What’s Happening in February

Reasons to celebrate

The second month of the year is the most notable for both Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. February is also the shortest month of the year with just 28 days unless it is a leap year—in which case there are 29 days.

There is so much to celebrate in February and much to be thankful for. Here are just some of the events that are worth celebrating and worthy of our collective support:

Black History

Black History Month recognizes the many incredible achievements of African Americans throughout history that shapes and made our country great and acknowledges their struggles. The focus of celebrating Black History Month is highlighting the legacy of pioneers and leaders from Rosa Parks to Dr. Martin Luther King and many others who paved the way for the civil rights movement. Because of these pioneers’ non-violent activism, many of our civil and human rights we all enjoy today were made possible, and we owe our deepest gratitude to them.

Valentine’s Day

This is the time of the year we splurge to show our loved ones how much we care. It is estimated that the Valentine’s Day celebration is the third priciest day of the year for U.S. consumers, who will spend over $2 billion. That is a lot of chocolate candy hearts and roses. This is a great time to reach out to someone special and tell them how you feel about them. It does not have to cost you a lot of money to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a loved one. The best gift is simply to spend time together, take a leisurely scenic walk at your favorite beach, cook a romantic dinner together, make a special card with a heartfelt love note, and plan an activity you can do together.

Presidents’ Day

It is celebrated to honor the lives of the presidents of the United States, especially George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. It is a federal holiday and is celebrated on the third Monday of February. Washington was the first president of the United States, and he presided over the Constitutional Convention of 1787. Lincoln’s legacy is based on his momentous achievements: he successfully waged a political struggle and civil war, preserving the Union, ending slavery, and creating the possibility of civil and social freedom for African Americans.

Kaibigan Ng Lahaina

It is a newly formed 501C3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the recovery and resilience of Filipino immigrant communities impacted by the August 8, 2023 wildfires. We are extremely grateful and proud of this organization for their passion and commitment to helping our fellow kababayans. According to its recent news release, Kaibigan Ng Lahaina (translated Friends of Lahaina) received a $250,000 grant from the American Red Cross to support Lahaina wildfires survivors. The grant funding will support two key service projects designed to help survivors. The two essential projects benefiting our Filipino community affected by the wildfires are:

• Tagumpay Pondo (translated Victory Fund). This project will provide one-time financial assistance to qualified applicants, intended to cover personal expenses related to the wildfire’s impact. As stated by Sieny Corpuz, KNL Director of Community Operations, “These awards are not a long-term solution; they provide essential immediate relief to those who are struggling to get back on their feet.”

• The second important project for the grant is the Padigo Project (translated to make sure all are fed)—named after the Ilokano word for the “assurance that there is enough to feed everyone in the household” and to help families as they continue their recovery from the wildfires. This is a food subscription program offering culturally significant food, including Filipino vegetables, meats, and other protein sources from Filipino households affected by the wildfires. According to Eric Arquero, Executive Director of KNL, inception of the Padigo project was initiated because KNL “recognized how the loss of Filipino grocers and home gardens has deeply impacted our community.”

To apply for these programs, you may contact Kaibigan Ng Lahaina. We extend our deepest and sincere appreciation to the organization and its hard-working Filipino leaders who are the “boots on the ground” working diligently in helping our Filipino community impacted by the wildfires. Let us support them with our time, finances, and prayers! Magkaisa Tayong Lahat!