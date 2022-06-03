Kwento Kwentuhan

Two Cultures, One Heart

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog”

I am originally from the Philippines. I was born in Manila and both my parents are Filipinos. There is no doubt, I am Filipino.

I came to Maui in 1994. My husband and I met in the Philippines but he’s been a resident of Maui for 10+ years. Therefore, when we got married, it was natural for me to move to Maui and be with him.

In April of this year 2022, I celebrated my 28th year on Maui!

This year, in June, I will be celebrating my 56th birthday.

When we do that math, I actually have lived on Maui for half of my life!

These facts lead me to write this article. Looking in, I am realizing I love both Filipino and Hawaiian cultures. I grew up with the Filipino culture and it is engrained in me. I embraced the Hawaiian culture and I am growing and learning each day.

There are many similarities between the Filipino and Hawaiian cultures. For example, the love of family (‘ohana), and the respect for elders (kūpuna).

Two cultures, one heart. And I am not complaining. I love them both.

I crave for Filipino food such as Adobo, Pancit, Nilaga, Turon and Halo-halo; and I crave for Kalua Pork, Taro, Squid Lau Lau, Poi and Haupia.

I love dancing hula (I recently joined a Hālau) and I love dancing Tinikling whenever I get a chance (so much fun!)

I enjoy listening to both Hawaiian and Filipino Music—both have a soothing effect on me.

Last April, I was invited to attend the “Celebration of the Arts” at the Ritz Carlton in Kapalua. It was an honor to attend an event celebrating the Hawaiian Culture.

I also look forward to the Barrio Fiesta celebration this year (May 27 and 28), to celebrate the Filipino culture.

I understand that here at Fil-Am Voice we celebrate both Filipino and American cultures, however living here on Maui, I am leaning more on the Hawaiian culture. And I think that is fine. What do you think?

Honoring our culture (from wherever we came from) and embracing the culture of where we are living now is an essential ingredient to growing and enjoying life into the future. We must dig deep, get involved and pass on to the next generation all the good we have learned and practice.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbow; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.