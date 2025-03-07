Let’s Talk Pinoy!

Dulce Karen Butay

What? Is it the second month already? That was quick! Ah… February… the shortest month, lasting only 28 days or 29 when it’s a leap year. This month is filled with significant holidays and events like President’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day, February fourteen, is a day dedicated to love, affection, and appreciation of relationships. Couples use this day to express their feelings for their partners. Are you ready for this day? Order those red roses and add these poems or heartfelt notes.

Roses are red / Violets are blue / Honey is sweet / And so are you!

Roses are red / Sun is shining bright / With you every moment / Feels just right.

Let me know if you need help writing poems or sweet notes. Contact me at info@filamvoicemaui.com. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Shout out to our February birthday celebrants: Leilani Maglaya Corpuz, Renie Garo Menor, Zina Andrade-Nefalar, Rihanna Kyra Lagpacan and Keianna Ericka Lagpacan. Happy, Happy birthday to you! (Tagalog) Maligayang bati sa inyong kaarawan! (Ilokano) Naimbag nga panagkasangay mo! (Ibanag) Makapagayaya nga aggaw na nikeyana mu! (Kapampangan) Masayang kebaitan queca! (Ilonggo) Masadya gid nga adlaw sa imo pagkatawo!

Let’s see what’s going on with our story this month and where Michael and Angel will be going next, shall we?

Michael dials Ray’s number again.

“Mickey, go back to sleep …” Ray says.

“No, wait …” Michael stops him.

“Just ask if her nanay (mother) is Lena Ramos Corpuz,” and Ray hangs up the phone.

Michael types the name on his phone so he won’t forget and returns to bed.

Michael has stared at the ceiling in the dark for over an hour now. He can’t go back to sleep. His mata (eyes) are heavy but he cannot fall asleep. He is turning and tossing.

“Angel’s inahan (mother) and Uncle Ray?” he says in his mind. “Makananu (How) did that happen?”

Michael sits on the edge of the bed, “Bakit (Why) is this happening to me? Nganong (Why)? Apay (Why)? Kaam (Why)?” he says. “Ano (what) am I going to do?, Anni (what) am I going to say to Angel?” He closes his mata (eyes).

When Ray and Katherine left their house, Michael and Angel were quietly sitting in the living room. They were just looking at each other refusing to end the night.

As the minutes tick by, Michael feels a heavy drowsiness slowly taking over. His eyelids flutter with each blink, growing heavier. A yawn escapes, wide and uncontrollable. He rubs his eyes, trying to fight it, but the pull of sleep is undeniable.

“Halika (Come), it’s getting late. I will show you the room you will be sleeping in,” Michael says and stands.

“Salamat, (Thank you),” Angel says and also stands to follow Michael going towards the stairs.

Michael takes her hand and they ascend the staircase. Their footsteps are soft trying not to wake anybody in the house. With each step, their silence fills the space with an unspoken understanding.

As they reach the top, their connection feels as natural as the rise and fall of their breathing, a perfect harmony in the simplicity of the moment.

Angel glances at him, her ngisi (smile) reflecting the soft glow of the nearby light. He squeezes her hand gently in response, a silent promise to always be there.

They continue to walk down the hall to an empty room. He pushes the door open, flicks the light on and lets out a quiet sigh.

Angel breaks the silence and says, “Agyamanak (thank you) for all your help.” She gives him a gakos (hug). As Michael pulls her into his arms, there’s a gentle squeeze, as if to say, “I’m here.” The warmth of their body presses gently, the scent of their skin lingering softly in the air. It’s a quiet, unspoken exchange, one filled with reassurance and care. The yakap (hug) lasts just long enough to make everything feel okay before they pull back, eyes meeting with a shared understanding.

The world around them momentarily fades, the rhythm of their breathing syncing. He feels the air between them shift as he takes a small step back and clears his throat.

Unsure of what to say, “There are new clothes in the closet and towels in the bathroom. Sleep well,” Michael says and starts to walk to his room.

“Sleep tight,” Angel responds and closes the door.

Anyways, that’s all I have. Keep an eye out for my column in every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino Languages. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen) and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)

Dulce Karen Butay who recently celebrated an early Valentine’s Day with her friends, was graduated from Maui High School and received her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai‘i – West O‘ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance. Butay is the owner of Maui Balsamic Vinegar and is a licensed Resident Producer of Life Insurance with World Financial Group and an Independent Consultant of Saladmaster. She is a part of Saladmaster’s Travel Club and won an all-expenses paid trip to Cancún, Mexico. Butay has traveled to Texas, the Philippines and Thailand as one of the delegates from Island Healthy Solutions, a Saladmaster dealer here on Maui.