Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit. If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders. Self-service coolers and/or BYOB (guests providing their own alcohol) are NOT allowed.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Binhi at Ani’s 2024 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 10 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. Registration and Free Breakfast begins at 6 a.m. Shotgun starts at 7 a.m. Lunch Banquet to follow at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.

A Platinum Sponsor ($1,400) includes two foursomes, tee sponsor, par 3 contests, four mulligans per player, listing in Mahalo ad.

A Gold Sponsor ($750) includes one foursome, tee sponsor, par 3 contests, two mulligans per player, listing in Mahalo ad.

A Tee Sponsor ($150) includes tee sign only, listing in Mahalo ad.

Donors (monetary or prize) are also accepted.

The deadline is February 29 but don’t wait until then as the golf tournament always sells out.

Contact Arnel Alvarez at (808) 357-0748 or Bill Ruidas at (808) 344-5251 or Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 294-5510.

The 55th Annual Barrio Fiesta will be held on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25. Two contestants (Trisha Mariz Jose Basig, daughter of Rizalino and Lizette Basig; and Gianna Cheryze Magbual, daughter of Jovy Magbual and Maria Hall) are vying to become the 2024 Miss Barrio Fiesta and need your support. Please contact them to place your ad ($200) or to become a Sponsor ($1,000).

Binhi at Ani is also accepting Vendors (Food, Business, or Non-Profits). If you are interested, contact Chairperson Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

As of January 31, 2024, a total of 21,982 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of January 2024 include: Kīhei Charter School Volunteers and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Lucy Porte at (808) 276-8026. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudette Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Scholarship Applications for Binhi at Ani’s Scholarship Program for graduating 2024 High School Students have been distributed to high school counselors. The deadline (postmark or receipt) is March 1, 2024. For 2024, at least ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. The eligibility requirements are: 1) must be a resident of the island of Maui; 2) must be scheduled to graduate in 2024 from a high school on Maui with a cumulative grade point average (through the 1st semester of 2023) of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale; and 3) must complete the application as instructed and provide all required documents. An independent panel of judges will base their decisions on grade point average (30%), activities, honors, awards and employment (30%), a short essay (30%) and letters of recommendation (10%). For more information, contact Scholarship Chairperson Michelle Balala Siores at (808) 268-8915.

Tulong for Lahaina® Fund

Binhi at Ani established the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund where a $750 grant would be awarded to those who lost their home, their business or an immediate family member. As of the September 30 deadline, 715 applications were received. To date, over $150,000 has been raised and 213 families have received $750 plus food boxes, hot food, toilet paper, water, gift cards and quilts during three distributions.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Miss Maui Filipina 2023 Johanne Guevarra recently returned from her goodwill trip to the Philippines. “It was an enriching experience that left an indelible mark on my heart,” she says. “Meeting esteemed officials such as the Mayor of San Juan (Elaine Sarmiento), the Mayor of Cabugao (Josh Cobangbang), as well as the Governor of Ilocos (Jeremiah Singson), underscored the importance of fostering strong community ties and collaboration across borders. These encounters were not only an honor but also highlighted the shared commitment to uplifting communities and creating positive change.

“The most rewarding aspect of the journey, however, was reconnecting with my roots in the Province of Ilocos Sur through meaningful philanthropy. By raising funds to provide essential school supplies to Saoang Elementary School and Sulot Sulot Elementary School, I had the privilege of contributing to the educational development of local children. Witnessing the smiles on their faces and knowing that our efforts would make a tangible difference in their lives filled me with immense gratitude and purpose.”

“Beyond the philanthropic endeavors, the trip offered me the opportunity to explore various parts of the Philippines, from the bustling streets of Manila to cold fresh cliffsides of Baguio, and the tranquil landscapes of Ilocos. Reuniting with beloved relatives and experiencing the warmth of Filipino hospitality reaffirmed the importance of staying connected to my heritage. Each moment spent in the Philippines was so incredible and embracing the rich culture of the Philippines was a reminder of the compassion, unity, and shared humanity we Filipinos share in our community.”

The Council is seeking contestants for the 2024 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant which will be held on June 7, 2024. The qualifications are between the ages 18 and 27; female; full or part Filipino ancestry; and single, never married. For more information, please call or text (808) 264-0871 or email mmf.mfcc@gmail.com.

UHMC Kabatak Club

The first ever FilGrad is being organized by the Kabatak Club at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College. FilGrad Maui 2024 will celebrate the 2024 UHMC graduates of Filipino ancestry at an event on Friday, May 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Unlike any other commencement ceremony, FilGrad Maui 2024 will be organized by the graduates for the graduates. The bond between the students to reach this momentous day makes it an accomplishment on its own.

Surrounded by their family, friends and loved ones, the participants in FilGrad Maui 2024 will thank those who provided them with support, love, help and inspiration in their path to a college degree. The celebration will highlight the rich history and contributions of Filipinos in Hawai‘i. Sadly, the rate of Filipino college graduates in the United States is far different from that in the Philippines, with only fifty percent of entering first-year college students receiving a college degree.

Sponsorships are available to assist UHMC Kabatak Club in this most worthy endeavor as funds are needed to hold this event. Sponsorship levels are Royalty ($500–$1,000+); Kaibigan ($100–$499); and Bayanihan ($5–$99). For more information on the sponsorship, please contact filgradmaui@gmail.com.