Everybody loves foodtrucks! Okay, maybe not everybody but many people do. It has become a very popular choice for casual dining all over the world, including Maui. The foodtruck industry has recently exploded here on Maui.

It is not the first time we are talking story here on Kwento-kwentuhan about Foodtrucks on Maui. With the many exciting things happening in the foodtruck industry, however, it is time for an update. So let’s dive in!

One of the exciting updates is the growth of Foodtruck Pods on our island. What are Foodtruck Pods? A foodtruck pod, sometimes referred to as Foodtruck park, is a place where two or more foodtrucks are parked. Usually it is a big empty lot with plenty of parking spaces. Various foodtrucks take up residence in the same area so diners can have a great selection of different food all in one spot.

More Foodtrucks, More Choices

As there are many new foodtrucks opening, it is nice to know where their regular locations are. It is also convenient and delightftul when we have a variety of choices when we visit a pod.

Directly correlated to the growth of Foodtruck Pods is the growth in the number of foodtrucks on Maui. It has been phenomenal!

Another exciting update is the quality of food served by foodtrucks is also elevated: fresh and locally sourced many with gourmet level preparation and presentation.

Where are the Foodtruck Pods?

While this is not a comprehensive list, it will give you an idea where to find the Foodtrucks Pods on Maui. Many of the fooodtrucks have an Instagram account you can follow to receive updates on their hours and specials. So if the foodtruck has an Instagram account, that is what we’re listing here so you can check them out and follow.

CENTRAL

1. Wailuku Foodtrucks @wailukufoodtrucks—Located in downtown Wailuku at 1960 Main Street. Pod hours Mon.–Fri. 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Every 2nd Sunday of the month 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There you will find @dolish_maui, @likepoke, @haven_ogg @hautedoggs. MARK YOUR CALENDAR: The first ever UBE FEST on Maui. On November 26 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is going to be a fun event filled with Ube Treats, Ube goodness and more. Any questions you may have on this event, direct message Glory at @wailukufoodtrucks

2. Maui Plate Lunch Market—591 Haleakalā Hwy., Kahului, across from Costco Gas Station. @thai_me_up, @kaleislunchbox, @moonohawaii, @gesteshrimptruck, @dinosmaui, @ono.teppanyaki.seafood, @8_wonder_tacos

3. Kahului Costco Foodtruck Station @mauifoodtruckshi, @earthalohaeats, @dananipirates, @northshorenoodlebar

4. Other Foodtrucks in Central not in a Foodtruck Pod – @hithaimaui, @mauifreshstreatery, @ogomaui, @patsyslunchwagon, @dopebbq

SOUTH MAUI

1. Aloha Maui Food Trucks—1 Pi‘ikea Ave in Kīhei, behind Azeka’s @alohamauifoodtrucks, @vidadsmaui, @solbrotherbbq, @pineappleandlemons2022, @blingblingmaui, @dananipirates, @suns_out_buns_out_maui, @oaosishigo, @krakencoffee808, @abikiscaribbeanflavas

2. Kihei Food Oasis @KiheiFoodOasis—Located in the South Maui Gardens. @wingkingsmaui, @thai_mee_up, @elcarritomaui, @dagreencoffeemaui, @bluedoorbread, @kitokomaui @howziteh

3. Across From Kamaole Beach I—@gushawaiianshaveice, @kinaolegrill, @alohathaifusion

4. Other Foodtrucks not located at Foodtruck Pod: @Outriggerpizza, @SouthMauiFishCompany, @horhitos_mobile_taqueria

WEST MAUI

1. Lahaina Food Truck Park at 741 Wainee Street (across from Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, across from their cemetery). Here you will find Kusina ni Jayboy, Baya Bowl, Koko Grindz, TaquerEata and Tacos Y Mariscos Las Islitas.

2. Cannery Station—located at the Lahaina Cannery 1221 Honoapiilani Hwy in Lahaina. @Merienda, @808Antojitos, @EarthAlohaEats

3. Kā‘anapali Food Truck Courtyard, (Honoapi‘ilani Foodtruck Park located on Lower Honoapi‘ilani Highway on the border of Kā‘anapali and Honokōwai, 130 Kai Malina Parkway) Foodtrucks here are Liquid, El Taco Borracjo, Thai Food by Suri, Hooked, Paniolo BBQ, Ba Gul Ba Gul, Da Food Anchor and Sparky’s.

4. Sugar Cane Train Foodtruck Park—located at 961 Limahana Place, in Lahaina. @swagyuhawaii, @lindaskitchenlahaina, @krakencoffee808, @pauhanashrimp, @shakasmoothies

5. Foodtrucks at Various Locations not located at a Foodtruck pod. @TheEdgeMaui

UPCOUNTRY

1. Kulamalu / Upcountry Foodtrucks—Stews Maui Burger, Thai Me Up, Maui Pizza Truck, Kalei’s Lunchbox, Leekam Lunchwagon, Nui’s Garden Kitchen Thai, Satori Suhi, Pakamon Thai Food, Upcountry Sausage Company

NORTH SHORE

1. Ha‘ikū Market Place FoodTruck Park—Mediterranean Grill, 7 Elephants Thai, All Kine Maui Grindz, Island Tacos

2. Other Northshore foodtrucks not located at a Foodtruck Pod—Aloha Aina BBQ, Auntie’s Foodtruvk, Bubba’s Shack Maui, Bob’s Dogs, Huelo Outlook, Maui Garden Grove Cafe, Satrang, Thai Farm Fresh

EAST SIDE

1. On the Way to Hāna and Hāna Food Trucks—Joel’s, Troy’s Plate Lunch, Kilo’s Kitchen, Harley’s Babs and Bowls, Thai Food by Pranee, Hulihuli Chicken, Ae’s Thai Kitchen, I Lava Tacos, Sa Dish Shack, Braddah Hutts BBQ Grill, Garden Gourmet,

There you have it … an overview of the Foodtruck community on Maui. Almost all of these places can be easily be found when you search their name on Google Maps. Some of the Foodtrucks can also be found at community events such as Kīhei Friday (4th Friday), Sunday Market and the new Friday Pā‘ina in Pā‘ia (2nd and 3rd Fri)

