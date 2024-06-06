Kwento Kwentuhan

The Power of Women Helping Women

Building Stronger Communities Together (Part 1)

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Leslie Garo, Mālama Yo Mama

In a world often marked by competition and individualism, the transformative force of women helping women is often overlooked. It is not merely about extending a hand; it is about fostering a sisterhood that uplifts, supports and empowers one another to reach new heights.

Women face unique challenges in their daily lives, from navigating societal expectations to balancing multiple roles. It is this shared experience forming the foundation of solidarity upon which they can build. By standing together, they amplify their voices, making it impossible to ignore their collective strength.

Beyond mere solidarity, supporting each other’s endeavors generates a ripple effect of success. Studies show women with supportive networks are more likely to achieve their goals and advance in their careers. Extending a helping hand unlocks doors of opportunity for both individuals and future generations.

Moreover, this culture of support fosters collaboration rather than competition. Instead of viewing each other as rivals, women become allies, celebrating each other’s victories as their own.

Mentorship and role modeling play crucial roles in this dynamic. Seasoned professionals pass on knowledge, skills and invaluable wisdom gained from lived experiences. This mentorship creates a lineage of empowered women who, in turn, pay it forward, perpetuating a cycle of support and growth.

Perhaps the most profound impact of women helping women is the sense of belonging it fosters. In a society often pitting women against each other, finding a community where they are embraced, uplifted and celebrated is revolutionary. It is a reminder they are not alone in their journey, there is a tribe of sisters who have their backs no matter what.

So, let us embrace the power of women helping women. Let us build communities where every woman thrives, where success is measured not by how high one climbs but by how many hands are extended to pull others up. Together, women can create a world where empowerment is not just a concept but a lived reality. And in doing so, they will not only change their own lives but the lives of countless others.

Thankfully, we have many groups and organizations here on Maui designed by women to support women. In next monthʻs column, I will be highlighting these organizations—what they do and how women who are interested in getting involved can participate. As a sneak peak, the organization and groups I will be highlighting are: Mālama Your Mama, Maui Mompreneur, Aloha Ladies Club, What Makes You Feel Beautiful and Women Helping Women. Stay tuned for Part 2!

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend … and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbow; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.