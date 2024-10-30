Let’s Talk Pinoy!

October 2024

Poof! And just like that… September went by so fast. We are now in the 2nd “ber” month and I think it will go by faster than September.

We used to have the Maui County Fair during the month of October followed by fall break from school for the kids. It is so sad the Maui County fair was not brought back after the pandemic. Gone are the days where nonprofits and schools sell items for fundraising, bringing the community together to create traditions and memories with their families. Hopefully, we will have it back soon.

We also celebrate Halloween during the month of October. What are you dressing up for this year? Will you be creative and make your costume unique, or will you be buying it from the store just like me? I already have my costume as the leaping frog my daughter Keilah wants me to dress as. The girls are all grown up so now they dress themselves and I just worry about myself and the candies. Take pictures of yourself this Halloween and share it on social media.

Shout out to all the October babies! Happy birthday to Susano “Jones” Domion Jr., Daphne Butay, Lawrence Pascua, Jose Mari Manlolo, Flordelisa “Lisa” Corpuz and Zion Jess Butay. Pada-pada kam nga kumablaaw ti naimbag nga panagkasangay yo amin! (Happy birthday to all!)

Happy, Happy birthday to you! Maligayang bati sa inyong kaarawan! (Tagalog) Naimbag nga panagkasangay mo! (Ilokano) Makapagayaya nga aggaw na nikeyana mu! (Ibanag) Masayang kebaitan queca! (Kapampangan) Masadya gid nga adlaw sa imo pagkatawo! (Ilonggo)

Let’s see what’s going on with our story this month and where Michael and Angel will be going next, shall we?

“Hani (What) is your name, maganda (beautiful) lady?” Ray asked with a big yuhom (smile).

Lena avoided his question and continued to help him walk towards his room.

“Makasta (Beautiful) lady, what is your name?” Ray repeatedly sang these words until they reached his room.

Lena slowly helped Ray to lay down on the bed. She was about to leave when Ray pulled her, which caused her to fall onto him. Ray yakap (hugged) her tight and fell asleep.

Lena tried to get out of the tight gakos (hug) of Ray but every time she tried to get out the tighter the gagap-pan (hug).

“Ano (What) am I going to do?” said Lena worriedly. “I don’t want anybody to see us like this. They might think something is going on with us.”

She tried to get out of Ray’s arms when she heard footsteps.

“Someone is coming,” Lena said to herself.

She didn’t know anni (what) to do so she turned and faced Ray and she kawul (hugged) him back. She also pulled the blanket that is neatly folded near her. She used it to cover her mukha (face) just in case someone came in.

She froze when she heard someone touch the lukub (door) and tried to open it.

“Ray! Ray! Are you there?” someone said while knocking the ridaw (door).

Lena covered her muka (face) with a pillow. She was afraid whoever that person was that person would come in and see them together in bed.

The knocking and trying to open the ganhaan (door) continued five more times. Lena held her breath every time she heard the doorknob make a sound.

There was a long pause then she heard the footsteps walking away. She removed the pillow from her nawong (face) and sighed. She felt relieved. She turned to Ray who was still hugging her. She tried to let go of the arakup (hug) but she couldn’t. She tried harder this time and was able to loosen Ray’s arm. She slowly got up. She looked at Ray who was sleeping so peacefully. She was going to leave and go to her room but she said “Nah,… I’ll help him.” Then she slowly removed Ray’s shoes and socks. Then she looked at him again and asked herself what she was going to do with him.

“Aha! I have a plan for you, naughty man,” Lena pahiyum (smiled) and started to do what she had in her mind. She slowly unbuttoned his polo shirt. She did it slowly; she didn’t want to wake him up. Then she unbuttoned his pants and slowly pulled down the zipper. Ray moved so she stopped what she was doing. Then she slowly lowered his pants. She had a hard time doing it because Ray turned to his side. When she knew Ray was in his deep sleep again, she continued to take his pants off. Halfway through doing it, she was surprised when Ray held his pants and then slowly helped her remove them.

The next day, Ray woke up. He was about to get up but he felt dizzy and had a headache. So he chose to lie down. He took out the blanket that was covering him. His eyes widened when he noticed he was undressed, with no shirt, and no pants. He looked at his side to see if there was anybody with him in the bed. Nobody. He slowly looked around the room and searched for his clothes. He felt relief when he saw his clothes on the floor.

“Nanoyin (What) happened idi rabii (last night)? Who was I with?” he asked himself. He traced back his day yesterday. Kagabi (Last night) he and his sister-in-law’s cousins went bar hopping. He had so much fun he got them so drunk.

“Ohhh … I was fine with the San Miguel beer until they wanted me to try the other beer,” he said. “What is the name of that beer again?” he asked himself.

“Oh yeah, pula (Red) Horse,” he shook his head and said “That nalabbaga (Red) Horse beer kicks, no wonder it’s called malutu (Red) Horse,” he said with a laugh.

“How did I get to my room?” he asked himself again. Like a light bulb, it flickered in his brain. He remembered Lena opening the puwerta (door).

Then he froze, “Did something happen to them nabengi (last night)?”

“Oh, no, no, no, no …” he said to himself.

“Oh no” is right. Drink responsibly and know the effects when drinking alcohol.

Did something happen to Ray and Lena? If so, could it be that Angel is his daughter? Then she would be Michael’s cousin? It’s really a “oh no, no, no” if that’s the case.

Anyway, that’s all I have. Keep an eye out for my column in every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino language. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen), and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)

Dulce Karen Butay was graduated from Maui High School and received her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai‘i – West O‘ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance. Butay is the owner of Maui Balsamic Vinegar and is a licensed Resident Producer of Life Insurance with World Financial Group and an Independent Consultant of Saladmaster. She is a part of Saladmaster’s Travel Club and won an all-expenses paid trip to Cancún, Mexico. Butay has traveled to Texas, the Philippines, and Thailand as one of the delegates from Island Healthy Solutions, a Saladmaster dealer here on Maui.