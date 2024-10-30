Kwento-Kwentuhan

How to Stay Calm, Organized, and Thankful During the Holiday Season

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Photos courtesy Liza Pierce

My hubby and I were shopping at Costco and Home Depot this weekend and I couldn’t resist taking photos of the Christmas Decorations. It made me think of this coming season which many times can be stressful.

As the holiday season approaches, it is easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of festivities, from Halloween costume planning to Christmas gift shopping and New Year’s celebrations. The anticipation of family gatherings, holiday meals, and decorating can feel overwhelming but with the right mindset and strategies, we can enjoy the season with calm, organization, and a sense of gratitude.

Here are some tips on how we can reduce stress during the holiday season:

1. Plan Ahead and Stay Organized

One of the most effective ways to reduce holiday stress is through careful planning. Here’s how:

• Create a master calendar: Mark key dates for events, parties, and tasks such as buying costumes, shopping for gifts, and planning holiday meals. Seeing everything laid out will help you avoid last-minute rushes.

• Budget both time and money: Set a budget for holiday spending and stick to it. Include gifts, decorations, and extra groceries. Also, budget your time wisely. Carve out specific days for shopping, decorating, and meal preparation so you do not feel like you are scrambling at the last moment.

• Break down tasks: Instead of tackling everything at once, break your to-do list into smaller, manageable tasks. This approach makes the workload less intimidating and gives you a sense of accomplishment as you check things off.

By staying organized, you will avoid the chaos of the holidays and will have more time to savor the joyful moments with loved ones.

2. Embrace Simplicity

The pressure to have the perfect holiday can be overwhelming. Social media often sets unrealistic expectations for elaborate decorations, extravagant meals, and picture-perfect family moments. But the reality is simplicity can bring more peace and joy to your celebrations.

• Scale down your plans: You do not need to attend every event or throw the biggest party. Prioritize the traditions and activities that mean the most to you and your family. A cozy night at home watching holiday movies can be just as memorable as attending a grand event.

• Delegate tasks: Do not be afraid to ask for help. Whether it is assigning family members to help with cooking or having friends bring a dish to a gathering, delegating tasks can lighten your load and allow you to enjoy the moment.

• Opt for meaningful gifts: Instead of feeling the pressure to buy expensive gifts for everyone, focus on thoughtful presents that hold meaning. Homemade gifts, heartfelt letters or even an experience shared with a loved one can be more valuable than a material item.

Simplifying your holiday activities helps free up time and energy, allowing you to focus on what truly matters.

3. Practice Gratitude

Gratitude is a powerful tool that can shift your mindset from stress to joy. During the hustle of the holiday season, it is easy to focus on what is not going perfectly. However, practicing gratitude helps you stay grounded and mindful of the blessings around you.

• Keep a gratitude journal: Each day, write down one or two things for which you are thankful. This practice can serve as a gentle reminder of the joy and abundance in your life.

• Incorporate gratitude into family traditions: During Thanksgiving, Christmas, or even New Year’s, consider starting a tradition where everyone shares something for which they are grateful. This can be a meaningful way to connect with loved ones and appreciate the little moments.

• Give back to others: Volunteering or donating during the holidays is a wonderful way to give thanks and share your blessings with others. Whether it is contributing to a food drive or spending time at a local shelter, helping others fosters a sense of purpose and gratitude.

4. Take Care of Yourself

Finally, self-care is essential during the busy holiday season. Make time for relaxation, whether it is a walk in nature, a warm bath or simply reading a good book. Remember you cannot pour from an empty cup, so taking care of yourself ensures you have the energy to fully enjoy the festivities.

With thoughtful planning, a focus on simplicity, gratitude, and self-care, we can experience a calm, joyful, and organized holiday season allowing us to be fully present for the things that matter most.

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.