Kwento-Kwentuhan

The Merry Month of May

May is full of fun, learning, and togetherness

Liza A Pierce of “A Maui Blog” | Images courtesy Liza Pierce

They say April showers bring May flowers—and here on Maui, May brings a joyful bouquet of events and celebrations that brighten our lives and lift our spirits. From cultural festivals to keiki surf competitions, May is full of fun, learning, and togetherness. And this is why I love calling May, the Merry month—because it is! Let’s review what has happened so far, and let’s also prepare for what’s ahead.

We started the month of May with a Lei Day on the first day. The Lei Heritage Festival at Hale Hō‘ike‘ike celebrated the beauty and cultural significance of lei-making in Hawai‘i on May 1. The sweet scent of flowers, music, and storytelling brought us back to our roots and reminded us of the richness of Hawaiian tradition.

Then came May 5, a date that brought double the joy. We joined in the celebration of Cinco de Mayo, honoring Mexican heritage with flavorful food, festive music, and community gatherings. From taco specials to mariachi tunes, local families joined in the merrymaking. That same day, we also marked Boy’s Day (Tango no Sekku), a Japanese tradition still cherished in Hawai‘i. Colorful koinobori (carp streamers) flew proudly, symbolizing strength, courage and the hopes we have for our sons and young boys.

On May 10, Maui was buzzing with activity. The Charity Walk brought people together for a good cause, raising funds for nonprofits across the island. At the Seabury Hall Craft Fair, families enjoyed handmade treasures, ono food, and local entertainment. And at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, the Maui Matsuri Children’s Festival invited keiki and parents alike to experience Japanese culture through games, performances and crafts.

Of course, we cannot forget Mother’s Day, celebrated on Sunday, May 11. Whether it was a homemade breakfast, a beachside brunch or simply a lei and warm embrace, Maui families took time to honor the amazing women who raise, nurture and guide us. Salamat po, Nanay! Our island would not be the same without you.

And the celebrations continue! There is still more to enjoy this month.

On May 17 and 18, the beaches come alive with Menehune Mayhem, a surf contest for keiki that goes beyond competition. It’s a celebration of Hawaiian culture, environmental stewardship and youth empowerment—with art booths, music and more.

On May 23, the Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival returns, spotlighting short films by Maui students passionate about sustainability and protecting our ‘āina. These young voices offer hope—and action—for a better future.

That same weekend, our Filipino pride shines bright at the Barrio Fiesta® on May 23 and 24. Now in its 56th year, this beloved event brings our community together with traditional dances, music, delicious Filipino food and cultural displays. It’s a time to celebrate our heritage and connect across generations. Bring your family, wear your Barong or Filipiniana, and let’s make memories together!

Also on May 24, the Maui Matsuri Festival at University of Hawai‘i Maui College adds even more cultural flair, with live performances, tasty dishes and a showcase of Japanese traditions that have become part of our shared local identity.

Rounding out the month, do not miss La Bayadère, a classical ballet performance by AAPA at Seabury Hall on May 31 and June 1. And on May 31, head to the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair for a day of fun, food, farming, and family. From petting zoos to cooking demos and fresh produce, there’s something for everyone.

So yes, May is truly a merry month on Maui. It’s a season of celebrating who we are, where we come from, and what we can do together. Whether you’re dancing at the Barrio Fiesta®, cheering at Menehune Mayhem, or sharing lumpia with neighbors, maraming salamat for showing up, supporting one another and keeping our community strong.

Kita kits po!

Liza Pierce of A Maui Blog is an Interactive Media enthusiast. She started blogging in 2006 and she loves talking story online and spreading aloha around the world. She’s been living on Maui since 1994 and considers Maui her home. A wife, a mother, a friend…and so much more. She loves Jesus; Maui Sunsets Catcher; Crazy About Rainbows; End Alzheimer’s Advocate. Her life is full and exciting here on the island of Maui. Liza is currently the Digital Media Specialist with Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers. She is the author of the book Maui 2021 and Beyond.