Let’s Talk Pinoy!

There goes our shortest month, just like that, even though it’s a leap year. It went by so fast even with that additional day. In the past few months, it has been getting colder and colder every day. I have to bring out my snow coats and rain jackets in order to deal with this climate change. We have a lot of rain, strong winds and even thunderstorms this year. Change is indeed inevitable and the world is constantly evolving.

Even though the weeds have grown, even though your shoes are muddy and you cannot hang your clothes out to dry at the moment, I believe Maui is still beautiful. There is a certain serenity in rain, a soothing vibration and a calm forcing you to slow down a bit and even concentrate on things you have taken for granted.

The month of March in the Philippines is a graduation month. From Elementary to High School and even College, all kids are wrapping up their finals and parents are planning the festivities. Back here in Hawai‘i, kids are just barely into their midterms in the third quarter. Seniors are done presenting their Senior Projects. Kids’ spring break is around the corner. What are you and your kids planning to do? Do tell us your exciting plans or events on Facebook at www.facebook.com/filamvoicemaui so others will also have an idea what to do this break from school.

Shout out to our March birthday celebrants: Sharmaine Jolleen Butay, Albert Cabiles Corpuz, Richard “Chad” Guiwa, Glenda Soriano, Monet Palacio Baniqued, Sharon Zalsos Banaag and Dustin “DJ” Metzler. Happy, Happy birthday to you! Maligayang bati sa inyong kaarawan! (Tagalog) Naimbag nga panagkasangay mo! (Ilokano) Makapagayaya nga aggaw na nikeyana mu! (Ibanag) Masayang kebaitan queca! (Kapampangan) Masadya gid nga adlaw sa imo pagkatawo! (Ilonggo)

Let’s see what’s going on with our story this month and where Michael and Angel will be going next, shall we?

Michael’s inahan (mother) stands and starts cleaning the lamisaan (table). She says “You should go there and talk to them,” pushing Robert away to join them in the living room.

“Me? Why me? I didn’t do anything!” Robert says defensively. He stands away from the hapag (table).

“I didn’t say you did something, I just said to go and give them your two cents,” Michael’s mom says and clears the dishes in front of Robert.

“I have trabaho (work) to do,” Robert says and walks towards his little office in the balay (house).

As soon as he gets to his little office, he closes the pintuan (door) and locks it. He pushes the lamesa (table) to block the ganhaan (door) so no one can go inside his office.

Robert walks to the secured filing cabinet and unlocks it slowly. He opens the drawer and pulls out an envelope.

He slowly opens it and there it is… the picture of Villamor Lopez also known as Uncle Billy on one sheet and a picture of Angel on another sheet and two more ladies he doesn’t know.

He takes Angel’s picture and says “Now I can put a name on your picture, Angel. The last piece to the puzzle and I can finally solve this case. You’re really an angel.”

He closes the folder slowly, takes a deep breath and puts it back in the file. And he says “Soon” quietly.

Back in the living room, Michael’s mom joins them and sits across where Angel and Michael are sitting. She starts straightening the papers on the lamesa (table) because she doesn’t know how to chime in on the conversation.

Michael’s mom looks at Raymond and Michael and says “Let me talk to her. Maybe we can get some information from her.”

“Angel, do you know who killed the cop?” Michael’s mom asks her.

Angel takes a deep breath and wipes her nawong (face) using the back of her kamay (hands) and quietly says “I saw Uncle Billy pull out a gun from the glove compartment of the sasakyan (car).”

“Patawaran yu ku pu, (I’m sorry) I closed my mata (eyes) and that is why I did not see the incident,” Angel says and starts sobbing again.

“I used my kamot (hands) to block my rupa (face) to protect myself,” Angel explains.

She continues “When the lugan (car) stopped, they told us to get down and run to the tall grasses and save your own life.”

Angel reaches for the tissue that was on the lamisa (table) and wipes her tears rolling to her nawong (face).

“I grew up in the province so I am used to tall grasses and fields. I saw a bunch of leaves with twigs and broken trees and I hid myself there until it got dark. When there were no people around that area, I walked towards the highway,” Angel says in between sobs.

How do you survive in the middle of fields? Do you have any surviving skills that you could share? Please share with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/filamvoicemaui.

Anyways, that’s all I have. Keep an eye out for my column in every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino languages. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen) and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!)

Dulce Karen Butay was graduated from Maui High School and received her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai‘i – West O‘ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance. Butay is a licensed Resident Producer of Life Insurance with World Financial Group and an Independent Consultant of Saladmaster. She is now part of Saladmaster’s Travel Club and won an all-expenses paid trip to Cancún, Mexico. Butay has traveled to Texas, the Philippines and Thailand as one of the delegates from Island Healthy Solutions, a Saladmaster dealer here on Maui.