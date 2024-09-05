Earl Nalei Lamadora

Lucy Peros | Photos courtesy Lamadora ‘Ohana

Ethnic, cultural and protocol tradition practices are being continued today by this month’s featured Sakada Offspring. Earl Lamadora continues these practices even though his grandfather, father, and mother have now passed away. He was born and raised on Maui by his Filipino Grandfather and Father as well as his Hawaiian Mother.

Earl was born in December 1972 in Wailuku, Maui to Urbano and Frances Lamadora. He was raised in Pukalani, Maui. He attended Pukalani School (K–6), Makawao School (seventh grade), Kalama Intermediate (eighth grade), Maui High School (9–12th grade), Class of 1990. After graduation, he went to work at Komoda Bakery from April 1991 to June 2018, for 27 years. He is currently working at Kula Hospital Kitchen; he started in September 2018.

Earl is married to Tricia Simpson. They have two dogs named Mochi and George. Earl and Tricia are members of St. Joseph’s Church in Makawao where they were married.

Earl was the past president of St. Joseph Filipino Catholic Club from 2016 to 2022. He is currently the secretary of the St. Joseph Church Holy Name Society. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Church. He served as the auditor of the Maui Filipino Community Council (MFCC) from 2008–2010. He represented St. Joseph Filipino Catholic Club as Board of Directors for MFCC also.

As a side job, he delivers meals on wheels to those who need his service. Earl is a great collector of “knick-knacks.”

Earl’s grandfather, Hermenegildo Lamadora was from Camiling, Tarlac, Philippines. He was married to Regina Sapantay from Paniqui, Tarlac, Philippines. They were married in Manila and immigrated to Maui circa 1926. They lived in Orpheum Camp in Pā‘ia, Maui. Hermenegildo worked for M.A.Co.(Maui Agricultural Company) at Pā‘ia Mill. According to Earl, Hermenegildo and his wife Regina were married for some twenty years. Hermenegildo decided to move his family to Honolulu after the death of his wife, who died after giving birth to their youngest daughter, Theodora. They lived at the Mayor Wright Housing. Hermenegildo got a job working as a dishwasher at Hickam Air Force Base. He passed away in 1956. Three sons survived him, Urbano (Earl’s father), Ulpiano (Tony), Ruperto (Sinto), and four daughters, Loretta, Rosario, Lorraine (Vale), and Theodora (Dora). All have since passed away.

Urbano Eugene Lamadora aka “Chick” “Banong,” Earl’s father was born on June 2, 1928 in Pu‘unēnē Hospital. He was the first child to be born in Hawai‘i, the eldest son of Regina and Hermenegildo Lamadora. He grew up in Orpheum Camp in Pā‘ia. He attendedPā‘ia School and the old Maui High School in Hāmākuapoko until his sophomore year. After WWII ended, the family moved to Honolulu. He attended McKinley High School, from where he graduated. He then went into the Army and served for three years. In 1949, he was discharged from the Army and came back to Maui to live in Camp 10 with his Uncle Agapito Damian and his family. That same year, he started working at Kula Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse. He met Earl’s mother, Frances Kalani who was also working there. They were married at Our Lady Queen of the Angels Church in Kēōkea, Kula on November 17, 1951. Frances and Urbano lived in Hāli‘imaile with Frances’ parents, Fred and Adeline Kalani.

In 1961, Urbano’s father-in-law was going to retire from Maui Pine. He gave Frances and Urbano property in Pukalani which he owned to build a house. Frances and Urbano raised four children there. Urbano engaged in a lot of community activities and sports. He coached volleyball. He coordinated the Makawao Recreation Council Volleyball Program. In 1968, Eddie Tam Gym was opened and Urbano had the honor to throw in the first volleyball for the first game. Urbano was also a union shop steward for Kula Hospital. He was also a good fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He was an avid golfer—every Sunday. He was a farmer as well, raising fruit trees and pigs. Urbano was involved in starting the first Barrio Fiesta at the War Memorial. He participated in politics and would help cook for campaigns and hold signs for candidates. He belonged to a group called COPA (Council of Political Action) and they had a Fil-Am Baseball team. Urbano was the Scoutmaster for Kula Troop until 1975. Even with all these activities, Urbano was still able to hold a full-time job at Kula Hospital.

Frances worked for 33 years and Urbano worked for 31 years. Together they put in 64 years of service to Kula Hospital. Unfortunately, in 1981, Urbano had a stroke, so he took his retirement. He passed away on July 26, 1983.

The following is Earl’s reflection on being a son raised by parents with two different cultural traditions.

Growing up in a Hawaiian and Filipino household, my father made sure that we knew Filipino protocol such as how to properly address someone older than you by properly using titles of respect like Mr., Mrs., Tata, or Nana. We have atang (offering of food for deceased family members) during gatherings and holidays, especially on religious Holy Days. My Dad knew a lot of community leaders. Those who didn’t know my name often teased me by calling me Banong, my Dad’s nickname because they knew my Dad. So I said to them, you honor my father’s memory, you honor me!

Lucy Peros is a retired schoolteacher, having taught at St. Anthony Grade School and Waihe‘e Elementary School. Both of her late parents, Elpidio Cachero Cabalo (a 1946 Sakada) and Alejandra Cabudoy Cabalo of Hāli‘imaile, worked for Maui Land and Pine Company. Lucy now enjoys retirement and has time to join other seniors in the Enhance Fitness Program under the Department of Aging three times a week. She also attends the line dancing class and other activities at Kaunoa and joins other Waihe‘e School retirees when help is needed at the school. Lucy also devotes some of her time to activities at Christ The King Catholic Church. She enjoys writing and reading in her spare time.