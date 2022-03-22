Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com.

Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation

Leaders of the Bahay Kubo Heritage Foundation met with Mayor Michael Victorino to give him a tour of the recently completed renovations and to discuss the next steps moving forward. The Foundation also presented Victorino with a replica of the Bahay Kubo painting by Philip Sabado.

Binhi At Ani

YES! Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center is now open for events inside the Center. The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta

The 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta will return to a live event in 2022. The two day event will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Please contact Marilyn Oura at (808) 280-2057 if you are interested in the Miss Barrio Fiesta contest. Please contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at (808) 276-8861 in you are interested to be a Food Vendor, Business Vendor or Nonprofit Vendor as the deadline is March 30. The Barrio Fiesta Experience will be inside the Center while the entertainment will be housed outside under a large tent. Your favorite contests: Any Kine Sisig Challenge; The Barrio Fiesta Voice; Barrio Wear Contest; Da Pansit Eating Contest; Do the Sungka; Greased Pole Contest; and Sabado Art Foundation Keiki Art Party will return. Plus the Outstanding Housekeepers Award and the Veterans Memorial Service and Philippine cultural entertainment. #barriofiestamaui

#BayanihanFeedingProgram

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui. As of February 28, a total of 6,372 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches. The teams serving during the month of March are Friends of Michael Victorino, Maui Filipino Community Council and Miss Maui USA.

Create a Team by signing up: https://forms.gle/cVUGB6XLmtJi7MVH8 or by contacting Chelsea Guzman, chairperson of Binhi at Ani’s Health and Wellness committee at guzman.chelsea.i@gmail.com or Sheena Marie Garo, co-chairperson at sheena.garo@gmail.com.

Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card https://binhiatani.org/donate/ or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Scholarship Awards

The deadline for the 2022 Scholarship is now closed. Fifty scholarship applications were timely received. The Scholarship Committee under the guidance of Chairperson Michelle Balala will do an initial review of all applications to determine whether that particular application complied with all the requirements. After which, the qualified applications will be scored by an independent panel of judges. An auditor will tabulate the scores and the announcement of the scholarship recipients will be done in April, with The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 2, 2022.

Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Scholarship Golf Tournament was held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at The Dunes of Maui Lani. Together with the Scholarship Partners, the Golf Tournament raised enough funds to award at least twenty-two $1,000 scholarships (with the top-rated scholar receiving $2,000). Mahalo to all 140 golfers who had fun raising funds.

Congratulations to Four Sisters Bakery Team consisting of Arnold Magbual, Elmer Arcano, Rozena Magbual and Marcus Villaverde who scored a net of 41.6 to capture the Mayor Michael Victorino Cup. Congratulations also to Arnel Alvarez [Closest to the Pin on #3—4 feet, winning the $750 JackPot]; John Galarita [On the Green on #6]; Juanito Viloria [Closest to the Pin on #8—9 feet, 4 inches]; David Anzai [On the Green on #17]; Anessa Riglos [Early Bird Contest sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei Sugimura] and Alan Takitani [Grand Door Prize sponsored by Philippine Airlines].

Next year’s tournament will be held on March 5, 2023 and sponsors are advised to confirm (and pay) early as it promises to be another sell-out event (this year, four teams were turned away due to space limitations).

Maui Filipino Community Council

2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant

The 2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be held on June 4. If you are a single woman of Filipina ancestry between the ages of 18 to 27 and interested in entering the 2022 Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant, contact Michelle Santos at (808) 264-0871 or mmf.mfcc@gmail.com for more information. The deadline is March 27, 2022.

Philippine Nurses Association Maui HI

The Philippine Nurses Association Maui HI is holding a fundraiser through Zippy’s. Contact president Lucy Porte at (808) 276-8026 to purchase a fundraiser ticket for $9. Your ticket will redeem either 1) 1.5 lbs of Zippy’s Famous Chili; or 2) 1.5 lbs of Portuguese Bean Soup; or 3) 1.5 lbs of Meat Sauce; or 4) Breakfast (consisting of one meat and eggs with one small coffee or small soft drink); or 5) Five pieces of cornbread (ungrilled). Tickets will expire on May 22, 2022. Other restrictions may apply.