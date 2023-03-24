Rainy Days on Maui

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog”

It’s been raining on and off a few weeks here on Maui, which gave me an idea of what we can talk about in Kwento-Kwentuhan. Let’s talk about rainy days on Maui!

Wait a minute, isn’t Maui supposed to be sunny all year long? Not quite. On Maui, winter and spring season means there is a high probability of rain. That is why if it is your first time to come visit Maui and you want to be assured it would be sunny, come during summer. During summer, you can always find a sunny spot. Maui is made up of hundreds of micro-climates and if it’s raining in one area (for example in Hāna and Ha‘ikū), generally speaking one can find sunshine on another part of the island (for example, Lahaina, Kā‘anapali, Kīhei and Wailea). But during winter (which is the season we are in right now) sometimes it rains on all parts of the island like what happened on the second to the last week of February.

What Can We Do on Rainy Days on Maui? This is one of the common questions asked by tourists planning their visit on Maui (especially if they are coming during winter and spring). Top answer is “Go to the Maui Ocean Center.” It is fun for the whole family! Another common recommendation is to restaurant hop. It’s time to try a new restaurant and explore Maui’s delicious cuisines. I would even dare to suggest to do takeout from foodtrucks and eat them in your house or condo. On the Westside, I heard that Merienda foodtruck is great! On the Southside, I highly recomment Vidad’s foodtruck. And yes, both those foodtrucks have Filipino food . There are many more things to do but I would like to end with this suggestion: Go to Mystery Maui in Wailuku and have some fun solving mysteries with a group of friends or as a family!

The West Maui Mountains Are Turning Green! This expression often comes from local residents who see the transition of West Maui mountains from brown (during the summer) to green (during the rainy days of winter). The mountains usually turn green a few days after a heavy rain. It is a beautiful sight to see, especially when there are rainbows. Speaking of rainbows …

Without Rain, There Are No Rainbows. I love the positivity of this quote! We often hear this saying used as an encouragement via someone going through some difficulties. But here on Maui, it is often uttered when one is discouraged the rain will ruin their plans. Oh, Maui rainbows are the best! Have you seen one lately?

Filipino Style Rainy Days To Do. This is for us Filipinos who love to sing! When it is rainy days and we are stuck inside our house, why not do some karaoke singing. You can sing “Rainy Days and Mondays” by the Carpenters, “Tuwing Umuulan” by Regine Velazquez or “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by the late-great Israel “Iz” Kamakawiwo‘ole. Happy Singing!

