Google Is Not Everything

More Than Just a Dance

Angel Alba | Maui High School, Class of 2026

Living in Hawai‘i has captivated people with its cultural traditions and practices. For instance, hula has been around for hundreds of years, and the importance of hula practices and chants are presented in honoring the gods and chiefs. Another practice hula and chants are used for is storytelling. It conveys narratives about Hawaiian history, mythology, nature and emotions. Unlike written or spoken stories, hula brings these tales to life through expressive movements, rhythmic beats and chanting or singing. To illustrate, hula often mimics ocean waves, moving trees, and wind or use facial expressions.

Amberlyn Bartolome, a student at Baldwin High School, finds an interest in Polynesian dances and finds herself doing hula. Amber states, “I’ve always been fascinated by the beauty and elegance of hula since I was young.” Admiring the beauty and elegance of hula made her intrigued by it, and her friend Shania encouraged her to join their group and try it for herself. At first, Amber had a feeling of nervousness; however, she says, “With the guidance of my kumu and the support of my hula sisters, I was able to learn quickly and push through the challenges.”

Nathalie-Mae Leano is a Maui High School student and a former hula dancer who was always fond of the way hula was performed and how it attracted countless people’s attention through its graceful movements. As a former hula dancer, she says, “I liked dancing and having the opportunity to tell a story through the movements of hula.” Getting the chance to share stories through hula and sharing about Hawaiian history, mythology, and traditions makes Nathalie feel connected and positive about herself for being able to share stories with others.

Another Maui High School student, Alicia Saia, finds herself discovering the art of hula as well. Listening to the music and watching the movements being performed attracts Alicia’s attention even more. Whether traditional or modern music is played for hula, it has a hypnotic and soothing quality that draws people in. As for the ipu (gourd drum) or pahu (sharkskin drum), it creates an entrancing pulse. Alicia states that seeing her sisters dance hula when she was young inspired her to follow in their footsteps.

Getting involved in these cultural practices and traditions gives individuals more knowledge on what they know about the island of Hawai‘i and its culture. The importance of hula is more than just a form of entertainment, it is a way of preserving history, honoring ancestors, and expressing deep spiritual and cultural beliefs. The way it blends music, movement, and storytelling into a mesmerizing performance captivates the people as it connects individuals to Hawaiian culture and history.

Google® Is Not Everything … is a monthly column authored by high school students. The title of the column emphasizes education is more than just googling a topic. Google® is a registered trademark. This month’s guest columnist is Angel Alba, a Junior at Maui High School. She is a Cultural Representative of Maui High’s Filipino Cultural Club, a member of HOSA, Upward Bound and the Filipino folk-dance group “La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino.” Angel is in the Nursing pathway at Maui High School and aspires to be a pediatric nurse. In her free time, she enjoys creating blogs, building Lego structures, going to the gym, spending time with family and friends, singing karaoke, and watching dramas or any type of movies that interest her. She is the daughter of Normalita Alba and Pablito Alba Jr.