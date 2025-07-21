Five De-Stressing Activities in This Stressful World We Live In

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Images courtesy Liza Pierce

Life these days seems to feel heavier than usual. Maybe it is. The world is spinning fast, the news is often heartbreaking, and the demands of daily life can be overwhelming. Whether it’s work stress, family responsibilities, financial challenges, or simply trying to keep up with everything going on around us, many of us are feeling stretched thin.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to find ways to pause, breathe, and care for our mental and emotional well-being.



Recently, I started making a list of simple things I can do to help myself de-stress. Then I thought—why not share it? Maybe it will help someone else too. And what better place to do that than right here in our Kwento-Kwentuhan corner?

Here are five simple, meaningful activities that can help us reconnect—with ourselves, with nature and with each other:

1. Walking – Preferably Outdoors

Walking is one of the most underrated stress relievers. It’s free, easy and incredibly effective. Whether you’re strolling along the beach in Kīhei, hiking the trails of ‘Īao Valley, or just taking a lap around your neighborhood, moving your body and breathing fresh air can calm the spirit. No fancy gear required—just comfy shoes and a willingness to slow down.

Bonus points if you keep your phone in your pocket and truly soak in your surroundings. As for me, I love walking from our house to Kama‘ole Beach and watching the sunset there. It’s a sacred time of peace and reflection.

2. Reading – Escape into Another World

There’s something magical about getting lost in a good book. Whether it’s fiction, self-help, or a memoir, reading can transport us from our worries and inspire us in new ways. Find a cozy nook at home or bring a book to the beach or park.

Even just 15 minutes a day can lower stress. Audiobooks count too! Personally, I love reading self-help and motivational books. Others might prefer novels or sci-fi. What kind of books do you enjoy?

3. Gardening – Healing in the Soil

Gardening is a peaceful, grounding activity. Whether you’re planting vegetables, herbs or flowers, working with the earth brings a unique joy. Even if you don’t have a yard, a few potted plants on your lānai can make a difference. There’s something healing about watching life grow—especially knowing you helped nurture it. Most Filipinos naturally love planting, so this one might come easy for many of us!

4. Meditation – Just Breathe

Meditation doesn’t have to be intimidating. You don’t need to sit cross-legged in silence for an hour—unless you want to! Just a few minutes of intentional breathing can help reset your nervous system. Apps like Calm or Insight Timer are great guides, or you can simply sit quietly, close your eyes, and breathe. As for me, I find peace in reading my Bible and praying. Meditating on God’s Word and journaling afterwards is my favorite form of stillness and reflection.

5. Spend Time with Family and Friends – Especially Outdoors

Connection is powerful medicine. Spend time with people who love you—laugh, cry, sing karaoke, dance, eat and talk story. Being surrounded by those who care makes our burdens feel lighter. We Filipinos are naturally good at this. We love family gatherings! Just remember: the goal is to de-stress, so don’t stress too much about the preparation. It’s okay if things aren’t perfect. Just being together—without pressure or distraction—can be exactly what your heart needs.

There are so many other ways to reduce stress but these five are a great place to start. Try one—or try them all—and notice how even small changes in your daily routine can make a big difference.



In these uncertain times, taking care of yourself is not selfish—it’s essential. When we care for our well-being, we become more grounded, loving and resilient. Let’s make space for joy, connection and calm in our everyday lives.

Until next time, let’s breathe deeply and live gently. We are blessed to live on Maui.

