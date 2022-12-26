Community… in action

Compiled by Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista. Send your community briefs to info@filamvoice.com

Binhi At Ani

Celebrate your holiday events at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The Center can be rented from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $1150 (including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $800 including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit; or from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $950 including the cleaning fee) plus a $300 security deposit. If you want to serve alcohol, there is a $300 additional fee and you must hire two licensed bartenders.

The office is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Telephone (808) 877-7880

A Bayanihan Christmas: Aggie Cabebe Scholarship Fundraiser

The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center was near capacity for the Fundraiser. With the support of the Premier Sponsors Raymond & Debbie Cabebe; Hermina Cabebe; Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran; JoAnn Aki; Miguel & Melen Agcolicol; Rusty & Hedy Udarbe; Maui Filipino Community Council; Maui Health; and the Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company, together with donors Bayer Crop Science Hawai‘i, Roni Tavares, Ervin Hendrix III, Lance Collins, Kim Barrera, Erlinda Rafanan, Eugenia Idica-Sitts, John Tomoso, Jocelyn Demirbag, Eliza Agpoon & family, Eleri Agsalog, Bobbi Camille Bryant, Ferdinand Cajigal, Lee & Deborah Imada, Amy Ruidas, Cecilia Villafuerte, Agnes Hayashi, Magdalena Domingo, Romeo Guzman, and Anne Shigezawa, as well as those in attendance, the Fundraiser is expected to raise a net of $7,000 to establish the Agrifina Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Donations for the Scholarship are still being accepted. Checks payable to Binhi at Ani [Memo: Aggie Cabebe Scholarship] can be mailed to the Center.

Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Binhi at Ani 2023 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at The Dunes at Maui Lani. The Shotgun Start will begin at 7 a.m., with check in by 6:30 a.m. (breakfast buffet will be provided). There are two levels of sponsorship: Platinum ($1,400) for eight players, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, four mulligans per player, and a listing in the Mahalo ad. Gold ($750) for four players, tee sponsor, all par 3 contests, two mulligans per player, and a listing in the Mahalo ad. Tee Sponsors are also available at $100. The deadline is February 15 with the early bird registration of February 1, which will enter you into a drawing sponsored by Friends of Yuki Lei. Plus a special drawing for airfare to the Philippines courtesy of Philippine Airlines. Don’t wait as this Tournament always sells out early!

Bayanihan Feeding Program

The program provides a Sunday lunch to Hale Mahaolu Residents in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi, which was added in October). As of November 30, a total of 11,592 meals were delivered. There is a need for additional teams of volunteers to prepare the free lunches.

Create a Team by signing up. Tax-deductible donations are accepted via Paypal or a Credit/Debit card or by mailing a check payable to Binhi at Ani, 780 Onehe‘e Avenue, Kahului, HI 96732 [Memo: Feeding Program].

Enhance®Fitness for Kupuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center classes have begun. They are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Enhance®Fitness is a low-cost ongoing evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program that helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized, and empowered to sustain independent lives. Enhance®Fitness is a great way to stay independent or get stronger after illness or surgery. Helps improve energy, strength and balance as you age. For more information on Enhance®Fitness, contact Enhance®Fitness Coordinator Ginny Kiick (808) 280-6251 or gkiick@hotmail.com or Wellness Coordinator Claudettte Medeiros (808) 463-3166 or claudette.b.medeiros@co.maui.hi.us.

Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs

The Maui Council of Filipino Catholic Clubs is preparing for the 2022 Misa de Gallo/Simbang Gabi services: Christ the King: December 16–24 at 5 a.m.; Maria Lanakila: December 16–24 at 5 a.m. and December 19 at 6 p.m. with Bishop Larry Silva; St. Anthony: December 15–23 at 6 p.m. and December 17 and 18 at 5 p.m.; St. Joseph: December 16–24 at 7 a.m.; with Bishop Larry Silva on December 19 at 7 a.m.; and St. Theresa: December 15–23 at 5 a.m. except for Sundays at 7 a.m.

Maui Filipino Community Council

Miss Maui Filipina Scholarship Pageant will be held on June 2, 2023 and the Pageant is recruiting contestants who must be a single Filipino woman (at least 25% Filipino ancestry) and between the ages of 18 and 27 by December 31, 2023. Contact Michelle Santos at 808.264-071 for more information.

Rizal Day Maria Clara and Barong Gala will be held on Saturday, December 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Maui Beach Hotel. For more information, contact Event Chair Lawrence Pascua at (808) 250-5330 or Event Co-Chair Marilyn Oura at (808) 280-2057.

The event will also feature the installation of the 2023 officers and directors: President Domingo “Jing” Gumpal, Vice President Lawrence Pascua, Recording Secretary Marilyn Oura, Corresponding Secretary Michelle Santos, Treasurer Judith Piano, Assistant Treasurer Aileen Concepcion, Auditor Virgilio “Leo” Agcolicol, and Directors Cornelio “CJ” Ancheta, Rodrigo Casio, Melanie Garde, Arthur Latayada, Madelyne Pascua, Greg Peros and Cherry Joy Urias.