Kwento-Kwentuhan

Buy Local, Share Aloha

Support Maui businesses this gift-giving season

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Liza Pierce

The holiday season is here and on Maui, there is something special about giving a gift that supports our local artisans, growers- and small businesses. When we buy locally, we are not only sharing beautiful, handmade, or locally grown items with loved ones but also infusing a bit of Maui’s unique culture and aloha into each gift. This year, more than ever, buying local has a meaningful impact on our community, helping small businesses continue to thrive and rebuild.

Maui is blessed with so many incredible local businesses, offering everything from gourmet treats to handmade crafts and sustainable skincare. If you are looking for thoughtful, Maui-made gifts that bring joy while supporting our neighbors, here are some ideas to inspire your holiday shopping.

Why Buy Local?

1. Support our local economy: When we choose Maui-made products, our money stays within the community, helping to support local families and businesses.

2. Sustainability: Buying locally reduces the need for shipping from far away, cutting down on carbon emissions and packaging waste.

3. Unique, heartfelt gifts: Maui-made gifts have a story, often reflecting the love and passion of the people who made them.

Local Gift Ideas

Here are some great Maui-made products that will make perfect gifts for friends and family:

• Tutu’s Pantry: For the foodie on your list, Tutu’s Pantry offers a range of Maui-inspired jams, sauces and seasonings. Their local flavors like Pineapple Passion Fruit Jam and Maui Garlic Chili Pepper Sauce capture the essence of island cuisine. Consider creating a small gift basket with a few of these unique, tasty items.

• Maui Chili Chili Oil: This spicy, locally made chili oil has become a beloved staple on Maui tables, adding a flavorful kick to any dish. Made with aloha and sourced locally, it is perfect for the spice lover in your life. It is versatile too—great with poke, grilled meats, or even as a dipping sauce.

• Poli Poli Farms Chewy Banana & Tea: Poli Poli Farms offers a unique take on banana treats. Their chewy banana snacks are made from fresh, locally grown bananas dehydrated to perfection. Paired with their signature tea, it is a comforting, nourishing gift celebrating Maui’s agricultural heritage.

• HaleakalāCreamery Caramel: For the sweet tooth, Haleakalā Creamery’s goat milk caramel sauces are irresistible. These creamy, indulgent caramels are made from Maui-raised goats and come in flavors like Vanilla Bean and Lilikoi (passion fruit). It is an unforgettable treat reflecting the artisanal skill of Maui’s small-batch producers.

• Sabado Art: For art lovers, Sabado Art captures Maui’s stunning landscapes and vibrant culture through beautiful prints, paintings, and sculptures. These works by local artist Philip Sabado reflect a deep connection to Hawai‘i’s heritage and make wonderful, meaningful additions to any home. Whether it is a print or an original piece, a gift from Sabado Art is a lasting reminder of Maui’s beauty.

• Galleon Chocolate: For chocolate enthusiasts, Galleon Chocolate crafts small-batch, single-origin chocolate made from locally sourced cacao. Each bar is a journey into the flavors of Maui, with a commitment to sustainability and quality. Perfect as a stocking stuffer or part of a gourmet gift set, these chocolates offer a taste of Hawai‘i that is both rich and memorable.

Where to Find These Gifts

Many of the local products can be found at local farmers’ markets, specialty stores, and craft fairs, with some also available online. There is the Maui Swap Meet in Kahului, the Upcountry Farmers Market in Makawao, and the Farmers Market in the rear parking lot at Kukui Mall every Saturday. On Tuesdays, there is a Farmer’s Market at the Wailea Village. On Thursdays, a Craft Fair happens at South Maui Gardens in Kihei. Tutu’s Panty has a store at Rainbow Mall in Kihei and Sabado Art has their Art Gallery (now a museum) in Wailuku. These are just a few of the suggested places. I am sure you will find some more.

Be Mindful About Buying Local This Holiday Season

This holiday season let us make an intentional choice to support Maui’s local businesses. Every purchase is a vote of support for the artisans, farmers, and creators who pour their hearts into their products. By buying locally, we are helping keep Maui’s unique culture and community spirit alive. This year let us share aloha with the gifts we give and make a meaningful impact on the island we love.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.