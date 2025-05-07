Jerry Batugo Agbannaoag

Lucy Peros | Photos courtesy the Agbannaoag ‘Ohana

Perseverance is one of the values this month’s featured Sakada Offspring learned from his father, a 1946 Sakada from the Philippines. Several well-known individuals have expressed their thoughts on perseverance. For instance, Walter Elliot, a Scottish politician, said, “Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other.” English Writer Samuel Johnson said, “Great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance.” Even the late Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill, said “Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Jerry Agbannaoag truly continues to keep the value of perseverance through his job, through raising a family, through being a good father and husband, and just being a good citizen in the community.

Jerry attended Kamehameha III for sixth grade, Lahainaluna High School and graduated with Building Maintenance in Carpentry at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College. He joined the U.S. Army as a Structural Engineer and served six years with the 411 Company B. Engineering Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve.

Jerry worked for Embassy Suites as a First Class Engineer, then Classic Resort Property as Maintenance Manager, and he is currently employed with Four Seasons Resort Maui in the Engineering Department as an Electrical and Mechanical Repair Technician Engineer.

Jerry is married to Merlita Tasani Agbannaoag for thirty-six years. She is employed with the Grand Wailea Maui, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. She was in the Finance Department but transferred to the Retail Department and is currently a Union Representative for ILWU.

Merlita and Jerry have three children: Jaren T. Agbannaoag, their eldest son, who attended the University of Hawai‘i Maui College and graduated with an Associate Degree in Culinary. He is an independent Business Owner with Worldwide Group and is currently employed with the Four Seasons as an Assistant Server. He is a member of the Hawai‘i Film Critics Society and a Guest Speaker with Akaku Media Center/Radio Station.

Justin T. Agbannaoag, the middle son, pursued his higher education at Oregon State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical and Construction Engineering. After he graduated from college, Justin moved to Arizona after he completed his internship with Goodfellow Brothers on Maui. He was offered a job at Skanska Company in Arizona as a Virtual Design and Construction Engineer and then offered a new position as a Building Information Modeling Engineer. He worked with Skanska Company for four years. Justin joined the U.S. Army, specialized in Geospatial Specialist Engineer, serving as a Cartographer and Intelligence Analyst for the 7th Special Force Group – Airborne. In addition to his professional role, he continues to serve in the Arizona U.S. Army National Guard in leadership and technical skills in Engineering. He is currently working with PCL Construction Company as a Project Construction Engineer.

Melyssa Angelika T. Agbannaoag, the only daughter of Jerry and Merly, attended the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue a degree in Nursing. Due to a long wait for the Nursing Program at UH Mānoa, she transferred to Hawai‘i Pacific University and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Right after graduation, she began her nursing career as an Acute Care Nurse, working for the Queens Medical Center on O‘ahu. She was offered a position as a Traveling Nurse at Molokai General Hospital during the pandemic. She was commissioned as an officer, 2nd Lieutenant, in the Hawai‘i Army National Guard as the Platoon Leader for the Treatment Platoon in the 29th BSB CMED. She moved to Las Vegas and worked with Spring Valley Medical Center, and transferred to St. Rose Dignity Hospital as an RN in the Emergency Room. She continues her military career with the Utah National Guard as a 1st Lieutenant Medical Operations Officer in the HHB 2-222 Field Artillery, and she is now promoted to Captain in the Arizona National Guard. She has moved to Arizona to be closer to her brother Justin. She is currently employed at the Arizona General Hospital as an RN in the Emergency Room.

Jerry has only one sister, Elizabeth Agbannaoag Malacas, who is retired from Aston Kā‘anapali. Elizabeth has two sons, Myron Malacas, who currently works at Embassy Suites, and Brandon, who is unfortunately deceased.

Jerry’s hobbies are automotive and handyman repair. He enjoys repairing cars and doing home improvements, and maintenance. He loves to cook and enjoys traveling on tours to different countries and states. Jerry and Merly were members and sponsors of the St. Anthony Filipino Catholic Club from 2014–2017.

Jerry’s Sakada father, Severino Agbannaoag was one of the last five of the last batch of men that came to Hawai‘i in 1946. It was definitely luck, fate, patience, faith, determination, and perseverance that he was able to come to Hawai‘i. He was born in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte on November 29, 1927. He was petitioned by his Uncle Pedro Ramirez. When he and his friend, a former Hawai‘i plantation worker, went to Port Salomague in Cabugao, Province of Ilocos Sur, to report, the recruiters were not there to check them in. Severino and his friend did not give up. They were determined to come to Hawai‘i. So they stayed in Salomague overnight, slept under a tree, and waited for the recruiters until the next day, hoping they would come back. And they did! Some could not wait, so they went back to their respective homes, and so they were not able to come to Hawai‘i. Severino got seasick for two days on the boat on their way to Hawai‘i. It took them a month to reach Hawai‘i.

They landed on Kaua‘i first, and from there, each one was assigned to different plantations. Severino was assigned to the Pioneer Mill in Lahaina, Maui. He lived at a camp called Lahaina Pump from 1946 to 1970. It is a camp located just above the Lahaina Maui Youth Center and the Aquatic Center.

From 1946 to 1963, Severino did such jobs as pali pali, cleaning the pipes connected to the main pipe so the water could easily get through to irrigate the sugarcane field. He was making forty-five cents per hour, eight hours per day, and six days a week. From 1963 to 1972, he was in the Harvesting Department. From 1972 to 1977, he worked at Kawaola (powerhouse) to watch the distribution of water. And in 1977, he worked as a ditch man until he retired in 1992. He was earning $8.75 per hour when he retired.

In October 1952, the Korean War erupted. Many Sakadas served in Korea, including Severino. He got out in 1954. Soon after, he was ready to settle down, so he went to the Philippines to look for a wife. There was a beautiful young lady by the name of Conchita Batugo whom Severino’s uncle admired so much for Severino. Severino’s family just loved Conchita’s family and her upbringing. Conchita, however, was just a high school student at that time and was not ready for a commitment. So young and not ready, that she hid and ran away when she saw Severino for the first time, according to Severino. Severino was so understanding, persevered, and waited for Conchita to finish high school and college. While Conchita was completing her education, they were writing letters to each other as a means of connecting to each other as they were apart. In 1959, Severino decided to go back to the Philippines again to propose and marry Conchita. Severino was a smart man to win Conchita’s heart because he used a very smart strategy. He asked Conchita’s relatives to go with him to propose to her, danon in Filipino. With the help of her own relatives, Severino won Conchita’s heart! Severino and Conchita got married on November 29, 1959 (Severino’s birthday) in Sarrat, Province of Ilocos Norte. They had two wedding receptions, one in Sarrat and one in Batac. Conchita and Severino claimed both receptions were the grandest ever!

Jerry shared his short reflection on his Dad: My Dad was a very hard-working man. He always advised us, his children to have a good education, be humble and respectful. He taught us the values of gratitude and perseverance.

Lucy Peros is a retired schoolteacher, having taught at St. Anthony Grade School and Waihe‘e Elementary School. Her late parents, Elpidio Cachero Cabalo (a 1946 Sakada) and Alejandra Cabudoy Cabalo, both worked for Maui Land and Pine Company. Lucy enjoys being with other retirees in the Enhance Fitness Program under the Department of Aging three times a week. Whenever she can, she joins other Waihe‘e School retirees when help is needed at the school. Lucy also devotes some of her time as Lector and choir member at both Christ the King Catholic Church in Kahului and St. Ann Catholic Church in Waihe‘e. She enjoys being with her granddaughters after school. She also enjoys writing, reading, and gardening in her spare time.