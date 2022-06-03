Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for events inside the Center. Including the cleaning fee, the Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 plus a $300 security deposit (prices subject to change). The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta

Binhi at Ani will be selling a pork adobo plate for $15 and six cascaron balls and five lumpia for $10.

The 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta will return to a live event in 2022. The two-day event will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and on Saturday, May 28, 2022 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

#BayanihanFeeding Program

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of April 30, a total of 7,182 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of June are Binhi at Ani, Friends of Michael Victorino, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA, and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i.

Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com or Sheena Marie Garo, co-chairperson at sheena.garo@gmail.com.

Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Enhance® Fitness at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center will begin in early July. Classes will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program that helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. Enhance®Fitness is a great way to stay independent or get stronger after illness or surgery. Helps improve energy, strength and balance as you age. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

The Seed and Harvest Dinner honoring the 2022 Scholarship Recipients will be held on July 2 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. Seating limited to 250. Cost of $40 for Prime Rib Dinner. The twenty-three 2022 Binhi at Ani Scholars (who will each receive $1,000 except for the top scholar who will receive $2,000) will be announced in June. Mahalo to our Scholarship Partners: Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran, Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo & family, Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i, In Memory of Rev. Walter Baloaloa, In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal, In Memory of Mariano Domingo, Emerald Club Realty, McDonalds of Kahului, Maui Island Cozy Dental and US Renal Care.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center will begin during the last week of June (Monday, June 27) and end with a “Presentation Night” the last week of July (Wednesday, July 27 at 5 p.m.). The purpose of the Summer at Binhi at Ani program is to provide activities for youth during the summer (with one exception as noted below). The confirmed activities with the date and times are: Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Voice Lessons. Taught by Angelina Abapo.

Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – BINGO for Seniors.

Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Social Dance for High School Seniors and older. Taught by Jeffrey and Lydia Dela Cruz.

Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Philippine Cultural Dance. Taught by Madelyne Pascua.

Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Escrima. Taught by Madelyne Pascua.

Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Art classes for youth. Taught by Philip Sabado.

All classes are FREE. Pre-registration to binhiatani@gmail.com.

Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs

consisting of Christ the King Filipino Catholic Club, Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club, St. Anthony Filipino Catholic Club, St. Joseph Filipino Catholic Club and St. Theresa Filipino Catholic Club will celebrate 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Christ the King Church/Parish Hall beginning at 9:00am. Register via Eventbrite at https://mcfcc-gifted-to-give.eventbrite.com.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The 2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be held on June 4 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The contestants are Jacqueline Agorilla, Lennel Alvarez, Rochelle Balala, Ahlyzxle Calleda, Kailee Delos Santos and Shay-Lea Ruiz. They will be formally introduced during the 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta.

Philippine Nurses Association Maui HI

The Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i (PNAMHI) will hold their Installation Dinner on Sunday, May 29 at Maui Beach Hotel. Tickets are available from outgoing president Christina “Lucy” Peros or incoming president Angelina Saiki.