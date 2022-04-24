Significance of Easter

Making a Difference …

For many around the world, April is a particularly important month. Easter comes in April this year and is the most celebrated holiday for Christians. It is a special and joyous occasion because it represents the fulfillment of the prophesies of the Old Testament and perhaps more significantly, it shows the revelation of God’s eschatological (relating to the events at the end of the world) and redemptive power for humankind. In commemorating the risen Lord, Easter also celebrates the defeat of death and the hope of salvation by Jesus.

The significance of Easter is Christ’s triumph over death. Jesus’ resurrection means eternal life is granted to all who believe in Him. This is the core of the Christian Gospel. The primary purpose of Easter means the full confirmation of all that Jesus taught and preached during His ministry.

For non-Christians, the broader meaning of Easter is the universal hope of all human beings that a personal belief in the power of a Spirit or God, greater than oneself will lead us all to choose living our lives for the greater good—a life dedicated to the service of others, to make deeper connections to people beyond our own loving circles of family and friends.

How can we make the Gospel alive and shine in our personal lives? What a basic question to ask, yet one that requires so much from each of us. We need to live our life with a conscious intention of loving our fellow human beings, encouraging everyone, forgiving those who wrong us and reminding our co-workers, neighbors, friends, family and even strangers that we care about them.

For believers, there is nothing more important than telling people the “way and the truth” about our loving God. So, as we celebrate Easter, not just in the month of April, but every day in our lives, let us choose to demonstrate we genuinely care, by showing kindness to one another. And when we do, we will be amazed at how the love of God is intrinsically powerful. Unleash it and see what happens.

The Gospel will become ever more precious and alive! May we all be encouraged to open our hearts and to extend a hand to someone who may need a little help, some prayers, warm and frequent encouragement and most of all … LOVE.