Community… in action

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit. If alcohol will be served and/or provided, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders. Self-service coolers and/or guests providing their own alcohol is not allowed.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi, which was added in October). As of June 30, a total of 15,752 meals were delivered. Teams serving during May included Miss Maui USA, Philippine Nurses Association of Maui, Hawai‘i and UHMC Kabatak Club. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches.

Create a Team by contacting Lucy Porte at (808) 276-8026. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center concludes on July 26 with a Presentation at 6 pm.

This year’s offerings are:

Mondays (6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24) – from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Philippine Cultural Dance. Taught by Madelyne Pascua.

Mondays (6/26, 7/3, 7/10, 7/17, 7/24) – from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – F.L.Y. First Love Yourself program, created by What Makes You Feel Beautiful, a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. Limited to females, ages 13 through 17. Taught by Miss Hawai‘i USA Savannah Gankiewicz.

Tuesdays (6/27, 7/11, 7/18, 7/25) – from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Art Classes for Youth. Taught by Philip Sabado.

Wednesdays (6/28, 7/5, 7/12, 7/19) – from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Zumba with Eva Marie. Taught by Eva Marie Arconado-Mirzai.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Maui Filipino Community Council will host the annual convention of the United Filipino Council of Hawai‘i on Maui from July 21 through July 23 at the Maui Beach Hotel. Chairing the convention is Emi Cortez.

The Miss Hawai‘i Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be held on July 22 at the Maui Beach Hotel. Sandra Nicole Desierto—the 2023 Miss Maui Filipina will represent Maui.