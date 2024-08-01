

Maika‘i Market: A Beacon of Hope and Unity on Maui

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Liza Pierce

As we approach the one-year commemoration of the devastating Lahaina fires, I find myself reflecting on the resilience and strength of our community. The fires that ravaged our beloved town left a lasting impact on our land, our people, and our spirit. Yet, in the face of such adversity, Lahaina has shown recovery (slowly but surely) and remarkable unity.

I wanted to focus on that recovery and unity part and I am thinking of our Julyʻs Kwento-kwentuhan topic. I was initially going to write about Foodtruck on Maui updates when I pivoted to writing about Lahaina since its one-year anniversary is coming up. Turned out, we could “talk story” about Lahaina Fire and Foodtrucks together … thanks to Maika‘i Market in Kahului.

Tucked into a cozy spot on South Pu‘unēnē Avenue, Maika‘i Market stands as a symbol of hope and community resilience. This vibrant hub, featuring over twenty vendors from Maui and Molokai, has become a sanctuary for local businesses, especially food trucks from Lahaina, which were devastated by last year’s fires.

The Visionaries Behind Maika‘i Market

I went to Maika‘i Market to experience it first hand and I was fortunate to meet Starlet and Clint, the founders of Maika‘i Market, in person. We talked story for a while as Starlet shared with me about how this “food truck oasis” in Kahului came about.

Starlet and Clint Joao moved to Maui in 2021 with a dream of starting a food truck park. This dream evolved into a brick-and-mortar location, Simply Local, which became the foundation of the market. Their vision expanded to include food truck vendors shortly before the August wildfires.

“After the fire happened, we got flooded with phone calls from a lot of different Lahaina businesses to be able to open up their food truck here,” Starlet explains. Today, six out of the seven food trucks at Maika‘i Market are from Lahaina, businesses that either lost their home, their business, or both.

The essence of Maika‘i Market is community. “I just want to thank the community for supporting us because it’s not always easy to support local,” Starlet expresses. “That’s why we’re here. So we’re really thankful.”

Simply Local and Food trucks at Maika‘i Market

The Maika‘i Market is more than just a Foodtruck Pod. It is home to two kinds of businesses: food and retail.

Simply Local, the retail part, sells products made by individual vendors based on Maui and Molokai. There you will find clothing items, accessories, and more. Inside the store, Star also continues to sell Molokai hot bread, modeled after the legendary Kanemitsu Bakery. Molokai “hot bread” itself has a special connection to Lahaina. Since 1935, Lahaina has served as the main port of arrival for Molokai to share its bread with neighboring Maui. “It’s kind of like a sister town to Molokai,” Star says. The wildfires had a major impact on her bread sales. She said the Maika‘i Market allows her to continue to sell the specialty to Maui customers, as she has done for many years.

As for the Food Trucks, here is the list. I included their Instagram handle next to their name so you can easily find them. I will not be elaborating on each one but I can assure you they make delicious “gourmet kine” meals and pūpū.

1. Kusina ni Jay Boy @kusinanijayboy

2. Dees Poi Mochi @deespoimochi

3. West Side Boba @westsideboba.maui

4. Tok Kai Pacific Rim and Sushi @tokkaimaui

5. Bangkok Thai Food @bangkokmodernthai

6. Aloha Made Shave Ice @alohamadeshaveiceco

7. Pupus on The Go @pupusondago

8. Hasta la Pasta @hasta_la_pasta_24

These Foodtrucks are generally open Tuesday to Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each food truck has a slight variation in their hours of operation so make sure you follow their Instagram for their announcements, events, and specials.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves telling stories online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living in Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.