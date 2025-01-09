Google Is Not Everything

Pasko

Angel Alba | Maui High School, Class of 2026

Christmas comes once a year and when that time comes around, every culture has a variety of traditions. People often host events, play games, sing carols, and many more. As a tradition in the Philippines, they host a Noche Buena, a grand celebration right before the day of Christmas, also known as the day before the birth of Christ. A Simbang Gabi is also presented, an early mass that takes up about nine days until Christmas, following a midnight mass. Countless traditions are done like parol decorating and caroling. Although some may not celebrate Christmas, it is great for family gatherings, spreading love, and sharing gifts.

Speaking of traditions, Raven Winlet Bugtong, a student at Maui High School carries on the Noche Buena tradition from the Philippines. Raven states as a family tradition they “attend church together then meet up back at a family’s place to eat and wait for midnight to exchange gifts.” As a family tradition, Raven and her family celebrate Christmas at a family’s house, potluck style. “Everyone gets to bring their special dish; we also do gift exchanges always at midnight and sleepovers after.” To others, it may not seem the most extravagant, however, to her it is quite cozy.

A new student at Maui High School, Joseph Mendoza, had a family tradition of visiting Baguio every Christmas. Although he recently moved to Hawai‘i, he and his family would also celebrate the tradition of Noche Buena. Joseph noticed there was a difference in celebrating Christmas here compared to the Philippines. Since he moved here, Joseph does not think his family would be as extravagant as it was in the Philippines, he says.

Rolando Macabeo who is also a student at Maui High School continues a family tradition celebrated in the Philippines known as Simbang Gabi. “It’s nine early morning masses before Christmas,” he says. “We wake up early to go to church, and then eat traditional Filipino foods like bibingka and puto bumbong.” Traditions for Rolando and his family include “gift giving, grand feasts with dishes like lechon and bibingka, and putting up festive decorations like parol lanterns,” he says.

Hannah May Arconado from Maui High School carries on a family tradition from the Philippines, the thirteen lucky round fruits. The thirteen lucky fruits are used to bring luck, wealth, and prosperity. Pineapples, grapes, oranges, and so on can be used when making the thirteen-round fruit bowl. During Christmas time, a family tradition Hannah did with her family when growing up was to go to the Christmas tree farm and pick a perfect tree for her and her mom to decorate.

There are many differences people notice when Christmas is celebrated here rather than celebrated in the Philippines. Raven realizes Christmas in Hawai‘i seems less toned down unlike the Philippines, where people are kept busy with their work schedules, she says. She adds “There were also fewer family members and activities we could do. For example, with the church for Noche Buena, they don’t have street food waiting outside the church and there’s also no kids caroling with their DIY instrument here asking for mamasko po.”

Although Hannah has never had a time where she celebrated Christmas in the Philippines, she states “They are probably more thankful and go all out for Christmas rather than here.” As for Rolando, celebrating Christmas was quite different. “It’s more community-based.” In the Philippines, “Christmas is celebrated with lots of events and gatherings, while here, it’s just more focused on family celebrations,” he says.

Even though Christmas is celebrated differently in different countries, at least people have the spirit to carry on their cultural traditions from place to place. As they continue their cultural and family traditions, their Christmas spirit will never die. Even if some people cannot celebrate Christmas due to religious reasons (birth of Christ), Christmas is that time of year for family and friend gatherings, exchanging gifts, and appreciating each other’s company and comfort. The title of this column, Pasko is the Tagalog word for Christmas.

Google® Is Not Everything … is a monthly column authored by high school students. The title of the column emphasizes education is more than just googling a topic. Google® is a registered trademark. This month’s guest columnist is Angel Alba, a Junior at Maui High School. She is a Cultural Representative of Maui High’s Filipino Cultural Club, a member of HOSA, Upward Bound and the Filipino folk-dance group “La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino.” Angel is in the Nursing pathway at Maui High School and aspires to be a pediatric nurse. In her free time, she enjoys creating blogs, building Lego structures, going to the gym, spending time with family and friends, singing karaoke, and watching dramas or any type of movies that have her interest. She is the daughter of Normalita Alba and Pablito Alba Jr.