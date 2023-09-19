Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit. If alcohol will be served and/or provided, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders. Self-service coolers and/or BYOB (guests providing their own alcohol) are NOT allowed.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care. As of August 31, a total of 17,592 meals were delivered. Teams serving during August included Jaycees Maui Chapter International, Maui County Federal Credit Union, Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i and UHMC Kabatak Club. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches.

Create a Team by contacting Lucy Porte at (808) 276-8026. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawaii.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Take Out Tuesday

Binhi at Ani resumed its fundraiser titled “Take Out Tuesday” on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

On Saturday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center, the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce will host a resource fair called “Hawak Kamay” (Hand-in-hand). The purpose of the resource fair is to provide a safe and comfortable venue to give and receive support for those affected by the fires.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Congratulations to Johanne Guevarra, the new Miss Maui Filipina 2023-2024. She was officially crowned on Aug. 20, 2023 at the Maui Beach Hotel.

Philippine Consulate General-Honolulu

The staff of the Philippine Consulate General-Honolulu will be on Maui at the Lahaina Civic Center on Friday, Sept. 22 (8 a.m.–5 p.m.), Saturday, Sept. 23 (8 a.m.–5 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 24 (8 a.m.–12 p.m.) to assist with Philippine passports, Notarials (Affidavit, Special Power of Attorney), Dual Citizenship and Report of Birth/Report of Marriage.

(Note the rules for appointments and supporting documents in the image below.)