Google Is Not Everything

As Summer Fades

Angel Alba | Maui High School, Class of 2026

The summer season is about to reach its closing point, and with that, summer break is finally ending. Although it feels like summer just started, time flew by in the blink of an eye; within the past two months, memories were made with strong connections and developments. From spontaneous adventures with friends to quiet moments of reflection under the sun or stars, each day brought its own story. Each day created a perfect setting for personal growth, laughter, and new experiences. As the days grow shorter and the anticipation of fall approaches, we carry these summer memories with us and not just as passing moments but as lasting moments of joy and change.

A student at Maui High School, Chasity Kaye Agustin, suggests a song written by Kali Uchis, It’s Just Us, that highlights her summer. Chasity further explains that this song doesn’t necessarily represent her summer, but a song that’s been on repeat in her playlist all summer long. A new season means a new school year, and as the new school year approaches, Chasity is eager to look forward to the upcoming school events hosted at her school or even at other schools—from homecoming to spirit weeks and cheering at sports games with her friends.

Although summer was a time for relaxation and freedom, Chasity is ready to take on another journey in her last year in high school and make the most of her opportunities, memories, and connections that lie ahead this school year.

As for Dea Leen Asuncion, who is also a Maui High School student, however, she states, “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends and graduating. I am eager to graduate because I am already experiencing senioritis, even though school hasn’t started yet.” As a senior, there are many opportunities, experiences, and important responsibilities to look forward to. As Dea spent her summer with friends, a song she wishes to share that represented her summer is 1&Only by XLOV. Dea explains, “Every time I listen to it, I am instantly reminded of playing Roblox with my friends on late summer nights and drinking many cans of Coke to stay awake.”

Feels by Calvin Harris is the song highlighting Trisha Mariz Basig’s summer. To clarify why this song represents her summer, she explains, “I’ve just been chilling through the summer, working and spending time with friends and loved ones.” Trisha is a student at Baldwin High School, and speaking of friends, Trisha is determined to have a remarkable experience with her friends as a Junior at Baldwin High School. For the upcoming school year, Trisha is looking forward to “meeting new people and teachers and striving for better performance,” she says. After a relaxed and fulfilling summer with her friends and loved ones, she’s ready to face new challenges and opportunities that come with being an upperclassman.

As the final days of summer fade into memory, students like Chasity, Dea, and Trisha carry the memorable moments they have shaped during their break. Whether it was through music, late-night laughs, or quality time spent with family and friends, each experience added something meaningful to their personal stories. Now, with a fresh start ahead, they’re stepping into another journey into the school year with excitement, goals, and motivation to grow even more. A new school year means new beginnings, and with the memories and growth from summer still with them, they continue to move on confidently, ready to make this year just as meaningful and memorable.

Google® Is Not Everything…… is a monthly column authored by high school students. The column’s title emphasizes that education is more than just googling a topic. Google® is a registered trademark. This month’s guest columnist is Angel Alba, a Senior at Maui High School. She is a Class Representative for the Class of 2026 at Maui High School, a Cultural Representative of Maui High’s Filipino Cultural Club, a part of HOSA, Upward Bound, and a Filipino folk-dance group named “La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino.” Angel is in the Nursing pathway at Maui High and aspires to be a pediatric nurse. In her free time, she enjoys creating blogs, building Lego structures, going to the gym, singing karaoke, watching dramas or movies that interest her and spending quality time with her friends and family. She is the daughter of Normalita Alba and Pablito Alba, Jr.