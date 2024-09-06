On to the General Election

Voter turnout on Maui remains dismal.

Alfredo G. Evangelista | Assistant Editor

The results are in from the August 11 Primary Election, setting the slate for the General Election.

Despite a challenging two years in this community due to the ongoing housing crisis and then the upcountry and Lahaina wildfires, the Nonpartisan Primary for Maui County Council drew only two races with more than two candidates: the Upcountry and the South Maui council residency seats. In fact, Lanai member Gabe Johnson and East Maui [Hana] member Shane Sinenci will both return to the Council Chamber in uncontested re-election races.

Maui County does not follow the practice on Hawaii and Oahu awarding wins if a candidate collects 50%+1 votes in the Primary. Instead, in the County of Maui elections, contests with only two candidates went directly to the General Election, and even a resounding 16,647 (57.8%) vote showing by incumbent Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura only propels her to a November rematch with second place primary finisher Jocelyn Cruz, who captured only 5,212 (18.1%) votes; 4,695 voters returned blank ballots in this race. Current South Maui Councilmember Tom Cook edged former councilmember Kelly King 11,686 (40.5) – 11,541 (40%) in the primary (it’s a bit of a rematch as King beat Cook in 2020 before giving up the council seat for an unsuccessful Mayoral run in 2022).

Nearly 4,000 people left their ballots blank in the South Maui race.

The other Maui County Council races will feature incumbent Wailuku member and Council Chair Alice Lee against James (Nahele) Forrest, and incumbent West Maui councilmember Tamara Paltin against Lorien (Lolo) Acquintas.

There will be rematches between incumbent Kahului member Tasha Kama and Carol Lee Kamekona, Makawao-Ha‘ikū-Pā‘ia member Nohe U‘u-Hodgins and Nara Boone, and Molokai councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez and John Pele. Councilmember Kama eliminated Kamekona in the 2022 primary.

In the Council races, all Maui voters, regardless of where they live, can vote in all nine races—although the Charter sets residency requirements for each seat, the members are elected Countywide. Blank ballots may decide some of the Council races. In 2022, Lee edged Nohelani Ahia, 22,733/43.3%- 22,220/42.3%, with 7,537 blank ballots. Rawlins-Fernandez beat Pele, 25,448/48.4% – 18,797/35.8%, but 8,247 cast no ballot on the Molokai contest. U‘u-Hodgins beat Boone, 25,196/48%- 19,409/37%, but 7,876 voters did not participate in that council race.

In the partisan legislative primaries, the incumbents in Maui’s all Democratic Party delegation cruised to slots in the General Election ballot. Canoe district (District 13) Representative Mahina Poepoe easily won a rematch with former appointed Rep. Linda Clark, 2,550-756. Poepoe will face GOP nominee Scott Adam who she beat, 5,827/63.7%- 2,084/22.8% in 2022 (she also defeated perennial Green Party candidate Nick Nikhilananda who managed 639/7.0%).

West Maui (District 14) member and Lahaina fire survivor Elle Cochran won an all-Filipino Democratic Primary against Kanamu Balinbin, 1,369-692. Cochran will need to again beat GOP candidate Kelly Armstrong to hold her seat; Cochran beat Armstrong and Aloha Aina candidate Leonard Nakoa III in 2022 (3,759/52.0%- 2,070/28.6%- 1,037/14.2%).

“My philosophy for the Primary was and will be the same for the General ‘My job is my campaign,’ Cochran notes. “It [has] nothing to do with money; it has to do with walking my talk.”

Upcountry (District 12) Rep. and chair of the powerful House Finance Committee Kyle Yamashita advanced to a General Election rematch with Republican Dan Johnson, as well as Green Party nominee Rita Ryan; Yamashita beat Johnson, 7,085/65.5%- 2,118/19.6%, as well as Green Summer Starr, 1,111/10.3%, in 2022.

South Maui (District 11) member Terez Amato will square off against Republican nominee Aileen (Lily) Acain.

Incumbent Kahului Representative (District 9) Justin Woodson was elected outright to his seventh two-year term on August 11, collecting 2,509 cast ballots or 79.4%. Rep. Woodson is unbeaten in six elections since being appointed in 2013 to replace then-Rep. Gil Keith-Agaran. Rep. Woodson observed, “This particular primary election was interesting in that I can’t recall seeing so many incumbents defeated or now in significant jeopardy of being defeated.”

Similarly, appointed State Senator (District 5) Troy Hashimoto also has no General Election opponent and will complete the remaining two years of former Central Maui Sen. Keith-Agaran’s four-year term after capturing 6,707 votes or 83.2% (Keith-Agaran won re-election in 2022 by capturing 8,043 votes but resigned last November).

Tyson Miyake, appointed to Hashimoto’s Wailuku (District 10) House seat, beat back Jeremiah Savage, 3,433-809 (70.7%-16.7%). After winning his first election (he has no General Election opponent), Rep. Miyake said, “I am deeply grateful for the support shown in the Primary Election. It’s an honor to have the trust of our community, and I look forward to the work ahead as we continue to push forward together.”

West and South Maui Senator Angus McKelvey will again need to beat Republican Sheila Walker. Sen. Mc-Kelvey bested Walker and Green Party nominee Melissah Shishido, 9,387/59.1%- 4,634/29.2%- 1,056/6.7%, in 2022.

“I am so humbly grateful for each and every person that took the time to fill out the ballot with their vote for me,” Sen. McKelvey said. “It’s understandable that because I had no opponent in the primary that many would have left it blank. The fact they took the time to still vote for me means a lot to me.” Sen. McKelvey still drew 4,358/74.4% votes in the Primary.

The longest-serving Maui Senator, Lynn DeCoite will face GOP nominee Gabby Macaraeg. Sen. DeCoite won the seat in 2022 by pummeling her GOP opponent Tamara McKay, 14,161/71.2%- 4,545/22.8%.

Sen. DeCoite commented, “I am running to continue my commitment to serving my entire Senate District, mauka to makai, on each island and ensuring that all of my constituents have access to services and resources no matter where they live. I am also committed and willing to work with EVERYONE in our communities to ensure a better future for all of Hawaiʻi Nei.”

“The biggest shake-up is the loss of Speaker Saiki,” Rep. Cochran concluded about the primary election results. “I’m excited to see what this new change that may bring within our leadership.” Oahu Representative Scott Saiki, House Speaker since 2017, lost his primary.

Rep. Yamashita, the dean of the Maui legislative delegation, was identified as a possible replacement for Saiki. If Rep. Yamashita gives up the influential Finance Chair post, the Upcountry lawmaker would be the third Maui legislator to serve as Speaker since Statehood (the others were Elmer Cravalho (1959-1967) and Joseph Souki (1993-1999, 2013-2017); a fourth Tadao Beppu (1968-1974) was born on Maui but represented an Oahu district).

In the Office of Hawaiian Affairs races, former U.S. Congressman Kaiali‘i Kahele collected 9,930 (34.4%) of the ballots cast in Maui County for the Big Island trustee seat, followed by Ka’apana Aki, 3,286 (11.4%). Kahele received 79,739 (29.5%) to Aki’s 34,123/12.6% statewide.

Molokai trustee Luana Alapa captured 6,392 votes (22.2%) while Kunani Nihipali had 3,814 (13.2%) and Gayla Haliniak scored 2,056 (7.1%), and Lu Ann Lankford-Faborito had 1,805 (6.3%). Statewide, Alapa won 55,659/20.6% with Nihipali (33,986/12.6%), Lankford-Faborito (12,455/4.6%), and Haliniak (11,759/4.4%) trailing.

For the OHA At-Large seat, incumbent Trustee dissident Keli‘i Akina had 4,393 (15.25), while Peter Apo (3,221/11.2%), Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya (2,125/7.4%), Lei Ahu Isa (2,069/7.2%), Brandon Lee (1,959/6.8%), Leona Kalima (1,473/5.1 %) and Larry Kawaauhau (578/2%) trailed. Statewide, Akina garnered 40,647/15.1%, while Ahu Isa (30,740/11.4%), Apo (27,321/10.1%), Lee (18,617/6.9%), Kahanamoku-Teruya (17,560/6.5%), Kalima (11,357/4.2%) and Kawaauhau (5,494/2.0%) finished behind.

For federal races, Hawai‘i Junior U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono easily won the nomination over Ron Curtis and Clyde Lewman, 175,288/84.6% – 14,192/6.9%- 4,256/2.1%. In Maui Nui, U.S. Sen. Hirono easily outpaced (19,862/87.4%) Curtis (1,174/5.2%) and Lewman (372/1.6%). Sen. Hirono will face former GOP West O‘ahu lawmaker Bob McDermott who outlasted five other Republicans. McDermott will be trying to improve his 2022 showing where he lost badly to Hawaii’s Senior U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, 106,358/25.4%-290,894/69.4%. We the People nominee Shelby Pikachu Billionaire and Green Party member Emma Jane Pohlman and nonpartisan John Giuffre (who collected more votes than partisan nominee Billionaire to advance) will also be on the General Election ballot.

Incumbent U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda advanced without challenge to the General Election where she will have to beat GOP nominee Steve Bond, Libertarian Aaron Toman, and nonpartisan Randall Meyer (who collected more votes than Toman to qualify for the General) to win her first re-election to Congress.

“I take every election seriously and I work hard every day to represent my constituents at home and in DC,” said Congresswoman Tokuda. “While I am grateful and humbled by the support our campaign received in the Primary Election, I know I have to work hard every day to earn the confidence and support of our district as we head into the General Election.”

In 2022, Tokuda won her seat by outpolling Republican Joe Akana and Libertarian Michelle Tippens (128,407/59.2% – 72,874/33.6% – 5,130/2.4%) after U.S. Rep. Kahele vacated the seat after just one term to run for Governor.

Without any marquee match ups in the primary, Maui County turnout proved the lowest statewide, with only 28,833 or 25.5% of the 113,019 registered voters turning in ballots. The Big Island (50,344 votes or 38.3%) led turnout statewide, followed by Honolulu (176,124 votes or 32.1%) and Kauai (31.1%); Hawaii and Oahu are holding Mayor elections this year (Rick Blangiardi won a second term by garnering 70,7% of the ballots cast in the primary while Big Island incumbent Mitch Roth, with 36.5% was forced into a November runoff by challenger Kimo Alameda 26.7%). Maui and Kauai Counties do not hold Mayoral elections in Presidential years so Rick Bissen and Derek Kawakami have another two years before perhaps facing voters again.

Although language assistance in Ilocano (and other languages) was apparently available, it is unclear whether that helped to increase voter turnout.

Sen. Hashimoto observed, “The turnout was indeed disappointing. I would hope more residents would make their voice heard but I suppose without competitive top-of-the-ticket races along with no Governor or Mayors race – the motivation was simply not there.”

U.S. Rep. Tokuda, a former State Senator, agreed: “The turnout in the Primary was extremely disappointing, the lowest of any election since Statehood.”

A former State Senator, Ms. Tokuda was somewhat chagrined because “Hawaii does a great job at removing barriers to voting that exist in other states but we must do more to educate and encourage people on the responsibility they have to register and vote.”

Representative Woodson agreed, noting, “I am perplexed by the low turnout, particularly because Hawaii is now a virtually All Mail-In Ballot state. However, given that it is a presidential election year, and the historic nature of Vice President Harris’ candidacy, I anticipate significantly higher voter turnout in the general.”

The November General Election will feature the Presidential contest between the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Republican former President Donald Trump and Ohio junior U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (and several third-party tickets).

“This is the most consequential election of our lifetime,” observed Congresswoman Tokuda. “While the Trump-Vance ticket offers a dangerous and unacceptable future for our people through their Project2025 manifesto against America, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are giving people hope for the future. The threats are real and I’ll be working hard to both elect the President and Vice President and retake the House Majority in Congress.”

However, if the Primary Election is any indication, the turnout in the reliably Blue State of Hawaii will be disappointing.

U.S. Rep. Tokuda noted, “While I believe the Presidential race on the ballot this November will result in higher turnout for the General Election, voter apathy in Hawaii is a larger issue we cannot ignore. Even if races are uncontested, higher voter turnout leads to greater accountability and engagement between candidates and the people they seek to represent.”

“I would hope with a very consequential election in November for our President – that will be enough to help drive a much higher turnout,” Senator Hashimoto says. “The direction of the next four years depends on it and Hawaii’s voice should be heard loud and clear.”

Representative Miyake agreed “[T]he low voter turnout is concerning, as every voice matters in shaping our future. We need to engage more with our community, making sure everyone feels their vote counts and that they have easy access to the voter service centers.”

Senator DeCoite suggested Maui had few compelling races in this year’s primary. “Maui County did not have many contested races,” she pointed out. “For the general election, there are more competitive races, including the Maui County Council, the presidential election and, of course, Hawaii state senate district 7!” Sen. DeCoite holds the SD07 seat which spans Molokai-Lanai-East Maui-Haiku and Upcountry Maui.

Representative Cochran observed, “Primaries are notorious for low voter turnout and I’m sure the aftermath of the fire didn’t help.”

“I’m sure voter turnout will be way more with a Presidential race involved,” she adds. “Options and choices for voters would get more people interested. My first campaign brought surfers who never thought to vote to register. I never voted until I ran for office!”

“With more attention [on the election in] the public eye with signs and sign waving,” Sen. DeCoite expects, “I feel (and hope) voters will be more energized to lend their voices and their votes!”

“Education and outreach will be key to boosting turnout in the General Election,” Rep. Miyake added.

Sen. McKelvey suggested the Lahaina fires may also be skewing the statistics. “I think the low turnout can be due to a number of factors but for the Sixth district (which includes West Maui), a big chunk of it has to do with the relocation of people by the federal government to other parts of the island,” he explained. “The turn out for the sixth senatorial district mirrored the turnout for the house districts and conversely the turn out for the other two state Senate districts were above what they should [be could] speak to the diaspora effect.”

Sen. McKelvey expects, “Unfortunately, it is going to take time and an active aggressive role of government to facilitate the return of people to the West Side. As such, I feel that voter turn-out will also be low for the general election despite the potential excitement around the presidential race.” In a gubernatorial election year, 52,543 Maui residents voted or 45.8% of the 114,841 registered by that November. As of the August 11 Primary, 113,019 were registered to vote in Maui Nui.

U.S. Rep. Tokuda offered some additional reforms that could be pursued to increase voter participation: “I have long been an advocate for public financing for campaigns and overall campaign finance reform. Often times raising the funds to be competitive is a barrier to entry for people thinking of running for office. If we can reduce some of these barriers, increase the number of candidates running for office, and restore trust in the electoral process, the hope is that we will also see more participation at the polls.”

Overall, the Maui legislators are already looking forward to the third Wednesday of January 2025 when the Thirty-Third State Legislature convenes for its first session.

Rep. Woodson noted, “I believe if our incumbents win in the general, the Maui House delegation will be in a better position compared to last session to compete for resources and to voice Maui-related concerns. The Members have more understanding of the square-building and therefore will be more effective in the roles we play.”

“Overall,” Rep. Miyake commented, “the Primary results reflect the community’s desire for continued progress. I’m encouraged by the outcome and committed to continuing the work that’s needed for our district and the state.”

“I appreciate the support and vote of confidence from my Central Maui constituents,” Sen. Hashimoto added. “I promise to keep working hard every day for our community and making sure we have a strong voice at the Legislature. Many challenges lie ahead for Maui but it will take all of us working together collaboratively to solve these issues.”

Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista practices law in Wailuku. Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran contributed to this story.