Let’s Talk Pinoy!

And just like that, the shortest month ended. It’s time to flip the page of the calendar to welcome the next month. March.

The month of March in the Philippines is graduation month. From Elementary to High School, and even College, all kids are wrapping up their finals and parents are planning the festivities. Back here in Hawai‘i, kids are just barely into their midterms in the 3rd Quarter. Do you have any family graduating in the

Philippines? Do you remember your own graduation? Can you still recite your Alma Mater? Join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FilAmVoiceMaui and shout out your High School Alma Mater, Hawai‘i or Philippines, or both!

Shout out to all the March babies! Happy birthday to Sharmaine Joleen Butay, Jovy Baguyo, Stacey Lee Baraoidan, Albert Cabiles Corpuz, Glenda Soriano, Monet Palacio Baniqued, Richard (Chad) Guiwa, Dustin (DJ) Metzler, and Sharon Zalsos Banaag. Happy birthday in heaven to my dad, Jessie Butay and my sister-in-law, Juvylyn Butay. Pada-pada kam nga kumablaaw ti naimbag nga panagkasangay yo amin! (Happy birthday to all!) Happy, Happy birthday to you! Maligayang bati sa inyong kaarawan! (Tagalog) Naimbag nga panagkasangay mo! (Ilokano) Makapagayaya nga aggaw na nikeyana mu! (Ibanag) Masayang kebaitan queca! (Kapampangan) Masadya gid nga adlaw sa imo pagkatawo! (Ilonggo)

Let’s see what’s going on with our story this month and where Michael and Angel will be going next, shall we?

As they reach the top of the stairs, their connection feels as natural as the rise and fall of their breathing, a perfect harmony in the simplicity of the moment.

Angel glances at him, her ngisi (smile) reflecting the soft glow of the nearby light. He squeezes her hand gently in response, a silent promise to always be there.

They continue to walk down the hall to an empty room. He pushes open the door, flicks on the light, and lets out a quiet sigh.

Angel breaks the silence and says, “Agyamanak (thank you) for all your help.” She gives him a gakos (hug). As Michael pulls her into his arms, there’s a gentle squeeze, as if to say, “I’m here.” The warmth of their body presses gently, the scent of their skin lingering softly in the air. It’s a quiet, unspoken exchange, one filled with reassurance and care. The yakap (hug) lasts just long enough to make everything feel okay before they pull back, eyes meeting with a shared understanding.

The world around them fades momentarily, the rhythm of their breathing syncing. He can feel the air between them shift as he takes a small step back and clears his throat.

Unsure of what to say, “There are new clothes in the closet and towels in the bathroom. Sleep well,” Michael says and starts to walk to his room.

“Sleep tight,” Angel responds and closes the puwerta (door).

Angel leans on the closed ganhaan (door) and the tears she is trying to hold start to fall. Tears just keep flowing as she thinks about the things that have happened to her for the past few months.

From the time she went with this man named Billy in pursuit of the “American Dream” to alleviate her magulang (parents) out of poverty, she faced numerous challenges, including a troubling incident at the airport following her flight’s arrival. Cops got killed. Then she was left without a place to stay. She encountered a woman who managed a care home, where she worked for six weeks. Now, on yet another island, she continues to be plagued by problems and difficulties. The question remains: When will these struggles cease? Exhausted, she yearns for a malipayon (happy) and tranquil life with her ginikanan (parents).

“Ahhh … How is my amahan (father)? I hope he is well now with his sickness. And my inahan (mother)? I hope she is not so tired of taking care of the family. I am supposed to be helping them to have a better life,” Angel says in her mind.

“I am so tired of running away. Takbo (Run) here, dagan (run) there, just to be safe and away from troubles.” Tears still rolling in her eyes.

“But nokarin (where) am I gonna go?” she asks herself. “I don’t know anybody here. I don’t even know if I can trust Michael. He is a lawyer and his uncle is a police officer. For all I know they could be turning me to immigration.” Then she starts to burst into tears again.

She wipes her tears away and starts to walk towards the closet, take towels and continue to walk towards the bathroom.

Angel turns on the shower and lets the danum (water) flow, filling the space with a soothing sound that almost drowns out the chaos of her thoughts. As the warm tubig (water) cascades over her, she allows herself to simply stare into the emptiness of the room, lost in a moment of quiet introspection. The world outside fades away, leaving only the gentle rhythm of droplets and the steam rising in soft tendrils around her. In this small sanctuary, time stands still, providing a brief escape from her swirling worries, a moment to breathe and reclaim her sense of peace.

As the gentle knock on the pasbul (door) breaks the tranquil silence of the morning, she stirs from her slumber, momentarily disoriented. The soft sound beckons her attention, a subtle reminder of the world outside her dreams. With each passing moment, reality begins to unfold, drawing her gradually from the comfort of the bed. She takes a breath, steadying herself for the day ahead, intrigued by the possibilities awaiting her just beyond the threshold.

She walks towards the pintuan (door) and carefully opens it.

To her surprise, Mickey is standing there silently.

What does Michael want from Angel?

Anyways, that’s all I have. Keep an eye out for my column in every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino Language. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen), and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)

