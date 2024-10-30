Ti Biag ken Pammati

This Election Will Make a Difference In Our Life and the World To Come

Deacon Patrick Constantino | Photos: Patrick Constantino

Food For Thought in Making Decisions as God Taught Us by Using Bible Readings and A Lot of Prayers!

This year 2024 is an important year for the Presidential, federal, state, and local elections. With all the promises and commitments the candidates are making, we do not know who to believe and vote for. We are caught up in making tough decisions affecting our lives forever. These are challenging times when we must make a living to put food on our family table and we need God to help us make these decisions in what is best for our family, country, world, and for God. First, we thank God for giving us Life and Faith. Never be afraid and pray always. He will always guide us in good and bad times and always be there for us, even if we do not acknowledge Him there. Let us trust Him even if there is doubt in our decisions. Pray always and He will guide us. After praying, be at peace in your decisions and thank Him for his assistance! These are some of the scriptures and readings I pray will help you with your decisions. May God be with you when you make your selections and decisions. Amen!

According to the Bible, the Holy Spirit helps people make the right decisions by guiding their choices and reminding them of Christ's teachings. The Bible also encourages people to ask God for wisdom.

Seeking Guidance from the Bible When Making Major Decisions

Retirement can free you from the bounds of a career, allowing you to spend your time doing many of the things you enjoy or simply resting and enjoying time with friends. But it does not free you from making decisions—big or small. For many seniors in later life, major decisions can be related to situations such as medical issues or needs, managing financial resources and choosing where to make a home. One decision many seniors might face is whether to downsize from their existing home into an independent or assisted living community.

1. Trust in God: Proverbs 3:5 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understandings.” Often when faced with a decision, we try to rely on what we know to make the best possible choice. And while an educated decision is certainly a good idea—especially if it is a major one—seniors of faith also probably realize we cannot know everything. But you cannot know what tomorrow will hold or exactly how your move into an assisted living apartment might play out over all details. Which means you must be willing to trust in God if He is leading you to make this move.

2. Ask God for Wisdom and Discernment: James 1:5 “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.” God does not make decisions for us, though. He gives us the gift of free will so we can make decisions and choose to love Him which means we also must make these earthly decisions. He does not leave us unequipped, and we can ask Him for guidance and wisdom for these choices.

3. Realize God Calls People to Counsel Each Other: Proverbs 11:14 “Where there is no guidance, a people falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety.” Some people get stuck listening for that still, small voice of the Spirit when they seek guidance in a situation. But remember God does not just speak directly to us. Often, He speaks to us through others. Talk about your decisions with people you trust, faith leaders and experts. And be willing to hear from God in other forms, including sermons, books and even television shows. When you are open to the Spirit, you never know it will arrive.

4. Pray About Everything: Philippians 4:6 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” Sometimes we are guilty of turning to God in prayer only for the major things. And while all these tips certainly apply to big decisions such as how to spend retirement savings or whether you should sell your home and move into an assisted living community, they also apply to little things. The Bible tells us to pray about everything. Consider praying in the morning about which assisted living activities you should engage in that day or whether any of your fellow residents could use a kind word or a smile during mealtimes. Other things you might pray over include how to use the time and talents God has given you, when He calls a family member and what to say to someone who you feel needs encouragement or who has wronged you.

5. Turn to Scriptures: 2 Timothy 3:16 “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness.” This verse in Timothy reminds us all Scripture is good for learning. These five are a great place to start but if you are seeking guidance with a decision—big or small—consider reading your Bible and looking for Scripture that speaks to you.

My prayer for this election is these scriptures readings will help you make your selections and decisions in electing the right candidates this election! May God Bless You! And Jesus, I trust in You. Amen!

Deacon Patrick Constantino retired from active Ministry on July 1, 2022. He is still a Deacon in good standing with full faculties to perform all sacraments in the Diocesan of Honolulu Hawai‘i. Constantino has been ordained for thirty-seven years. He is the first Filipino Deacon in the Diocesan of Honolulu. Prior to his ordination, Constantino was in government—first appointed in 1966 as Assistant Sergeant of Arms by the Speaker of the House Elmer F. Cravalho. When Cravalho became Maui’s first Mayor, Constantino became his Executive Assistant—the first of Filipino ancestry. Later, Constantino became the first County Treasurer of Filipino ancestry and the first County Grants Administrator and Risk Manager of Filipino ancestry. Constantino is married to his lovely wife Corazon for sixty-four years. They are blessed with four children, eleven grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.