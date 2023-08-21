Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit. If alcohol will be served and/or provided, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders. Self-service coolers and/or guests providing their own alcohol is NOT allowed.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi, which was added in October). As of July 31, a total of 16,902 meals were delivered. Teams serving during July included Maui County Federal Credit Union, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA, Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i and UHMC Kabatak Club. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches.

Create a Team by contacting Lucy Porte at (808) 276-8026. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Bayanihan Health Fair

The first annual Bayanihan Health Fair will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. For sponsorship and vendor opportunities, please contact Event Chairperson Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242-8100.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Seed and Harvest Dinner

At the Seed and Harvest Dinner, Binhi at Ani presented its twenty-five scholarship recipients. Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. installed the 2023-2024 Board of Directors, led by president Melen Magbual.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center concluded on July 26 with a Presentation. Certificates were presented to the students who completed the four week courses.

Take Out Tuesday

Binhi at Ani resumes its fundraiser titled “Take Out Tuesday” on Tuesday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. Available for purchase is a $15 pork adobo plate lunch.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Congratulations to Maui’s Sandra Nicole Desierto—the 2023 Miss Hawai‘i Filipina who was crowned at the Annual Convention of the United Filipino Council of Hawai‘i recently held at the Maui Beach Hotel’s Moana Ballroom.

Elected as officers and members of the Board of Governors were President: Angie Dytioco-Santiago, Vice President: Gladys Mae Menor, Secretary: S. Penny Chung, Treasurer: Adela Domingo Salacup, Auditor: Hermie Pagaduan, Asst. Treasurer: Jasmine Chung, Asst. Treasurer: Chulet Paco and Immediate Past President: Leo Rojas Gozar. Elected to the Board of Governors are Benymar Sadumiano and Gerico Caban (Hawai‘i island), Roy Mendaro and Mario Trinidad (Kaua‘i), Marilyn Romero and Emi Cortez (Maui) and Ben Pulido and Tina Salvador (O‘ahu).

The Island Council Presidents are Miriam Guerrero Dublada (Hawai‘i island), Lemuel Soria (Nancy Apalla effective 9/2/23) (Kaua‘i), Noemi Barbadillo (Lāna‘i), Domingo Gumpal (Maui), Robert Stephenson (Molokai) and Raymond Sebastian (O‘ahu).

The Executive Secretary is Ardel Salacup while the Legal Counsels are Norma Doctor Sparks and Merlinda Garma.