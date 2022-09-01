Google Is Not Everything…

The End of Summer

Jazmyne Faith Viloria | Maui High School, Class of 2023

August 1st. The marking of a new month, new week and unfortunately, the end of summer break. For all HIDOE students, the 2022–23 school year has forcefully intertwined itself within students’ schedules. The—what seemed to be nostalgic—7 a.m. blaring morning alarms, 2 p.m. relieving release bells and 11:59 p.m. dreadful due dates have become a reality again. With a quarter of the day spent at school, students plan to make the most of it through partaking in new clubs, learning captivating subjects and building a support system.

“Coming back from summer break, I’m excited about the classes I’ve registered for and forming study groups within them. Learning a new subject with friends and like-minded individuals makes it more interesting and enjoyable,” Edrich Rabanes, an upcoming junior, expresses. The lessons taught and assignments given within the classroom are meant to challenge students; how students approach and perceive the workload, however, will persecute the outcome.

Deyna Buck, a high school senior, has filled her schedule with early college and AP courses; although the workload may be rigorous, she believes, “Balancing all of my classes is preparing me for college. All the late nights I’ll spend studying and reading will add to the mindset I’ll need to persevere later on when academics become more rigorous.”

Although some students are enthusiastic about learning new subjects and building productive habits, many are excited about iconic school experiences. “There’s always a moment in every game where everyone’s energy is high and we end up screaming the cheers. Although I sometimes lose my voice, the joy I feel will always be indescribable but in the best way possible,” Deyna happily explains. The football games, spirit weeks and class activities contribute to nostalgic school memories that stick with students, especially seniors. Jada Tagorda, a high school senior, expresses, “I’m looking forward to ending my last year of high school on a high note because it’s the last year before we all branch out into our paths. I’m most excited about our graduation commencement ceremony. I feel walking the line ties up our journey from childhood leading into adulthood.”

As some seniors already prep for the bittersweet end of their high school experience, others are looking toward new beginnings. Carlo Cortez committed to Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA, and although it’s far from home, he realizes “Moving out of Hawai‘i would mainly contribute towards self-growth. I’d be in a new area discovering and getting used to a different culture and lifestyle and it’s something I’m not entirely comfortable with but that’s the exciting part. It will encourage me to push myself and try unfamiliar things, I’m willing to take this new challenge and steppingstone in my life.” Like Carlo’s thinking, Kristiann Miguel, a freshman at UH Mānoa, explains, “Stepping into a new chapter in life, you learn and grow from your experiences. You learn how to step out of your comfort zone and be independent. Through this process, you will meet many people who may share similar interests. I’m looking forward to developing new relationships and support systems because it will make me more resilient and encouraged.”

Although summer break is relaxing, the new school year offers endearing experiences, lessons, personal growth and connections with peers. Students are ready to take on the early classes, meetings and work due dates, that is, with the help of their alarm clock, of course.

Google® Is Not Everything is a monthly column authored by high school students. The title of the column emphasizes education is more than just googling a topic. Google® is a registered trademark. This month’s guest columnist is Jazmyne Faith Viloria, a Senior at Maui High School. She is a member of SaberScribes (Maui High’s journalism club), Historian of the Video Club and Team Captain of Blue Thunder, Maui High’s Robotics club. Jazmyne is in the ACOM Pathway at Maui High, focusing on videography and photography. In her free time, she sews and refashions old clothes, journals, edits photos/videos and loves to analyze lyrics in songs. She is the daughter of Ruth Sagisi and Rudy Viloria.