Community… in action

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your special events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $500 security deposit. If alcohol is provided and/or served, there is an additional fee of $300 and you must hire two licensed bartenders. Self-service coolers and/or BYOB (guests providing their own alcohol) are NOT allowed.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment only. Telephone (808) 877-7880.

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Binhi at Ani’s sold-out 2024 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament was held on Sunday, March 10 at The Dunes at Maui Lani.

Placing first and winning the Mayor’s Cup sponsored by Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. was the All Island Case Management team (Edgar Talavera, Randy Talavera, Matthew Talavera and Alexander Talavera) with a net 40.8. The other teams that placed in the top 15 were Holoholo Pew Krew (Byron Riglos, Juanito Riglos, Brian Riglos and Anessa Riglos) with a net of 41.2; Hawai‘i Laborers Union Local 368 (William Harris, Daniel Lau, Shannon Cazimero and Fred Simon) with a net of 41.8; Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company (Alfredo Evangelista, David Anzai, Kimo Apana and Rose Pagan) with a net of 45.8; Sabado Art Gallery (Jerry Brown, Jim Friegen, Randy Beason and Mary Lou Bavard) with a net of 46.8; Goodfellow Bros. LLC (Larry Paet, Brent Nakagawa, Bryant Nakagawa and Trevor Defazio) with a net of 47.6; Law Office of Paul Horikawa (Paul Horikawa, Alice Lee, Jennifer Benitez and Fernando Benitez III) with a net of 48.0; Lionel Rocky Rockne Nick (Lionel Siangco, Rockey Kanae, Rockne Matsuda and Nick Galindo) with a net of 48.0; Pepsi (Chester Rimorin, Lyle Fujimoto, Samson Soberano and Jayce Soberano) with a net of 48.0; Four Sisters Bakery (Arnold Magbual, Marcus Villaverde, Richard Ped and Mario Elaydo) with a net of 48.0; Maui Paving LLC (Zack Gonzales, Ryan Mountcastle, Joseph Nichols and Aaron Nakasone) with a net of 48.2; Copy Services (Mike Agcolicol, Tony Nacua, Levi Aguinaldo and Robert Nadal) with a net of 48.4; Ironworkers Union Local 625 Stabilization Fund (Darrin Ishihara, Lui Hokoana, Shayne Tamanaha and Royle Taogoshi) with a net of 48.4; Grand Wailea Resort (Arnel Alvarez, Steve Nunez, Jay Srednicki and Margaret Jim) with a net of 48.6 and K&R Auto Body (Robert Garcia, Jerry Kawahara, Andrew Lauhee and Todd Hondo) with a net of 48.8.

Princess Galapon won the Jack Pot ($1,000 at Hole #3 with a distance of three inches.

David Anzai won the Closest to the Pin at Hole #8 with a distance of eight feet, two inches.

Edward A‘i, Jr. won the Early Bird Contest sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura.

Many thanks to the Sponsors, Donors and volunteers who all contributed to the success of the 2024 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. Together with the generosity of the Scholarship Partners, Binhi at Ani is expected to award twenty-six scholarships (three at $2,000 and twenty-three at $1,000).

And yes, save the date for next year’s tournament: Sunday, March 9 at The Dunes at Maui Lani.

The 55th Annual Barrio Fiesta will be held on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25.

Please support Trisha Mariz Jose Basig, daughter of Rizalino and Lizette Basig; and Gianna Cheryze Magbual, daughter of Jovy Magbual and Maria Hall who are vying to become the 2024 Miss Barrio Fiesta and need your support. Please contact them to place your ad ($200) or to become a Sponsor ($1000).

Binhi at Ani is also accepting Food, Business and Non-Profit Vendors. The cost for Food Vendors is $300 while the cost for Business and Non-Profit Vendors are $300. A mandatory meeting for Food Vendors is set for 6 pm on March 18 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. If you are interested, contact Chairperson Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861 or Co-Chairperson Alfredo Evangelista at (808) 294-5510 or President Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981.

Bayanihan Feeding Program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care.

As of February 29, 2024, a total of 22,732 lunches have been distributed.

Teams serving during the month of January 2024 include Kahului Seventh Day Adventist Youth Club, Kīhei Charter School Volunteers, Maui Filipino Community Council and Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawai‘i Chapter.

There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. Create a Team by contacting Melen Agcolicol at (808) 205-7981. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

The Bayanihan Feeding Program is supported by grants from Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i and Nareit Hawai‘i.

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes are continuing. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program helping older adults at all levels of fitness to become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. Since July 2022 and through December 2023, there have been 508 classes with eighty participants. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Scholarship

All applications received by the March 1, 2024 deadline have been reviewed for completeness and are now being reviewed by the independent panel of Scholarship Judges, who will score each application separately. The scores will then be tallied and ranked. The Scholarship Recipients will be formally introduced at The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 13, 2024.

Tulong for Lahaina® Fund

Binhi at Ani established the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund where a $750 grant would be awarded to those who lost their home, their business or an immediate family member. As of the September 30 deadline, 715 applications were received. To date, over $150,000 has been raised. Independent evaluators (non-Binhi at Ani Board of Directors) reviewed each of the 715 applications and 232 were deemed qualified.

So far, 212 families have received $750 plus food boxes, plate lunches, toilet paper, water, gift cards and quilts during three distributions. The remaining twenty families will receive their respective grants in the next thirty days.

Many thanks to the 135+ individuals, businesses and organizations who donated $125,000 to the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund. A golf tournament was held on Oahu, which raised over $40,000 while the Filipino Community Center on O‘ahu also raised over $6,000 on behalf of the Tulong for Lahaina® Fund.

Maui Filipino Community Council

The Council is seeking contestants for the 2024 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant which will be held on June 7, 2024 at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The qualifications are between the ages 18 and 27; female; full or part Filipino ancestry; and single, never married. The deadline is April 7, 2024. For more information, please call or text (808) 264-0871 or email mmf.mfcc@gmail.com.

The Council recently held its initial Quarterly Meet and Greet with Members on March 9. The purpose of the Meet and Greet is for the Council to be in touch with members and to help each other with their activities and projects. Instead of duplication, the Council supports the unit organizations who share their activities at the Meet and Greet with Members. The next Meet and Greet with Members will be held on June 8, 2024.

UHMC Kabatak Club

The first ever FilGrad is being organized by the Kabatak Club at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College. FilGrad Maui 2024 will celebrate the 2024 UHMC graduates of Filipino ancestry at an event on Friday, May 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Unlike any other commencement ceremony, FilGrad Maui 2024 will be organized by the graduates for the graduates. The bond between the students to reach this momentous day makes it an accomplishment on its own.

Surrounded by their family, friends and loved ones, the participants in FilGrad Maui 2024 will thank those who provided them with support, love, help and inspiration in their path to a college degree. The celebration will highlight the rich history and contributions of Filipinos in Hawai‘i.

Sadly, the rate of Filipino college graduates in the United States is far different from that in the Philippines, with only fifty percent of entering first-year college students receiving a college degree.

Sponsorships are available to assist UHMC Kabatak Club in this most worthy endeavor as funds are needed to hold this event. Sponsorship levels are Royalty ($500–$1,000+); Kaibigan ($100–$499); and Bayanihan ($5–$99). For more information on the sponsorship, please contact filgradmaui@gmail.com.