Side or Passive Income on Maui

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog”

Living on Maui is wonderful. Being surrounded by beautiful nature and people with Aloha is something many dream of. There is, however, a price to pay. Living on Maui is also expensive. This is why many of the residents have two jobs … and yes, some even have more than two!

Some can get two actual employments. For example, a person working in a government office who starts work early and is done with work by 3 p.m., works another job on a third shift with another company. The second job can be in a retail store, as a cashier, sales assistant, stocker, etc. or at a resort as a waiter, server, bar tender, cook or dishwasher.

For many, the second job is actually more of what our culture today calls the “side hustle” or “passive income.”

Are you living on Maui right now and you need another source of income to make ends meet? Let’s talk about side hustles and passive income here at Kwento-Kwentuhan.

Let us start by defining and differentiating these two terms. To put it simply, with side hustles you “earn” money, with passive income you “make” money. This is because with side hustles, you are trading your time and involvement in return for payment, whereas for passive income, you are making money not tied to your active participation.

Now, let’s talk about some examples of side hustles and passive incomes we can do here on Maui. These are just a few ideas. After considering these, you can still think of others to fit your needs and lifestyle. The possibilities are endless! It is about cultivating and practicing creativity and ingenuity. It is about using your skills and talents upfront and setting up a system using available tools, to gain a steady extra income stream.

Side Hustle

A side hustle is any additional income from another job outside of your full-time employment. Side hustles are considered as “active income” because you are actively involved—you have to be present in order to make your money. Side hustles, however, do offer more freedom than part-time jobs because you can set your own schedule. You call the shots and work when you want and make as much as you want.

Examples of Side Hustles are:

1. Condo Cleaning / House Cleaning.

2. Dog Sitting and/or Dog Walking.

3. Driving Uber or Lyft.

4. Selling homemade goods and/or Arts and Crafts at Swap Meet and Farmers Market.

5. Babysitting for Family, Neighbors, or at a Resort.

Passive Income

Unlike side hustles, passive income is money made from an enterprise in which a person is not actively involved. While many passive income efforts involve upfront investments and set-up time, your involvement greatly decreases over time until you are completely hands-off or can hand over responsibilities to someone else. Passive income is a great way not only to help make your ends meet but also to pay debt and build wealth because you make money with almost zero limits.

Examples of passive income are:

1. Rent Your Car on Turo.

2. Rent A Room in Your House or Condo (make sure you have the right zoning & permit).

3. Online Income from being a Social Media Influencer, Blogger, Youtuber, Podcaster.

4. Sell Products online via Etsy or your own website.

5. Write a book and self-publish via Amazon KDP or IngramSpark.

I hope this column sparked some ideas to help you in your desire to bring in additional income in your household. Are you interested in exploring and learning more about the side hustle and passive income examples mentioned above? Please let us know by filling out the form on our websiste: https://filamvoicemaui.com/contact/

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend … and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbow; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.