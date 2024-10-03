Rick Nava

Lucy Peros | Photos courtesy the Nava ‘Ohana

Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” This quotation by the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. embodies the character of this month’s featured Sakada Offspring, Rick Nava.

Rick Nava was born in Balungao, Pangasinan, Philippines.

He attended Kamehameha III Elementary School and Lahainaluna High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. He was in the U.S. Army for four years and 25 years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked for the U.S. Army from 1976–1978. He also worked at Royal Lahaina Resort: 1980–1987, The Westin Maui: 1987–1988, MSI Maui: 1988–2019 and retired in 2020 during the pandemic.

Rick is married to Rina Tadeo Nava. She worked at Hyatt Regency Maui and retired from there in 2010.

Rick’s siblings are Elizabeth Casino, who has two children Jonathan and Leslie; Jaine Varelas, who has no children; Gresilda Harrison, who has one daughter, Jasmine; Cathy Burke, who has two sons Matthew and Zachary; and Aleli Nava, who has no children.

Rick received several awards when he was in the military. He was involved in many clubs and organizations such as the Rotary Club of Lahaina from 1993–present. He served as its president: 2003–2004, 2009–2010, 2017–2018 and 2023–present until June 30, 2025.

He is a member of the Maui Chamber of Commerce as a Director: 2013–2019 and Chairman of the Board: 2019–2020, and 2024–present. He is a member of the West Maui Taxpayers Association as their Director: 2004–present, as their President: 2018–2020, and as their Executive Director: 2024–present. He is the Director of the West Maui Improvement Foundation: 2000–present. He was on the Maui Police Commission: 1995–2000. Rick was also on the County of Maui Mayor’s Advisory Board: September 2023–June 2024. After resigning from the Mayor’s Advisory Committee, Rick took on became Executive Director of the West Maui Taxpayers Association.

Rick is a well-rounded individual. Besides serving in the community he still finds time to have hobbies and other interests such as coaching/playing basketball, photography, stock market, and volunteering to make a difference in people’s lives here in Hawai‘i and in the Philippines as well. For instance, he helped provide access to clean water to remote villages and schools throughout the Philippines and helped with sanitation, literacy, and livelihood.

Rick’s grandfather, Patricio Estrada Nava was an old-timer Sakada. He came to Hawai‘i on a boat in 1932. His final destination was supposed to be California. When he arrived on O‘ahu, however, he got sick. He remained on O‘ahu until he was feeling better. When he finally felt better, he decided to remain in Hawai‘i. He finally made his way to Maui a few months later and worked for Pioneer Mill. He lived in Waine‘e Village (Lahaina Pump) with other workers and friends from the Philippines. Patricio returned to the Philippines only one time, in 1974.

Rick’s father, Camilo Doculan Nava, arrived in Maui in 1965. His late mother joined Camilo in April 1970. Rick and his siblings followed in November 1970. According to Rick, his father Camilo was a council member and a high school teacher in Balungao, Pangasinan. When he arrived in Maui, however, his first job was a dishwasher at Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel and Busboy/Server at the Sheraton Maui.

Rick graciously shares the following excerpt about his grandfather, his parents and his various activities as a public servant.

My grandfather was always very busy with his work. The few times we spent together, he always told me to study hard and be involved in the community. In 1988, I met the late Richard Caldito. Mr. Caldito told me he and my grandfather were very close and along with the late Mr. A.B. Sevilla, they worked to establish the Maui Filipino Community Council.

Though my grandfather’s name is not on the documents that helped build the Bahay Kubo at Kepaniwai Gardens, I remember him telling me about it. They were proud to build the Bahay Kubo and the Filipino community came together to promote the Filipino culture and have the Bahay Kubo as the Filipino culture’s foundation.

As for my mom and dad, my mom was the disciplinarian in the family. My dad came to Hawai‘i when I was seven years old. I always remember, however, when he returned home, he always took me with him to watch him play volleyball and basketball. My dad was the tallest in my birth town and probably the best volleyball and basketball player. I was very proud and happy to watch how he played. When we arrived here on Maui, I saw him play both sports a few times. He was still very good but this time he wasn’t as dominant because there were now players as tall or taller than him. My dad was six feet one inch, the same height as I am.

As for my mother, she and I used to stay up late at night to play Scrabble or Monopoly. We did not use a dictionary to check if the words I placed on the board exist. Fortunately, my mom was very good in English, so it was never a problem.

As for my involvement in the community, it was my father-in-law and my mother-in-law who suggested I should get involved. They saw the work I did running basketball leagues in Lahaina and how I got the kids to play basketball. One night, while having dinner, my father-in-law heard me complaining. In his very soft voice, he said to me in Ilokano, ‘Barok, you’re a very smart man. We see the work that you do to help the kids in Lahaina. If you want to get things done and have it done the way you want it done, why don’t you join an organization that will appreciate the work that you do and your leadership ability.’ This is when I decided to be a part of the Maui Filipino Community Council and the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce.

In 1992, the owner of the company I used to work for, Media Systems, Inc., which I purchased in 2007, saw my work, my volunteerism to help the youth in Lahaina as well as teaching them responsibilities through volunteering in community service. I was asked to join the Rotary Club of Lahaina and became an official member of the Club on September 1, 1993.

When I walked in the restaurant where the Club meets and saw everyone in the room was the ‘Who’s Who,’ of Lahaina, people I admired and read about, community and business leaders of Lahaina, I was intimidated. I told my sponsor I am not worthy to be a member of the Club and I do not have the kind of money all the members have. He and several of the most influential people of Lahaina assured me I belonged with them and it is not all about the financial wealth the members have and the Club needed someone who is young, energetic, knows Lahaina, a graduate of Lahainaluna and communicates well with the local community. It was very important for the Club to have someone like me because most of the people of Lahaina looked at the members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina as old rich haoles. Now, there is one local boy to represent our club. At 34, I was the youngest individual to be inducted as a member of the Club. Since the Club was established in June 1965, the Rotary Club of Lahaina never had a Filipino member. Finally, there was one!

Through Rotary, I have helped a lot of people and youth here on Maui, Molokai and Lāna‘i. Through Rotary, I have traveled to the Philippines every year to help people in Manila, Balungao-Pangasinan, Betis, Pampanga, Tacloban City, Ormoc City, Leyte, Cebu City, Cebu, Concepcion, Baliguian Island, Estancia and Iloilo City, Iloilo and Davao City, Davao, to have access to potable water, school sanitation, and help with people’s livelihood and enhance literacy programs for schools located in remote villages throughout the Philippines.

This past July 9, 2024, I was inducted as the Chairman of the Board of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, an honor for me because this will be the second time I will serve as the Chamber’s Chairman until June 30, 2025.

On July 2019, eleven months after the fire in Lahaina from Hurricane Lane, as the Director of the West Maui Taxpayers’ Association, where I am now the Executive Director, along with President Joe Pluta, we were able to secure a donation of two acres from Peter Martin to build a fire station in Olowalu, the Olowalu Fire Station. As of this writing we have raised $3 million to help build a modular fire station.

Right after the fire, the Rotary Club of Los Altos, California asked me to join them for a fundraiser to help the Boys and Girls Club of Maui. Joe Pluta, who is also a member of the Rotary Club of Lahaina, and I traveled to Los Altos to join the members and people of Los Altos for the fundraiser. The event generated $50,000 that will be used to help the youth of Lahaina.

A few weeks later, the Rotary Club of Salinas Valley asked me to join them for their fundraiser. Once again, Joe Pluta and I traveled to California to be a part of the Club’s fundraiser. The event generated $41,000 for our Club. This money will also be used to help the youth of Lahaina.

Because a lot of families are now scattered all over the island, we have decided to help not just the youth of Lahaina but throughout Maui. We know of several Lahaina families now residing in Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei and Upcountry.

Thank you, Rick for your love and willingness to serve. You are an inspiration to all of us, especially the young.

Lucy Peros is a retired schoolteacher, having taught at St. Anthony Grade School and Waihe‘e Elementary School. Both of her late parents, Elpidio Cachero Cabalo (a 1946 Sakada) and Alejandra Cabudoy Cabalo of Hāli‘imaile, worked for Maui Land and Pine Company. Lucy now enjoys retirement and has time to join other seniors in the Enhance Fitness Program under the Department of Aging three times a week. She also attends the line dancing class and other activities at Kaunoa and joins other Waihe‘e School retirees when help is needed at the school. Lucy also devotes some of her time to activities at Christ The King Catholic Church. She enjoys writing and reading in her spare time.