Community… in action

BAHAY KUBO HERITAGE FOUNDATION

The Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation Terno Ball 2022 fundraiser at Tante’s Island Cuisine was very successful, raising over $17,000 net which will allow the Foundation to apply a synthetic nipa roof to the Bahay Kubo located at ‘Īao Valley Kepaniwai Park.

The guests were entertained with a festive Terno and Barong Tagalog contest which was won by Norma Cronkite and Jessie Valledor, respectively. A lively auction for artist Phil Sabado’s original painting of the Bayanihan spirit was won by Tante and Tellie Urban.

BINHI AT ANI

Celebrate your holiday events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit. If you want to serve alcohol, there is a $300 additional fee and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

A Bayanihan Christmas: Aggie Cabebe Scholarship Fundraiser

Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe (1928-2020) was a remarkable trailblazer in Maui’s Filipino community. She was known as the “Mother of Filipino Folk Dance on Maui” and “The General” and she served in many capacities, including the first president of Binhi at Ani in 1985. Maui will always be indebted to her for her pioneer efforts in community building and preserving the Filipino culture.

To sustain her memory for generations, the Cabebe family and Binhi at Ani is creating the “Agrifina Cabebe/Binhi At Ani Scholarship,” funded in part by donations and an annual event in her honor.

Seats for the December 14, 2022 event are limited. A Table Sponsorship for 10 guests cost $500 while individual seats cost $30. Donations for the Scholarship are also accepted. For more information, please contact the Event Chairperson, Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242-8100 or AlfredoGEvangelista@gmail.com.

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Binhi at Ani 2023 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. The Shotgun Start will begin at 7 a.m., with check in by 6:30 a.m. (breakfast buffet will be provided). There are two levels of sponsorship: Platinum ($1,400) for eight players, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, four mulligans per player, and a listing in the Mahalo ad. Gold ($750) for four players, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, two mulligans per player, and a listing in the Mahalo ad. Tee Sponsors are also available at $100. The deadline is February 15 with the early bird registration of February 1, which will enter you into a drawing sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei. Don’t wait as this Tournament always sells out early!

Bayanihan Feeding Program

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi, which was added in October). As of October 31, a total of 10,342 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams who served during the month of October were Friends of Michael Victorino, Hawai‘i Financial Credit Union, Maui County Federal Credit Union, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA, Peros Family and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Chapter.

More teams are needed. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes have begun. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program that helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized, and empowered to sustain independent lives. Enhance®Fitness is a great way to stay independent or get stronger after illness or surgery. Helps improve energy, strength and balance as you age. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Fundraiser

Fundraiser held on October 29 was staffed by many volunteers including 2022 Miss Barrio Fiesta Audryanah Latayada Starmer, the Binhi at Ani Board of Directors, Philippine Nurses Association Maui Chapter and friends. The food fundraiser successfully raised more than $5,000.

MAUI COUNCIL OF FILIPINO CATHOLIC CLUBS

Misa de Gallo/Simbang Gabi

Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs is preparing for the 2022 Misa de Gallo/Simbang Gabi services: Christ the King: December 16–24 at 5 a.m.; Maria Lanakila: December 16–24 at 5 a.m. and December 19 at 6 p.m. with Bishop Larry Silva; St. Anthony: December 15–23 at 6 p.m. and December 17 and 18 at 5 pm; St. Joseph: December 16–24 at 7 a.m.; with Bishop Larry Silva on December 19 at 7 a.m.; and St. Theresa: December 15–23 at 5 a.m. except for Sundays at 7 a.m.

The Diocesan Congress of Filipino Catholic Clubs 72nd Annual Convention

The Diocesan Congress of Filipino Catholic Clubs 72nd Annual Convention was held on Kaua‘i on November 4, 5 and 6 at Hilton Garden Inn in Kapa‘a, Kaua‘i with the theme “The Eucharist: Source and Summit of Our Christian Life.” Delegates from Christ the King Filipno Catholic Club, Maria Lanakila Filipino Catholic Club, St. Anthony Filipino Catholic Club, St. Joseph Filipino Catholic Club and St. Theresa Filipino Catholic Club attended the successful convention.

MAUI FILIPINO COMMUNITY COUNCIL

Bakuna at Binhi Ani Filipino Community Center

Miss Maui Filipina Lennel Alvarez led an all-volunteer staff on October 29 that provided flu vaccines and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 boosters.

Rizal Day Maria Clara and Barong Gala

Rizal Day Maria Clara and Barong Gala will be held on Saturday, December 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Maui Beach Hotel. Sponsorships, advertisement opportunities and individual seats ($50) are available. For more information, contact Event Chair Lawrence Pascua at (808) 250-5330 or Event Co-Chair Marilyn Oura at (808) 280-2057.

The event will also feature the installation of the 2023 officers and directors: President Domingo “Jing” Gumpal, Vice President Lawrence Pascua, Recording Secretary Marilyn Oura, Corresponding Secretary Michelle Santos, Treasurer Judith Piano, Assistant Treasurer Aileen Concepcion, Auditor Virgilio “Leo” Agcolicol, and Directors Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta, Rodrigo Casio, Melanie Garde, Arthur Latayada, Madelyne Pascua, Greg Peros and Cherry Joy Urias.