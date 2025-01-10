Bringing Hope To Our Maui Ohana

We are so grateful for the opportunity to discuss with Maui Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. some of the challenges Maui faces and how his administration is working on the needs and aspirations of our hard-working Maui residents. In a recent meeting with our Mayor and some of Maui’s outstanding young Fil-Am leaders, the focus of the discussion was how to bring hope to those who are facing despair from the impacts of last year’s wildfires. I realize there are no easy answers and it will take time to produce some possible resolutions. I am convinced, however, that we will overcome them based on what I see from these young Fil-Am leaders whose passion and commitment to help build our community now drive us on a path toward recovery. And I am equally encouraged to hear directly of Mayor Bissen’s ongoing work to address the problems of our residents.

Addressing Maui’s Post-Wildfire Challenges—A Conversation with Mayor Bissen’s Administration

The aftermath of the devastating August 2023 wildfires on Maui continues to impact residents deeply, with economic, housing, and community recovery at the forefront of concern. In a recent dialogue with The Fil-Am Voice, key questions were posed to Mayor Bissen’s administration to address the pressing challenges outlined by recent reports and community concerns. Below is a summary of the key issues and the administration’s responses, highlighting both progress and the road ahead.

The following are responses to some of the key questions I shared with the Mayor.

Economic Challenges for Fire-Impacted Families

A recent report by the University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization (UHERO) paints a stark picture: fire-affected households are spending 43% of their income on rent, with nearly 29% now living below the poverty line, up from 14% before the wildfires.

Question: What specific actions are the administration taking to address these critical economic challenges facing our Maui ‘ohana?

Response: The administration has implemented various relief initiatives, including food and supplies distribution, tax incentives, and a variety of economically driven programs to assist survivors. A comprehensive list of resources to access these programs is available at mauirecovers.org in the “Online Help Center” tab on the home page. Currently, programs are available at the following resource centers: Office of Recovery-West Maui, Aloha United Way’s 211, CNHA’s Kako‘o Resource Center, and the FEMA Helpline.

Over the last year, the County has provided disaster relief and recovery services to 33,000 survivors; introduced real property tax exemption for homeowners, with 1,413 property owners participating, and is working to stabilize and support the workforce, particularly in tourism, by promoting managed tourism and inviting visitors to Hawai‘i.

Many residents have utilized our partnerships with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), the University of Hawai‘i-Maui College (UHMC), and others to offer career enhancement and training for residents who have been hired to perform much of the work that has been needed as part of recovery, such as cultural monitoring, handling hazardous materials, construction, and debris clearing activities.

The County also funds other programs, such as nurse training programs through Hale Makua and Job Corps, and has worked with our Congressional delegation to make an urgent request for Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding. These funds would provide support for additional economic development and diversification efforts in the community, as well as funding to restore permanent housing through homeowner rebuilding assistance, multi-family development, and other County initiatives.

These steps aim to ease the financial burden on residents while ensuring essential services are accessible.

Soaring Housing Costs and Affordability

The housing market has seen dramatic shifts. As of August 2024, the median sales price for single-family homes reached $1.325 million—a 10.4% increase over the previous year—while condominium prices surged by 33%.

Question: What specific policies and actions is the administration implementing to lower the cost of homeownership and ensure housing affordability?

Response: The administration has proposed phasing out approximately 7,000 short-term rentals in apartment districts to return properties to long-term residential use, with 2,200 units in West Maui earmarked for possible rental to local residents. Progress on housing developments includes seven workforce housing projects completed since 2021, totaling 135 single-family homes and 793 rental units. This year, over 1,000 workforce housing units are in progress, while another 1,000 temporary homes are being built to house survivors. As residents know, Maui County did not arrive at a housing crisis overnight, and our islands have experienced unaffordable housing for decades due to low inventory, lack of critical infrastructure and water, and slow permitting. The administration continues to explore and implement solutions to these longstanding needs, so Maui County residents can remain in Maui County.

Overcrowding and Permanent Housing for Survivors

Question: How is the administration addressing the need for permanent housing for fire-impacted individuals?

Response: In March 2024, the County enacted an emergency building permit process for fire-affected properties in Lahaina and Kula. The County contracted with 4Leaf Inc. to run the emergency building permit process and the County’s two Recovery Permit Centers, the first of which opened in Kahului on April 29, 2024. The County Development Services Administration, under the County Department of Public Works, led the coordination with County and State permitting agencies to organize and streamline permit requirements and procedures to enable the successful implementation of the emergency building permit process. This process is helping residents move forward with rebuilding their homes more quickly than anticipated. As of late November, rebuilding was completed for two homes—one in Kula and one in Lahaina—and more than sixty homes under construction. The Recovery Permit Center has issued 116 building permits, and 232 permit applications are being reviewed.

While permitting and rebuilding are underway, temporary housing is being provided to meet residents’ short-term needs.

Permanent housing units under construction and supported by the County include affordable housing projects Kalaulu o Kuku‘ia, which will open next July with eighty-nine units.

Economic Stability for Fire-Impacted Workers

With 1 in 5 households reporting income drops of over 50%, many residents face job instability, particularly those in Maui’s tourism-dependent economy.

Question: What steps is the administration taking to stabilize the tourism industry and mitigate economic impacts on residents?

Response: The County of Maui has been working in partnership with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority to communicate that Maui remains open to visitors, while also prioritizing balanced, conscientious tourism to reduce strain on residents and infrastructure. Economic diversification efforts include initiatives in renewable energy, such as the Kuihelani Solar-Plus-Storage facility, and investments in sustainable agriculture through the Upcountry Maui Ag Park.

Progress Toward Affordable Housing Goals

The Maui Comprehensive Affordable Housing Plan (CAHP), adopted in 2021, set a goal of building 5,000 affordable homes within 5 years.

Question: What progress has been made on this plan, and what is the next to meet its ambitious goals?

Response: To date, 928 units have been completed, and 565 additional units are expected by 2026. Projects like Hale Kaiola and Kahului Lani have contributed significantly, with future developments targeting both rentals and ownership opportunities. The administration continues to explore innovative strategies, including utilizing County-owned land for affordable housing development near essential infrastructure. The County is working with Ikaika ‘Ohana to develop approximately 150 housing units on County-owned land in Nāpili. In addition, the County is working with the Hawai‘i Housing Finance & Development Corporation on potential redevelopment near Front Street Apartments, which was destroyed in the wildfire, to provide more affordable housing. Governor Josh Green’s recently updated Emergency Proclamation includes language allowing for quick rebuilding of multi-family units in the Special Management Area. This provision was used to help expedite the rebuilding of Kahoma Village in Lahaina.

A Shared Commitment to Recovery and Resilience

The August 2023 Lahaina wildfire is the most complete disaster in the nation’s history, and it occurred in one of the most special, sacred, and highly regulated areas in the entire state of Hawai‘i. Although the County has exceeded expectations in restoring infrastructure, issuing permits, and clearing fire debris in record time, Maui’s path to recovery will take time. It will take time to ensure we protect our natural and cultural resources and ensure our community heals and is part of the decision-making process and proposed solutions.

The challenges facing Maui are immense but Mayor Bissen’s administration emphasizes unity and resilience in the recovery process. From housing to economic recovery, these initiatives reflect a commitment to ensuring the ‘Ohana of Maui can rebuild stronger, together.

As Maui continues on this journey, it is crucial for the community to stay engaged. Young families and local residents are encouraged to participate in planning processes and advocacy for solutions reflecting their needs. By working collaboratively, Maui’s future can be one of opportunity, inclusivity, and resilience.

This highlights not only the struggles faced but also the concrete steps being taken to address them, reinforcing hope and determination for traveling as a team on the road ahead.

On behalf of The Fil-Am Voice and Maui’s young Fil-Am leaders, we extend our most sincere appreciation to Mayor Bissen and his staff for taking the time to meet with us, and especially for giving us their genuine interest and care to share our common goal to make Maui truly the best place to raise our families.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year!