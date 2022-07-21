Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Binhi At Ani

Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for events inside the Center. Including the cleaning fee, the Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1,150 plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 plus a $300 security deposit.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2022 Binhi at Ani Board of Directors

During The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 2, Mayor Michael Victorino installed the newly elected 2022-2023 Board of Directors: President Melen Agcolicol, owner of Copy Services; Vice President Michelle Balala, an educator at Kahului Elementary School; Recording Secretary Jaycel Pardo, an educator at Kahului Elementary School; Corresponding Secretary Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, a retired educator and a Front Desk/Reservations agent at The Plantation Inn; Treasurer Madelyne Pascua, business manager at Christ the King Church; Auditor Rose Balmores, client manager at Maui Bookkeeping; and Directors Arnel Alvarez, Guest Services at Grand Wailea Resort; Romeo Guzman, an Electrician/Electronic Technician Supervisor in the Department of Environmental Management Wastewater Division at the County of Maui; Rochelle Mendoza, General Manager of Maui Furniture Gallery; Cora Molina, a retired Office Assistant with the Department of Education; Marilyn Oura, a retired Housing Specialist with the County of Maui Housing Division; Lawrence Pascua, Layout/Proof Editor at Maui News; Christina “Lucy” Porte, a retired Registered Nurse and Assessment Coordinator with Hale Makua; and Hedy Udarbe, a retired Laboratory Manager with Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i Region.

Support to the Board of Directors is provided by Operations Manager Florante Garcia, Assistant Operations Manager Jeanice Paa, and Legal Counsel Alfredo Evangelista.

#BayanihanFeeding Program

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of June 30, a total of 7,857 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of July are Binhi at Ani, Friends of Michael Victorino, Maui Filipino Community Council, Miss Maui USA, and Philippine Nurses Association of America Maui Hawai‘i.

Create a Team by signing up: Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Stay tuned for exciting news about the #BayanihanFeeding Program!

Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center began on Monday, June 27 and will end with a Presentation Night on Wednesday, July 27 at 5 p.m. The purpose of the Summer at Binhi at Ani program is to provide activities during the summer. The FREE classes are:

Mondays – from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Voice Lessons, taught by Angelina Abapo.

Mondays – from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: BINGO for Seniors.

Tuesdays – from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Ballroom Dance for High School Seniors and older, taught by Jeffrey and Lydia Dela Cruz.

Wednesdays – from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Philippine Cultural Dance, taught by Madelyne Pascua.

Wednesdays – from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Escrima, taught by Madelyne Pascua.

Thursdays – from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Art classes for youth, taught by Philip Sabado.

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Gintong Pamana Leadership awardees:

Nora Cabanilla Takushi, who recently led the efforts as Chairperson for Maui’s 500 Years of Christianity Celebration. Over the years, she served in various leadership capacities for the Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs. She is a Past President of Maria Lanakila Church Filipino Catholic Club and a Past President of Binhi at Ani. During her presidency of Binhi at Ani, the Bayanihan Food Distribution program was initiated.

Lance D. Collins, an attorney in private practice with a focus on good government law, land rights and appellate practice. He also serves as a per diem district and family court judge. He earned his Ph.D. in Philippine Studies from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. He has produced several musical albums including, most recently, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award finalist Kāwili—an album of Philippine folk songs reinterpreted as Hawaiian mele.

Dr. Lui Hokoana is the current Chancellor of the University of Hawai‘i Maui College. During the pandemic, Dr. Hokoana ensured UH Maui College participated in recovery and healing efforts for the County. He collaborated with the County of Maui, Hawai‘i National Guard and the State Department of Health to ensure successful operations and missions were run at a high level by providing the necessary resources, manpower and technical support for testing, contact tracing and vaccinations.

Arnold and Marjorie Magbual work behind the scenes at Four Sisters Bakery, famous for its butter rolls, pan de sal and other pastries. The couple took over the bakery operations in 2004 when Arnold’s parents retired. Arnold graduated with a culinary degree from Maui Community College and worked as a baker at the Maui Intercontinental Hotel and as a cook at the Grand Wailea Hotel. Marjorie has been an RN at Kula Hospital for the last twenty-six years while also assisting with the business.

Christina “Lucy” Porte has been a Registered Nurse for about forty years and is a Clinical Instructor for CNA Hawai‘i Institute, LLC. She is the founding president of the Philippine Nurses Association of America Maui Hawai‘i, where she currently serves as Executive Director. As the “most trusted and respected profession.” Lucy feels most accomplished when she imparts knowledge about nursing to her students. She is a graduate of St. Anthony High School, Maui Community College (Associate Degree in Nursing) and the University of Phoenix (Bachelor of Science in Nursing).

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced its 2022 Scholarship Recipients:

Jansen Chase Aceret – Jansen graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Lito and Lilia Aceret. He will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College to pursue nursing.

Athena Mercedes Agcolicol Magbual – Athena graduated from Baldwin High School and is the daughter of Arnold and Marjorie Magbual. She will be attending New York University pursuing a pre-law program.

Marlon Basilio – Marlon graduated from Baldwin High School and is the son of Lamerto and Maricel Basilio. He will be attending the University of Hawai‘i Maui College to pursue a degree in natural science.

Kristine Bonilla – Kristine graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Julio and Josephine Bonilla. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue nursing.

Jessica Mae Castillo – Jessica graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Ken and Mia Castillo. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i Maui College to pursue a degree in Applied Business/Information Technology.

Raymond Marko Galiza Tamayo – Raymond graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Raymond and Karen Tamayo. He will be attending the University of Hawai‘i Maui College to pursue nursing.

Renzo James Garo Gaoiran – Renzo graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Richard and Lurlina Gaoiran. He will be attending the University of Nevada Las Vegas to pursue a degree in civil engineering.

Camille Haluber – Camille graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Ferdinand and Merly Haluber. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i Maui College to pursue nursing.

Almarie Idnay – Almarie graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Al and Maricon Idnay. She will be attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue a degree in biology.

Dustin Metzler Jr. – Dustin graduated from King Kekaulike High School and is the son of Aris and Sharon Zalsos Banaag. He will be attending the University of Hawai‘i Maui College to pursue business.

Kyra Cabanilla Ong – Kyra graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Rolando and Vilma Ong. She will be attending Bates College in Maine to pursue a degree in biology and medicine.

D’Marco Rabang – D’Marco graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Chris and Celeste Rabang. He will be attending the University of Nevada Las Vegas to pursue a degree in hospitality management.

Lennel Joy Felix Alvarez – Lennel is a current student at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College pursuing nursing. She plans to transfer to the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to advance her degree.

Remy Romo-Valdez – Remy is a current student at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Sustainable Science Management.