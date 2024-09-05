Ti Biag ken Pammati



God Give’s Us Life and a Time to Remember

Deacon Patrick Constantino | Photos: Halia Garcia

The Francisco and Catalina Bio family gathered this summer after a long time of not gathering because of COVID-19 and other related matters. The Bio family had a lot of fun being together again as a family. Distance was not a problem—they came from Virginia, Nevada, California, and O‘ahu. Francisco and Catalina Bio with faith in our Lord Jesus, created, guided, gathered, and filled their family with Love. They came from Bangued, Abra, Philippines seeking a better life for their family. And yes, papa Bio was a Sakada who worked at HC&S Company. With prayers and guidance, the family hoped this would be the beginning of many more with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

In the Bible, we see God’s good plan for families.

Through marriage, he brings men and women together to create brand new families. He gives children as a gift. And through Jesus Christ, God makes a way for all of us to be part of his eternal family.

Three Promises For Our Family From Scripture

1. God will be Faithful. Psalm 103:17–18

But for those who honor the Lord, His love lasts forever, and His goodness endures for all generations of those who are true to His covenant and who faithfully obey His commands.

2. God will use the lessons of godly parents to guide children through life.Proverbs 6:20–23

Sons do what your father tells you and never forget what your mother taught you. Keep their word with you always, locked in your heart. Their teaching will lead you where you travel, protect you at night, and advise you during the day. Their instructions are a shining light, their correction can teach you how to love.

3. God will provide constant love and new memories every day. Lamentations 3:22–23

The Lord’s unfailing love and mercy still continue, fresh as the morning and as sure as the sunrise.

God’s word offers our family daily comfort and eternal hope. There has never been another family quite like ours. From our grandparents to our parents to us and our children, our family has its own history, traditions, and stories.

Some days we may feel our hearts overflowing with thankfulness when we look at our family. The spouse who cares for everyone selflessly. The nieces and nephews who can always make us laugh. The grandparents who encourage us in our faith and pray for us faithfully.

Other days we might feel the sting of suffering that is also part of our family’s story. The family member who struggles with addiction. The fractured relationship between a parent and child. The hurtful words hurled between cousins at holiday gatherings.

Often, it feels like both the good and bad parts of families are passed from generation to generation.

While all families experience the painful effects of a broken world, we can find daily comfort and eternal hope in scripture.

Reflection on the Bio Family Was a Reunion of Family Hearts!

Time to gather as God’s family. After being away from each other during the COVID-19 pandemic and distance for years, God made us find time to be together again! We started Friday evening with a potluck. Sharing stories of families and talking until early morning.

Then Saturday came. Setting tables, chairs, decorations, lots of food, desserts, drinks, etc. Picture taking of the four generations. Playing games, Sakura, questions about certain family members of where they worked, things they liked doing, the name of a baseball team they played for, a position they played, what was Papa Bio’s prize possession musical instrument, what career did Auntie Clara pursued, in 8th grade who was crowned May Day Queen, when mama Bio went to the Philippines what special gift she gave to the families, etc. Prizes were given to the winners of the contests.

After that we had a memorial prayer service, reading each member of the Bio family who went home to God’s House. Picture taking of the four generations and continue playing games and talking stories till early morning.

Finally, on Sunday morning we got up early to attend Baptism at Holy Rosary Church in Pā‘ia — three of the Bio great-grandchildren were baptized—Graceson Michael Barbero, Juelz Amare King, and Syre Wale Jones. After that, we had brunch; again, lots and lots of food and a water slide was set up for the kids and adults. It was a fun day!

And so, we concluded the first gathering of the Francisco and Catalina Bio Family!

Thank God for all Bio Family members, who helped prepare this gathering. God Bless You All, until we meet again! God is good! All the time! Jesus, I trust in You! Amen!

Deacon Patrick Constantino retired from active Ministry on July 1, 2022. He is still a Deacon in good standing with full faculties to perform all sacraments in the Diocesan of Honolulu Hawai‘i. Constantino has been ordained for thirty-seven years. He is the first Filipino Deacon in the Diocesan of Honolulu. Prior to his ordination, Constantino was in government—first appointed in 1966 as Assistant Sergeant of Arms by the Speaker of the House Elmer F. Cravalho. When Cravalho became Maui’s first Mayor, Constantino became his Executive Assistant—the first of Filipino ancestry. Later, Constantino became the first County Treasurer of Filipino ancestry and the first County Grants Administrator and Risk Manager of Filipino ancestry. Constantino has been married to his lovely wife Corazon for sixty-four years. They are blessed with four children, eleven grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.