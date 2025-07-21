Seed & Harvest is All About Giving Scholarships

Alfredo G. Evangelista | Assistant Editor

Binhi at Ani will award Thirty-Two Thousand Dollars in scholarships to twenty-four members of the Class of 2025. The eight top-rated students will receive $2,000.00 while sixteen students will receive $1,000.00.

“The success of our annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and the generosity of our scholarship partners has enabled Binhi at Ani to award the most scholarships in its history,” said Arnel Alvarez, the president of Binhi at Ani. “We are grateful to all those who helped to make it happen.”

The scholars were evaluated by an independent panel of judges and graded on academic achievement (requiring a minimum 3.5 gpa), honors and activities, an essay, and letters of recommendation. “All the students had outstanding academic records,” said Edward Garcia, co-chairperson of the Scholarship Committee. “They were active in their school activities and volunteered hundreds of hours of their time to support Maui’s community organizations. Plus their essay had to focus on Promoting the Bayanihan spirit, which is the motto of Binhi at Ani.”

The Scholarship Recipients will be formally introduced at The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 12 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The newly-elected Binhi at Ani 2025-2026 Board of Directors will also be installed.

The Scholarship Recipients are:

Kaiya Alger, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of James and Annette Alger, will receive a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina Cabebe/ Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Alger plans to major in Business Administration and Design at Northeastern University.

RJ Arconado, a Lahainaluna High School alum, and son of Jerry and Rowena Arconado, will receive a $2,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Arconado plans to major in Nursing at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Braeden James Asuncion, a Maui High School alum, and son of Salvador Asuncion and Ariane Joyce Impelido, will receive a $2,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Asuncion plans to major in Computer Science at the University of California at Davis.

Sadie-Lyn Barbosa, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Frank and Joselin Barbosa, will receive a $1,000 Bayer U.S. Hawai‘i/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Barbosa plans to major in Advertising and Graphic Design at Grand Canyon University.

Karisa Bayudan, a Lahainaluna High School alum, and daughter of Rizal and Julita Bayudan, will receive a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Bayudan plans to major in Nursing at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Sarah Nicole Cariaga, a Lahainaluna High School alum, and daughter of Reden and Madeline Cariaga, will receive a $1,000 Café O Lei/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Cariaga plans to major in Hospitality Management at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Mareea Casio, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Jhun-Lee and Christiana Casio, will receive a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Casio plans to major in Diagnostic Ultrasound at Seattle University.

Michelle Lennie Castillo, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Ken and Mia Castillo, will receive a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Castillo plans to major in Dental Hygiene, Communications, or Management at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Taylor Jade Deocares, a Baldwin High School alum, and daughter of Shane and Clarissa Deocares, will receive a $1,000 In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Deocares plans to major in Civil Engineering at Oregon Institute of Technology.

Brianna Domingo, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Lester and Annabelle Domingo, will receive a $2,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Domingo plans to major in Business Administration-Marketing at the University of Oregon.

Willyn Joy Domingo, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Pedro Domingo and Marilyn Coloma, will receive a $1,000 McDonald’s of Kahului/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Domingo plans to major in Software Engineering at Pacific University.

Cameron Ibea, a Lahainaluna High School alum, and son of Marlito and Fe Ibea, will receive a $1,000 In Memory of Stanley & Rufina Magbual/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Ibea plans to major in Nursing at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Lia Kagehiro, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Russell and Soon Kagehiro, will receive a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Kagehiro plans to major in Game Arts at the University of Southern California.

Maomi Alexa Llaguno, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Michael Llaguno and Adelaida Ramos, will receive a $1,000 In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Llaguno plans to major in Healthcare at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Brianne Navarro, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Raymond and Bliss Navarro, will receive a $1,000 U.S. Renal Care/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Navarro plans to major in Pre-Pharmacy at the University of the Pacific.

Kaysa Ong, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Rolando and Vilma Ong, will receive a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Ong plans to major in Biological Sciences at Chapman University.

Meldge Julzea Ponce, a St. Anthony School alum, and daughter of Melody and the late Julius Ponce, will receive a $1,000 Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo ‘Ohana/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Ponce plans to major in Nursing at Grand Canyon University.

Jelene Cidney Ramelb, a Maui High School alum, daughter of Carl and Jocelyn Abali, will receive a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Ramelb plans to major in Liberal Arts at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Aliyah Karylle Ramiscal, a Maui High School alum, and granddaughter of Rosalino Ramiscal and daughter of May Grace Ramiscal, will receive a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Ramiscal plans to major in Nursing at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Brianna Ravida, a Maui High School alum, daughter of Roland and Leonarda Ravida, will receive a $2,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Ravida plans to major in Nursing at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Emily Sloper, a Kamehameha Schools Maui alum, and daughter of William Sloper, will receive a $2,000 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Sloper plans to major in Biology/Biological Sciences at Dartmouth University.

Jonah Dean Tapaoan, a Maui High School alum, and son of Harold and Jeannette Tapaoan, will receive a $1,000 In Memory of Richard “Pablo” Caldito/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Tapaoan plans to major in Biomedical Engineering at the University of California at Merced.

Ava Larelle Torres, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Delbert and Lydia Torres, will receive a $1,000 Maui Island Cozy Dental/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Torres plans to major in Nursing at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Krystiana Torricer, a Maui High School alum, and daughter of Mark and Eileen Torricer, will receive a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Torricer plans to major in Medical Technology at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

