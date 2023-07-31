Chat GPT: A Practical Look at the Use of Realtime Open AI

This is brilliant: I was having a hard time writing a great introduction to the topic we are talking about this month at Kwento-Kwentuhan. Then I thought, “Why not put this topic into use. It’s the perfect time to test it.” And so I did. I logged in to my chat.openai.com account, went to Chat GPT and asked it to write the introduction for me.

I typed:

If you are to write a paragraph introducing the subject of Chat GPT and AI, how would you write it?

And chat GPT replied:

Introducing Chat GPT and Artificial Intelligence (AI), a fascinating realm where human-like conversation meets advanced technology. Chat GPT, powered by the GPT-3.5 architecture developed by OpenAI, is an impressive language model designed to understand and generate human-like text based on the input it receives. With its vast knowledge and ability to analyze context, Chat GPT can engage in dynamic conversations, answer questions, provide explanations, and even assist with various tasks.

AI, on the other hand, refers to the field of study and development of intelligent machines that can perform tasks requiring human intelligence. From natural language processing to computer vision and problem-solving, AI encompasses a wide range of applications.

Together, Chat GPT and AI offer exciting opportunities for interactive communication and enhanced understanding between humans and machines.

Wow, that was quick! And quite impressive too, isn’t it? Although the tone of the introduction is not quite the same as my tone (or my “voice” as we say it in the writing world), it still did the job of providing a good introduction on the topic of Chat GPT and AI.

Have you been hearing all these chatter about this subject Chat GPT and IA? I have been. In social media, LinkedIn, and even during in person conversations, this topic often comes up nowadays.

There are legitimate concerns in using this technology. However, we cannot simply ignore it. It is “the future” we can say “the future is now” so we must at least get familiar with it.

Moving along, I decided to ask it another question:

Tell me, what are the three important things we should know about Chat GPT and AI

And here is its reply:

When it comes to Chat GPT and AI, there are three important things to keep in mind:

Language Understanding and Generation: Chat GPT is a language model powered by AI that excels in understanding and generating human-like text. It has been trained on a massive dataset comprising diverse sources of information, allowing it to grasp a wide range of topics and respond intelligently to prompts. Its ability to comprehend context, provide accurate answers, and generate coherent responses makes it a valuable tool for interactive conversations.

Applications and Potential: AI, including Chat GPT, has a vast array of applications across various domains. In customer service, it can handle customer inquiries and provide personalized assistance. In education, it can serve as a tutor, answering questions and explaining complex concepts. In content generation, it can assist with writing, generating ideas, or even creating fictional stories. Moreover, AI is utilized in healthcare, finance, transportation, and many other fields, revolutionizing processes and enhancing efficiency.

Ethical Considerations: As AI continues to evolve, it is crucial to address ethical considerations. Chat GPT’s responses are generated based on patterns and examples from its training data, which means it may sometimes produce biased or inaccurate information. It is important to critically evaluate the information provided by AI models and consider their limitations. Additionally, privacy and data security are significant concerns when dealing with AI systems, as they often require access to personal or sensitive data. It is essential to handle data responsibly and implement safeguards to protect user privacy.

By understanding the capabilities, potential applications, and ethical implications of Chat GPT and AI, we can navigate this fascinating field while harnessing its benefits responsibly.

Here are a couple more important things to know about Chat GPT that were not mentioned in the previous reply.

Chat GPT, as AI, does not have real-time information or access to current reviews. For example, when you ask it about the best restaurant on Maui, it will give you a disclosure before it mentions some restaurants.

Chat GPT’s training data goes up until September 2021, which means its knowledge is based on information available up to that time. It does not have access to real-time or future information. It’s important to verify and cross-reference any time-sensitive or updated information with current sources to ensure accuracy.

Have you tried using Chat GPT? As I said earlier, I think it is good to familiarize ourselves with it.

There is a lot to learn. Maybe we will revisit this topic in the near future. For now, this is just a quick glimpse at what it is all about. Here is the website to go to create an account to use Chat GPT if you want to try it out: chat.openai.com

