What), do you mean we are relatives? How are we related?”

“Go back to sleep. Let’s talk in the umaga (morning),” Michael says quietly.

“I won’t be able to go to sleep. It will bother me. I have thousands of questions in my mind… so I need to know how you know my Nanang (mother) and how exactly are we related?” Angel says.

“I should not be the one to tell you,” he says.

“No, please tell me,” she pleads.

Michael looks her in the mata (eyes) sadly and says, “Ask Uncle Ray.” He then closes the ridaw (door) to his room.

Angel is shocked, unable to move from where she was standing.

Anyways, that’s all I have. Keep an eye out for my column in every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino language. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen) and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)



Dulce Karen Butay graduated from Maui High School and received her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai'i – West O'ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance.