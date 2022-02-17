Love Hopes All Things

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Liza Pierce

I wrote the following essay twenty years ago and it was published in our church’s devotional:

Love Hopes All Things

It was 2 o’clock in the morning. I was on bed tossing and turning. My heart was anxious and my head was spinning. I was worried about our son. He’s just five and he’s already having problems at school.

It’s almost 3 o’clock. I still could not sleep. Whispering, I prayed ‘God, what future does my son hold? Show us how we can help him.’ I did not hear an audible answer. But in the stillness of the night I knew the Lord had spoken and said ‘For I know the plans I have for Gardner … plans of good and not of evil … to give him a future and a hope’ (Jeremiah 29:11). With these comforting words, I went to sleep.

The scene above happened several years ago … and from that, I’ve learned to appreciate this aspect of love that I’ve not focused on before: hope!

More than anyone, God knows the depth of my love for my son Gardner. And on that night, God reminded me that He loves Gardner so much more than I possibly can! After that prayer, God has been showing us each day His wonderful plan. Hope unfolds every step that leads to Gardner’s bright future. No longer am I anxious. Instead, love has taken away my fears. Yes, there are times when I still worry, but I have learned to turn my worries into prayers and the result is a tremendous hope!

This is the power of love. It is fueled and sustained not by an ever-changing emotional or physical state, but by deep beliefs and hopes that are given by God to those who trust Him. Real love has a capacity to view life—and live with it—with an optimism that is refreshing because of ‘Christ in you, the hope of glory.’ (Col 1:27)

Real love can hope because of what God can do in a person’s life. Love … hopes all things.

As I was contemplating what to write for the February 2022 edition of Kwento-Kwentuhan, I was reminded of the above essay and thought it would be good to share this story and give an update about our son. This shows the power of hope in love.

Our son graduated in September 2021 with a Bachelor in Fine Arts Degree majoring in Digital Production. He is a success story. When he was in first grade, we discovered he is dyslexic. That explained why he was having trouble in pre-school when he was five—the time I wrote the essay above. To make a long story short, he persevered in school despite the difficulties and I as his Mom provided love, support, encouragement and prayers. When times were tough, I reminded myself that “Love Hope All Things.”

February is the love month—the month we celebrate Valentine’s Day. While Valentine’s Day celebration are often focused on romantic love, it is also a great time for us to express our love to our family and friends.

In closing, let us look at what love is according to I Corinthians 13:

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

How did you express your love this Valentine’s Day 2022? How will you express your love each and every day? Expressing our love through I Corinthians 13 is a good start.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbow; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.