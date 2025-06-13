Google Is Not Everything

Providing for the Community

Angel Alba | Maui High School, Class of 2026

People contribute to their communities in diverse and impactful ways, fostering a sense of unity and support. Many volunteer at local events, school events, or in different organizations. Others engage in environmental initiatives such as organizing park cleanups or participating in public events. Additionally, volunteers often serve at shelters, providing companionship and assistance to those experiencing homelessness or offering their time at hospitals and nursing homes to support patients and healthcare staff. These acts of service not only address immediate needs but also build stronger, more resilient communities.

Charis May Palalay is a student at Maui High School who participates in a Junior Volunteer role at the Maui Memorial Hospital. She states she “helps at the gift shop, visits patients, talks stories with them and checks up on them.” The service she does at her local hospital is called “Aloha Cart,” in her words she says “because we’re spreading Aloha in our community.” Another service she does as a Junior Volunteer at the hospital is helping in the garden, keeping the environment clean and well taken care of. Charis was inspired to volunteer at the hospital because of a show (“Doc McStuffins”) she watched while growing up. “She was an excellent role model to me and since so many Filipinos are nurses around me, I got inspired by them because they’re such hard workers and healthcare heroes,” Charis states.

Another Junior Volunteer who helps in their community is Dea Leen Asuncion, also a student at Maui High School. Dea Leen too, manages the gift shop at the hospital, she assists staff or patients during their purchases, looking for items or directions around the hospital. At another time she operated the Aloha Cart with Charis May Palalay, “visiting patients, providing special gifts for the patients and fulfilling their requests if possible,” she says. Dea also enjoys creating lei for patients to brighten their day. On top of that, she always looks forward to working on the garden, Dea voices, “not only because I enjoy it but to keep the courtyard beautiful for the patients and visitors.” “As a little girl growing up, I would pretend to run my own store and make little gifts for my family,” Dea utters. The little things Dea had done growing up inspired her to continue in that pathway. In fact, Dea has always enjoyed gardening with her tatang (grandpa) and nanang (grandma) and since a gardening role was offered to her, she took the initiative to assist in gardening.

Andrei Niro Damo, a Maui High School student, provides for the community and the school through student government. By being part of the student government, “I assist in planning events, helping assemblies and ensuring students feel heard and involved in activities,” Andrei says. Andrei also participates in his school’s color guard team and provides guidance and support to newer members of the team, making sure they feel comfortable and welcomed. To present his school pride, he showcases his performances during school events or other events out of school. Observing the upperclassmen show case their art of color guard, inspired Andrei to follow in that pathway. Andrei states, “They made school feel fun and connected and I wanted to be that kind of leader too, someone who brings people together and helps create a strong, positive vibe.”

Charis May Palalay, Dea Leen Asuncion, and Andrei Niro Damo’s involvement in their community exemplifies how volunteering can profoundly impact both individuals and communities. Their involvement in various service activities not only addresses immediate needs but also fosters a sense of unity, purpose and personal growth. Engaging in community service allows individuals to develop valuable skills, build meaningful relationships,and contribute to the well-being of others. As demonstrated by these students, acts of service, whether through healthcare, education or leadership, play a crucial role in creating stronger, more compassionate communities. Their experiences highlight the transformative power of volunteering, inspiring others to get involved and make a positive difference in their own communities.

Google® Is Not Everything… is a monthly column authored by high school students. The column’s title emphasizes that education is more than just googling a topic. Google® is a registered trademark. This month’s guest columnist is Angel Alba, a Junior at Maui High School. She is a Cultural Representative of Maui High’s Filipino Cultural Club, a part of HOSA, Upward Bound, and a Filipino folk-dance group named “La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino.” Angel is in the Nursing pathway at Maui High and aspires to be a pediatric nurse. In her free time, she enjoys creating blogs, building Lego structures, going to the gym, spending time with family and friends, singing karaoke and watching dramas or any type of movies that interest her. She is the daughter of Normalita Alba and Pablito Alba, Jr.