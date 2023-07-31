Let’s Talk Pinoy!

Hello Summer! Summer break is finally here and you know what that means. … It’s fun time under the sun! How are you spending your summer break this year? Are you traveling domestically or internationally? Or are you staying on the island? Whatever you decide, I hope you have fun; after all, life is short. We must enjoy it and spend time with friends, family and especially those kids. Kids grow up so fast. One minute you are changing their diapers and the next thing you know, you are sending them to college. Let’s enjoy our paradise and make memories with our family and friends. Share how you spend your summer vacation and visit us on our Facebook page and leave us a comment at www.facebook.com/FilAmVoiceMaui.

Let’s also give a shout out to our July birthday celebrants: Cherilyn Faylogna Danzer, Lyndsay Danielle Butay Hayen and Migz Ravina Cariaga. Happy, Happy birthday to you! (Tagalog) Maligayang bati sa iyong kaarawan! (Ilocano) Naimbag nga panagkasangay mo! (Ibanag) Makapagayaya nga aggaw na nikeyana mu! (Kapampangan) Masayang kebaitan queca! (Ilonggo) Masadya gid nga adlaw sa imo pagkatawo!

Let’s take a look at what the story is this month, shall we?

Ray decides to tell his brother about his first assignment. He was assigned to do an investigation about an undocumented person from the Philippines who killed a cop.

“Bro, I think Michael is going out with a dangerous person. He might get in trouble,” Ray says to his brother.

“Sino (Who) is in trouble? Michael killed a cop?” Michael’s mom overhears Ray and his brother’s phone conversation.

“Hindi (No). You heard it wrong,” says the husband to his wife. “Stop eavesdropping on my phone calls,” says Robert, Michael’s dad to his wife.

“Sinno (Who) killed a cop then?” she asks her husband.

“Bakit (Why) don’t you call your son and tell him to agawid (come home),” he answers to his wife. And then turns back to talk to his brother on the phone.

“Bro, we will try to contact him. Please look out for your nephew,” Robert says to his brother.

Then he hangs up the phone with a heavy nawong (face).

“Apay (Why) does your mukha (face) look like that?” his wife asks him.

He ignores what she says. He asks her instead, “Where is Mikey?”

“Leave the boy alone. He’s grown up. Let him have fun once in a while. He’s always working. I don’t want him to end up like you, who ubra (works) all the time and has no time for fun,” Michael’s mom says.

“I know he is an adult but I need to talk to him,” Michael’s dad says.

“Talk about what? Ubra (Work) again? Trabaho, trabaho, trabaho (Work, work, work) all the time!” she exclaims.

“It’s not obro (work). It’s for his safety,” he says and leaves her in the living room.

Michael’s mom follows him to the bathroom and asks, “What do you mean for his safety? Is Mikey in trouble? Is he ok?”

He doesn’t respond. He goes to the kitchen to get a glass of water.

“Answer me! Is Mikey in trouble? Hani (What) did your brother say on the phone? Where is he? Why is he not home? Nanoyin (What) did he do?” she asks unending questions.

“Nganong (Why) don’t you help me and try to call him? I’ve been calling him since this afternoon and he wasn’t answering.” he says calmly.

“Kaam (Why) didn’t you tell me he is missing? That he is in trouble? I should have not gone out and had fun with my friends? Oh, Robert, where is my son?” she starts sobbing.

“I did not say that your son is missing! Will you stop crying? It will not help us. You need to keep yourself calm,” Robert says to his wife.

Michael’s mom dials the phone … Hangs up when it goes to voicemail …… dials again…and again and again.

She must have dialed fifty more times.

Then finally… “Mikey! Mikey!” Ima (Mom) screams.

Angel gives the phone to Michael.

Michael stares at the phone. He is blank.

Angel grabs his kamay (hand) and gives the phone to him.

He stares at her blankly.

“Nanay? (Mom?) Are you my inahan (mom)?” Michael says nervously.

“Of course, Michael! I am your yena (mother)!” she says furiously. “Oh Mikey, nasaan (where) are you?” she says worriedly. “Are you ok? Are you hurt? Are you safe? Come to the balay (house).” Endless questions she wants to know the answer to.

“I am fine, Ima (Mom). I am safe. Nothing to worry about,” Michael says calmly.

“Michael, you have to umuwi (come home) and we need to talk. I think it is not safe for you to be out and let alone this time. Pauli (Come home), my son,” she pleads with him.

Michael looks at Angel and he says to his mom, “I’m with Angel, Inang (Mom).”

“I know, son. The two of you should pauli (come home) so we can talk about things. They said Angel killed a cop,” Mom says shakingly.

“Unsa (What)?” Michael is shocked. “Sino (Who) told you? How did you know that?” Inno (Where) did you get that news?” Michael’s turn to have endless questions for his Nanay (mother).

“Michael, calm down. The detectives are looking for her so it’s best to agawid (come home) so the two of you are safe. Magpauli (Come home), son, please?”

Michael is quiet for a moment then he says, “Ok yena (mom), we’re coming home.”

What is waiting for Michael and Angel at Michael’s home? What are his parents going to do? Is Angel in trouble? Is Michael in trouble?

Anyways that’s all I have. Keep an eye out for my column in every issue. I’m Dulce, helping you to master your Filipino Languages. Like always, let’s laugh, let’s makinig (listen), and Let’s Talk Pinoy! Hanggang sa muli! (Until next time!) Ingat! (Take care!).

Dulce Karen Butay was graduated from Maui High School and received her Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Maui Community College. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specializing in Accounting, from the University of Hawai‘i – West O‘ahu. She is currently the Administrative Officer at the County of Maui, Department of Finance. Butay is a licensed Resident Producer of Life Insurance with World Financial Group and an Independent Consultant of Saladmaster. She is now part of Saladmaster’s Travel Club and won an all-expenses paid trip to Cancún, Mexico. Butay has traveled to Texas, the Philippines and Thailand as one of the delegates from Island Healthy Solutions, a Saladmaster dealer here on Maui.