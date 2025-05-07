Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi at Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,300 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit or from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,100 plus GET (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit.

If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300, and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

If alcohol is BYOB or placed in coolers, there is an additional fee of $500.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

56th Annual Barrio Fiesta® will be held on Friday, May 23 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, May 24 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

Vying for the 2025 Miss Barrio Fiesta® are Sofiya Marey Domnique Quines Cartagena, Jordyn-Leeah Pagaduan and Kyrah Pagdilao. All advertisements/donations must be received by May 4, 2025 to be credited towards the candidate.

As always there will be lots of masarap, naimas and ono Filipino and local food at the Barrio Fiesta including balut, banana lumpia, bbq chicken, bbq pork, bibingka, cascaron, chicken inasal, chow fun, crispy pork, kutsinta, dinardaraan, empanada, halo halo, ice candy, leche flan, marinated bangus, pansit, pansit palabok, pinakbet, pork adobo, pork barbecue, pork chicharon, roast pork lechon belly, sago gulaman, shoyu chicken, sisig, suman and vegetable lumpia. Mahalo to Food vendors Binhi at Ani, Dance International Foundation, Ilocos Surian Association of Maui, Magsingal Association of Maui, Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club, Maui Filipino Community Council, Maui Revival Church and Ms. Maui Filipina.

If you are interested in being a Business Vendor ($350 by April 15; $450 after April 15), please contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861.

In addition to food and more food, there will be several contests throughout the weekend, with large prizes as indicated:

• AnyKine Sisig Challenge® sponsored by Tante’s Island Cuisine. Saturday be there by 2:30 p.m. [$500 prize]

• Barrio Fiesta Balut Challenge® sponsored by Balai Pata by Chef Joey Macadangdang. Saturday at 6 p.m. [$500 prize]

• Barrio Fiesta Voice® sponsored by Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company. Friday be there by 8 p.m. [$500 prize]

• Barrio Wear Showdown® sponsored by Glenda Esteban. Saturday be there by 7 p.m. [$250 prize for males category $250 prize for female category]

• Climb the Greased Pole Contest® Saturday at 1 p.m. [$500 prize]

• Do the Sungka!® sponsored by Johnstone Supply of Maui. Saturday at 10 a.m. [$500 prize]

• Eat Da Pansit® Contest sponsored by Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran with Pansit donated by Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club. Saturday be there by 2:30 p.m. [$500 prize]

• Kabataan Art Party® featuring Philip Sabado. Saturday at 2 p.m. (right after the Climb the Greased Pole Contest®) [$500 prize]

• There will also be the Pabitin at the Barrio Fiesta!® sponsored by Friends of Justin Woodson. Friday and Saturday.

• Plus there will be a Lechon Demonstration sponsored by In Memory of Stanley and Rufina Magbual. Saturday with samples at about 5 p.m.

And yes, you can enter to win a drawing for airfare to Manila sponsored by Philippine Airlines. Rules: Must be 18 years old and present to win, with proper ID (entry must match ID; no nicknames). One entry per person per day. No entry fee. Other restrictions may apply.

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament (sold-out again with 152 Golfers) was held on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at The Dunes Maui Lani Golf Course.

Placing first and winning the Mayor’s Cup sponsored by Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. was the Maui Kupono Builders team (Kahiau Ting, Ryan Koshi, Kiki Ting and Desiree Ting) with a net 48.5.

The other teams that placed in the top 10 were Copy Services (Rheyden Lagazo, Mario Elaydo, Edward Butardo and Maynard Villanueva) with a net 49.5; Balai Pata by Chef Joey Macadangdang (Ezra Macadangdang, Kaima Kanaha, Taj Acio and Billy Bones) with a net 50.0; Vea Automotive LLC #1 (Devin Vea, Moku Loo, Jan Fuentes, and Jason Miyahira) with a net 50.5; Four Sisters Bakery (Arnold Magbual, Jovy Magbual, Richard Ped and Marc Villaverde) with a net 50.6; Team Princess (Bobby Galapon, Princess Tamayo, Michael Rambaud and Henry Tariga) with a net 50.68; Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista LLLC (Alfredo Evangelista, David Anzai, Kimo Apana and Rose Pagan) with a net 51.1; Team Levi/Paradise Asian Foods Inc. (Levi Aguinaldo, Felix Santiago, Glenn Sarol and Edward Coloma) with a net 51.3; Kahului Federal Credit Union (Guy Muraoka, Leo Polo, David Oka and Alan Nakamoto) with a net 51.7; and Holoholo Pew Krew (Jr. Riglos, Josh Rodante, Jeremiah Hogan and Khongori Hogan) with a net 51.8.

Bobby Galapon won the Jack Pot ($775) at Hole #3 with a distance of three feet seven inches. Galapon also won the Closest to the Pin sponsored by Levi Aguinaldo.

Arnel Alvarez won the Jack Pot ($900) at Hole #8 with a distance of 3 feet 5 inches. Alvarez also won the Closest to the Pin sponsored by In Memory of Stanley & Rufina Magbual.

Ben Hooper won the On the Green Drawing sponsored by Bill & Amy Ruidas at Hole #6.

Desiree Ting won the On the Green Drawing sponsored by Arnel Alvarez at Hole #17.

Alexander Talavera. won the Early Bird Contest sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura.

David Anzai won the airfare to Manila sponsored by Philippine Airlines.

Many thanks to the Sponsors, Donors, and volunteers who all contributed to the success of the 2025 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. Together with the generosity of the Scholarship Partners, Binhi at Ani is expected to award twenty-five scholarships (four at $2,000 and twenty-one at $1,000).

And yes, save the date for next year’s tournament: Sunday, March 15 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. Remember, don’t wait as the tournament will sell-out again.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

Through March 31, 2025, a total of 34,157 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of March 2025 include Binhi at Ani Board of Directors, Confederation of Ilocano Association, Incorporated (Samahang Ilokano), Kihei and Lahaina Seventh Day Adventist Church, Maui County Federal Credit Union, Maui Filipino Community Council, and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehee Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is a partnership with Maui Food Bank and is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. Offered in partnership with the County of Maui, Office on Aging, classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m., from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is an exercise program for those over 50 years of age that improves cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility, and balance. Since July 2022 and through December 2024, there have been 894 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The 2025 Miss Maui Filipina Pageant, with the theme “We Are Resilient” is scheduled for May 3 at the Maui Beach Hotel Moana Ballroom. Tickets for the pageant are $75 (with dinner) or $50 (without dinner).

Three women are vying to be the 2025 Miss Maui Filipina:

Bernadette Acaso, is a 2024 graduate of Maui High School and currently attending University of Hawai‘i Maui College. She has roots in Bohol.



Brianna Domingo, is a senior at Maui High School. She has roots in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte, La Union and Pangasinan.

Meldge Ponce is a senior at St. Anthony High School. She has roots in San Juan, Ilocos Sur.

For more information, contact Michelle Santos at (808) 264-0871 or mmf.mfcc@gmail.com.

The 2025 Ms. Maui Filipina is Jasmine Therese Esguerra, DC. She will now compete in the Mrs. Hawai‘i Filipina Pageant to be held on June 7th at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Resort’s Coral Ballroom in Waikiki on O‘ahu.

Dinner tickets are $140 presale. To support Jasmine Therese Esguerra, you may be a sponsor or purchase a one-page ad at the $150 rate (payment is due by May 7). For more information and other ways to support, contact her at (808) 500-2195.

Philippine Consulate General

The Philippine Consulate General will have a Consular Outreach Mission on Maui on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 4, 2025 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The Mission will be held at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

Services will include the following:

• Passports (Appointments will open at 2 p.m. on April 4, 2025 via www.passport.gov.ph)

• Dual Citizenship (Email application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by April 25, 2024.

• Report of Birth/Report of Marriage (For those who need these as supporting documents for their passport application, email the application form and supporting documents for evaluation to Honolulu.pcg@dfa.gov.ph by April 25, 2025).

• Notarials (Affidavit, Special Power of Attorney) (Appointments may be made via https://tinyurl.com/MAUI2025OUTREACH beginning on April 4, 2025.