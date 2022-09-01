Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi at Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for events inside the Center. Including the cleaning fee, the Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 plus a $300 security deposit. If you want to serve alcohol, there is a $300 additional fee and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

#BayanihanFeedingProgram The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of June 30, a total of 8,397 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of August are Binhi at Ani, Friends of Michael Victorino, Maui Filipino Community Council, and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i.

Create a Team by signing up. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Stay tuned for exciting news about the #BayanihanFeeding Program!

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes have begun. There are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program that helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized, and empowered to sustain independent lives. Enhance®Fitness is a great way to stay independent or get stronger after illness or surgery. Helps improve energy, strength and balance as you age. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudette Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center concluded on July 27 with a Presentation Night. Mahalo to the instructors Angelina Abapo (Voice Lessons); Jeffrey and Lydia Dela Cruz (Ballroom Dancing); Madelyne Pascua (Philippine Cultural Dance and Escrima) and Philip Sabado (Art).

Maui Filipino Community Council

Based on the recent financial success of the 2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship pageant, the Council awarded $1,000 scholarships to eleven outstanding members of the Class of 2022.

Maile Cacal, daughter of Vicente and Lisa Cacal, and an alum of Lahainaluna High School, will attend Arizona State University, majoring in Journalism.

Camille Haluber, daughter of Ferdinand and Merely Haluber, and an alum of Maui High School, will attend University of Hawai‘i Maui College, majoring in Health/Nursing.

Amy Khoan, daughter of Thanh Nguyen, and an alum of Lahainaluna High School, will attend Bellevue College, majoring in Business.

Julie Ann Limon, daughter of Ernesto Jr. and Edna Limon, and an alum of Lahainaluna High School, will attend University of Nevada Las Vegas, majoring in Nursing.

Kyra Cabanilla Ong, daughter of Rolando Ong and Vilma Cabanilla Ong, and an alum of Maui High School, will attend Bates College, majoring in Biology.

Piper Pascua, daughter of Harold and Angela Pascua, and an alum of Lahainaluna High School, will attend San Diego State University, majoring in Public Health.

Tricia Pascua, daughter of Rodel and Analiza Pascua, and an alum of Lahainaluna High School, will attend University of Nevada Las Vegas, majoring in Business Administration.

Marie Pineda, daughter of Wilson and Rita Pineda, and an alum of Lahainaluna High School, will attend Grand Canyon University, majoring in Finance.

Caitlin Ramiscal, an alum of H.P. Baldwin High School, will attend University of Portland, majoring in Nursing.

Allison Rante, daughter of Edison D. Rante and Winda G. Millano, and an alum of Lahainaluna High School, will attend San Diego State University, majoring in Business Administration.

Altene Tumacder, son of Rizal Jr. and Cristina Tumacder, and an alum of Maui High School, will attend University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing.

Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter

Volunteers Monica, Lucy, Rozzeedee, Offie, Nate, Jasmine, Dionnie, Jeanylyn, Zack and Jason helped serve the hungry at the Ka ‘Ohana Kitchen of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Wailuku.