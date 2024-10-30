Carol Ann Baylosis Ursua

Lucy Peros | Photos courtesy the Ursua ‘Ohana

If anyone wants to meet an angel here on earth, this month’s featured Sakada Offspring, Carol Ann Baylosis Ursua is the person.

Carol was born in July 1954. She attended Pā‘ia School and Maui High School. Her high school class graduated from the Kahului campus and was the last class to attend Maui High School at Hāmākua Poko.

During the summer, she worked at Maui High School janitorial services, Tam’s Sampan at Maui Pine in Kahului, and Peggy’s and Johnny’s for a couple of years as a salesperson in the Men’s department. Later, she went to school to become a secretary. She was hired to work for John Baldwin who owned and ran Haleakala Transportation on Dairy Road. She was a secretary in the office taking care of import and export shipping. While working there, she spoke to Marlon Brando on the phone to ship his son’s drum set back to Los Angeles. She also met Vicki Lawrence in person, the actress who worked with Carol Burnett, to ship back portraits to her home in Beverly Hills, California.

Soon after, she was approached by Wilfred Robello, Jr. to work for DHX (Dependable Hawaiian Express) where she retired at age 62. After retiring, however, Carol got bored so she was hired by Fr. Jojo Alnas as the parish secretary for Holy Rosary Church in Pā‘ia where she is currently working part-time.

Carol was married to the late Cresencio Soliven Ursua who was from Magsingal, Ilocos Sur, Philippines. Carol had a chance to visit Magsingal before they had their children. She went to see Cresencio’s family and their residence. “It was quite an experience that made me appreciate all that I had at home here on Maui,” she says. Cresencio was a cook at the Sheraton Maui in Kā‘anapali. Before retirement, he worked at Royal Lahaina Resort and the Westin Maui.

Carol and Cresencio have three children together; two girls, Lorelee Ann Ursua Bivit and Christine Leinaala Ursua Pavao, and a son, Jeffery Ryan Ursua. Lore is a cook at the Grand Wailea Resort in Wailea. Christine is in the administration office at Four Seasons Wailea. Jeffery is a supervisor at Enterprise Rent-A-Car at the Kahului Airport. Lore has five children, three girls and two boys. Her oldest daughter Leeana is a medical assistant for a heart specialist in Kahului. Her second oldest daughter Kaulana is a dental hygienist in Kahului and her youngest daughter, Lehua is at Baldwin High School as a freshman this year. Her older son, Kapono is a senior at Baldwin High School and her youngest son Kamakana is in seventh grade at ‘Īao Intermediate School. Lore’s husband, Dennis is a CDL (Commercial Driver Licensed) truck driver for Southern Wines.

Christine has two daughters; Sharisse at ‘Īao School Intermediate and Camille is in the fourth grade at Pu‘u Kukui Elementary School. Christine’s husband, Shawn is a certified electrician and works for WADA Electric.

Jeffery Ursua has three sons; Ryan and Rayden are living in Las Vegas while the youngest, Gauge, lives at home. Ryan’s girlfriend is Makala Manibog.

Carol has two great-grandchildren, Lawai‘a who is four years old, and Auli‘i who just made three.

Carol’s father, Catalino Eugenio Baylosis was from Cebu, Philippines. He worked for HC&S in the Pā‘ia Mill as a meter reader in the mill’s boiler room. According to Carol, her father took her there in the boiler room and showed her how to read the meter. The boiler room is a separate shed located by Pā‘ia School which Carol claims is still there today. It might be worth taking a walk there to see the boiler room shed, a part of HC&S history. Under the boiler room was a tunnel with fresh running water which curious young Carol found out by throwing rocks. “It was an awesome experience!” exclaims Carol.

Carol mentions her father Catalino was a hard worker. He planted vegetables like corn, sweet potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, saluyot, marunggay, etc.

Carol and her family grew up behind Nashiwa Bakery in Pā‘ia above the gym called Orpheum Village. They later moved to Skill Village. The house is still there but is now owned by someone else.

Carol shared the following: Today I appreciate all that I experienced as a child. Now I am the Worship Director at Christ The King Catholic Church, selected and commissioned by Fr. Efren Tomas, MS. I work part-time and first secretary at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pā‘ia, hired by Fr. Jojo (Cipriano) Alnas. I recently joined Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu Chapter IV. In between babysitting grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and serving in two parishes, I do feel truly blessed. I have done so much not only for the parishes but for the community. I truly feel that with God-given talents he places me where I am needed the most. I am an angel warrior serving God’s people.

Carol is a dependable, well-rounded person. This writer can attest to that. She wears many hats. Carol is always laughing and smiling even when life is tough. She is an incredibly positive person. Carol is a loving single mom, raising her children and grandchildren single-handedly well. She is a very devoted Catholic Christian woman. Carol is always on a positive note. It is her strong faith in God that gets her through life’s challenges. Carol, you are truly an Angel on earth.

Lucy Peros is a retired schoolteacher, having taught at St. Anthony Grade School and Waihe‘e Elementary School. Both of her late parents, Elpidio Cachero Cabalo (a 1946 Sakada) and Alejandra Cabudoy Cabalo of Hāli‘imaile, worked for Maui Land and Pine Company. Lucy now enjoys retirement and has time to join other seniors in the Enhance Fitness Program under the Department of Aging three times a week. She also attends the line dancing class and other activities at Kaunoa and joins other Waihe‘e School retirees when help is needed at the school. Lucy also devotes some of her time to activities at Christ The King Catholic Church. She enjoys writing and reading in her spare time.