Community… in action

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

On October 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation will be hosting a “Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation Terno Ball 2022” fundraiser at Tante’s Island Cuisine. There will be a Terno Contest, a Barong Contest, a Silent Auction and a Live Auction. Proceeds of the fundraiser will be used to apply a synthetic nipa roof to the Bahay Kubo located at ‘Īao Valley Kepaniwai Park.

Individual tickets are available at $80 while a VIP package with a table for ten is available for $1,000. For more information or if you would like to sponsor an advertisement in the souvenir book, email Bahaykubomaui@gmail.com

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your holiday events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center and receive a $100 discount! Valid only for events between November 21 and December 31, 2022. Valid only for reservations for morning (8 a.m.–2 p.m.) or evening (2 p.m.–11 p.m.) Not valid for all-day (8 a.m.–11 p.m.) reservations. Book and pay in full by October 31, 2022. Subject to availability.

Regular prices are (including the cleaning fee), from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 plus a $300 security deposit. If you want to serve alcohol, there is a $300 additional fee and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880

A Bayanihan Christmas: Aggie Cabebe Scholarship Fundraiser

Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe (1928–2020) was a remarkable trailblazer in Maui’s Filipino community. She was known as the “Mother of Filipino Folk Dance on Maui” and “The General” and she served in many capacities, including the first president of Binhi at Ani in 1985. Maui will always be indebted to her for her pioneer efforts in community building and preserving the Filipino culture.

To sustain her memory for generations, the Cabebe family and Binhi at Ani is creating the AGRIFINA CABEBE/BINHI AT ANI SCHOLARSHIP, funded in part by donations and an annual event in her honor.

Seats for the event are limited. A Table Sponsorship for 10 guests cost $500 while individual seats cost $30. Donations for the Scholarship are also accepted. For more information, please contact the Event Chairperson, Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 242-8100 or AlfredoGEvangelista@gmail.com.

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Binhi at Ani 2023 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. The Shotgun Start will begin at 7 a.m., with check in by 6:30 a.m. (breakfast buffet will be provided). There are two levels of sponsorship: Platinum ($1,400) for eight players, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, four mulligans per player, and a listing in the Mahalo ad. Gold ($750) for four players, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, two mulligans per player, and a listing in the Mahalo ad. Tee Sponsors are also available at $100. The deadline is February 15 with the early bird registration of February 1, which will enter you into a drawing sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei. Don’t wait as this Tournament always sells out early!

Bayanihan Feeding Program

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of September 30, a total of 9,342 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams who served during the month of September were Friends of Michael Victorino, Maui Filipino Community Council and Miss Maui USA.

Create a Team by signing up. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Bayanihan Food Distribution

Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon or whenever the food boxes are all distributed. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Food Distribution]. Volunteers are also needed. Contact Jan Paa at (808) 357-2303 to volunteer.

Enhance®Fitness for Kūpuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes have begun. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program that helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized, and empowered to sustain independent lives. Enhance®Fitness is a great way to stay independent or get stronger after illness or surgery. Helps improve energy, strength and balance as you age. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudette Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Fundraiser. Binhi at Ani will have a fundraiser on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. A pork adobo/pinakbet/pansit plate lunch will be available for $15. A roast pork/corn plate lunch will also be available for $15. A bag of five cascaron and 4 banana lumpia will be available for $10. For more information, contact Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981.

Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs

Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs is preparing for the 2022 Misa de Gallo/Simbang Gabi services: Christ the King: December 16–24 at 5 a.m.; Maria Lanakila: December 16-24 at 5 a.m. and December 19 at 6 p.m. with Bishop Larry Silva; St. Anthony: December 15–23 at 6 p.m. and December 17 and 18 at 5 p.m.; St. Joseph: December 16–24 at 7 a.m.; with Bishop Larry Silva on December 19 at 7 a.m.; and St. Theresa: December 15–23 at 5 a.m. except for Sundays at 7 a.m.

The Diocesan Congress of Filipino Catholic Clubs

The Diocesan Congress of Filipino Catholic Clubs 72nd Annual Convention will be held on Kaua‘i, November 4, 5 and 6 at Hilton Garden Inn in Kapa‘a, Kaua‘i. The theme is “The Eucharist: Source and Summit of Our Christian Life.” For more information, contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, president of the Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs, at (808) 276-8861.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce and the County of Maui began the celebration of Filipino-American History Month in October with the traditional Philippine Flag Raising Ceremony. Although the rain caused the ceremony to be held indoors, Mayor Michael Victorino issued a proclamation honoring Maui County’s Filipino community and heritage, its plantation roots and to celebrate the diversity and culture that makes Maui County so unique. The Philippine flag will fly at the Kalana O Maui Building front lawn throughout October.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Miss Maui Filipina Lennel Alvarez will present Bakuna at Binhi Ani Filipino Community Center on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Flu vaccines and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 boosters will be available. For those with insurance, please bring your insurance cards. For those without insurance, please inform the reception area upon arrival. For questions, call (808) 283-8731 or email Binhiatani@gmail.com.