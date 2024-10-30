Time to Vote

Alfredo G. Evangelista | Assistant Editor | Photos by Alfredo Evangelista

By the time you read this issue of The Fil-Am Voice, you should have already received your ballots for the November 5, 2024, General Election. Hawai‘i is one of the states holding its entire election by mail, eliminating separate polling places in geographic precincts on Election Day. Unlike some states, all ballots cast must be received by the County Clerk by 7 p.m. on November 5th—postmarking on or before Election Day is not enough. Only ballots received by the County Clerk by the Election Day deadline will be processed and counted.

“Maui County’s voters can expect to receive their General Election ballot packages starting October 18,” says County Clerk Moana Monique Lutey. “If voters do not receive their ballot packages by October 23, or have any questions, call the County Clerk [Office] at (808) 270-7749.”

While relatively new to her current post, Lutey has served as a County employee for the last twenty-seven years, most recently as the Corporation Counsel, the County of Maui’s top lawyer. “The familiarity with election laws has been invaluable in my role as Clerk,” explains Lutey. “The strength of any organization is its people, and I have a tremendous amount of support from the deputy clerk and office staff, which has been instrumental in running countywide elections.”

“Ballots may be returned by U.S. mail or deposited into an Official Ballot Dropbox at convenient locations throughout Maui, as well as the Filipino Clubhouse on Lanai and Mitchell Pauole Center on Molokai,” says Lutey. “All ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. on November 5, 2024.”

“We recommend that if voters are returning ballots by U.S. mail that they mail their ballot no later than October 31, to allow sufficient mailing time. After that date, we recommend depositing their ballots into a Ballot Dropbox, which are open until 7 p.m. on November 5.”

Ballot Dropboxes are located at various places in different communities. Locations can be found by looking at https://mauicountyvotes.gov/. See also the adjoining box.

Lutey notes if voters need help, there will be voter service centers open at the following locations:

• Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., Wailuku. From October 22 to November 4, the Santos Community Center will be open daily (except Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day, the Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiilani Highway, Lahaina. From October 31 to November 4, the Lahaina Civil Center will be open daily (except Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day, the Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Lāna‘i: Filipino Clubhouse, 450 Jacaranda Street, Lāna‘i City. From October 31 to November 4, the Lahaina Civil Center will be open daily (except Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day, the Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Molokai: Mitchell Pauole Community Center, 90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai. From October 31 to November 4, the Lahaina Civil Center will be open daily (except Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day, the Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Hāna High & Elementary School, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna. Open only on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Voter Service Centers will offer accessible voting, in-person voting, and same-day registration. “Voters with a Hawai‘i driver’s license or state ID may use the online system at <Elections.Hawaii.gov> to register to vote or make any changes to existing registration,” notes Lutey. “They can also come to the Voter Service Centers, where they can register to vote and vote on the same day. We encourage people who need assistance to go to a Voter Service Center as early as possible when there will be a shorter wait time.”

The Clerk provides the following tips. “We always remind voters to be sure to sign the outside of their ballot envelope,” Lutey says.

Missing or mismatched signatures cause a ballot envelope to be rejected. According to Lutey, “It’s not uncommon for household members to sign each others’ ballot envelopes. Our Agilis system scans the ballot envelopes and the signatures are compared with ‘reference’ signatures from a voter’s registration, driver’s license, or state ID. Elections staff has been trained in signature verification, so any that are initially flagged by Agilis are verified individually. As we all age, our signatures change over time, so some initially flagged signatures are ultimately verified and approved by staff.”

Lutey notes voters whose ballot envelopes are either missing signatures or have signatures that are not matched to a voter’s record, are contacted by mail, as well as by phone or email if the County has that information. The voter is able to go to the Elections office to “cure” or fix the voter’s ballot envelope. The voter may also mail or email an affidavit affirming the voter’s identity.

“We encourage all voters to go to <Elections.Hawaii.gov> to check that their voter registration is up to date,” says Lutey. “Phone numbers and email addresses can be added by voters so that if there are any problems, we can contact them without delay.” Lutey also recommends voters sign up at <Hawaii.BallotTrax.net>, which allows a voter to track when their ballot is mailed to them and when it is received by the Clerks and processed. “An additional bonus to signing up with BallotTrax is the ability to be notified quickly if there are any problems with the voter’s ballot (i.e., missing signature, mismatched signature, etc.),” she says.

If voters make a mistake on their ballot, they can request a replacement ballot by completing a form on the Elections webpage under the “Voting” tab or calling the Elections office at (808) 270-7749.

For Lutey and the other employees at the Elections office, “the most challenging experience to date has been with updating mailing addresses for Lahaina voters displaced by the wildfires.”

“We have attended as many community events as possible to assist with updating voter registrations, obtained addresses for Lahaina residents in the burn zone so that we could email, call and mail those residents information on the upcoming election, run radio ads, and posted election information on social media,” Lutey explains. “This effort isn’t only a professional commitment. I was raised in Lahaina, and my family roots go back many generations in West Maui. I am deeply committed to this community.”

Lutey recognizes there are many voters who are “temporarily away” from Lahaina but intend for Lahaina to remain their permanent residence. Lutey says these voters “can continue to use their Lahaina address for voting purposes, with updated mailing addresses. We have many voters who are living in other parts of the county, state, or even the continent, and we’ve done our best to communicate this message to them.”

In addition to dealing with the problem emanating from the Lahaina fire, the County Clerk has to comply with the United States Department of Justice’s guidelines pertaining to Voting Protections for Language Minority Citizens, covered by Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act. According to the guide published in April 2024 by the U.S. Department of Justice, “In our diverse country, English is not the primary language of many American citizens, and many have limited ability to read, speak, write, or understand English. Citizens with limited-English proficiency need information in languages other than English to be informed voters and participate effectively in our democracy. Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act (“VRA”) protects the voting rights of many of these Americans.”

The Voting Rights Act was amended by Congress in 1975 to include Section 203 because language minorities such as Asian Americans were “effectively excluded from participation in the electoral process” and Congress found it was “necessary to eliminate such discrimination.”

As per the United States Census Bureau’s rules, a list is created every five years identifying which jurisdictions must provide election-related materials and assistance. Maui County made the list and “Filipino” was identified as a language minority group. (The Justice Department created a brochure titled “Know Your Voting Rights” in Tagalog. Sadly, the Justice Department did not create a brochure in Ilocano.)

“We have elections staff at the voter service centers who speak Ilocano and Tagalog, as well as signage in English and Ilocano,” notes Lutey. “The Digital Voter Guide is available in multiple languages online at <Elections.Hawaii.gov>, and our website is translated into Ilocano and Tagalog using Google Translate. The electronic ballot marking machines at the Voter Service Centers can display a voter’s ballot in multiple languages of their choice and comfort level. We’re very proud of the level of assistance we are able to offer.”

Even though there were not many requests for Ilokano or Tagalog language assistance during the primary elections, Lutey and the County of Maui elections office remain committed to providing assistance to those in need of language assistance. “The Filipino community often has family resources to accompany members who may not be fluent in English, and we will also have staff there as mentioned. During the Primary Election, there was not a great demand for Ilocano or Tagalog assistance, but we’re very committed to making sure that all voters have a welcoming voting experience, and having speakers of many of the multiple languages spoken in Maui County remains a priority with our office.”

Lutey notes the elections website, www.MauiCountyVotes.gov provides assistance to voters who can view their sample ballot and download a copy of the Digital Voter Guide, containing information regarding voting procedures, deadlines, and candidates, as well as the three proposed amendments to the Maui County Charter and two proposed Hawaii Constitutional amendments. These documents are translated into Ilokano and Tagalog.

Even the Digital Voter Guide which includes candidate statements is translated. For example, for the closely-watched Kihei Council race between incumbent Tom Cook and former Councilmember Kelly King, these are the Ilocano translations of their respective statements:

Aloha. Siak ni Tom Cook, iti agdama a Miembro ti Consejo iti County iti South Maui, dawdawatek iti suportayo iti eleksiyon ita a tawen. Iyegko ti balanse iti Consejo. Addaanak iti lokal nga adal manipod iti 50+ a tawen ko kas katutubo a residente. Nakapadakkelak iti 5 nga aannakko a nagturpos amin kadagiti pangpubliko nga eskwelaan iti Maui. Pinasayaat ko dagiti kasanayak iti panagpatakder ken panagsolbar ti problema kas maysa nga apprentice a karpentero iti maysa kontraktor idi 1989. Dagiti kapadasak mismo, kas maysa nga employado ken iti maudi ket kas addaan iti sarili a kompanya nga addaan iti 40 nga empleyado; panag-apply ken pananguray kadagiti permiso ti building; panangbayad iti renta; panangbayad iti salda; panangpadakkel kadagitt aannak ken panangaywan kadagiti lolo ken lolak; dagitoy ket nangited kanyak iti kapadasan nga agserbi iti Consejo iti County. Addaanak iti sentido kumon ken pannakaawat kadagiti kasapulan dagiti umili iti lokal a gobierno tayo. Sipapakumbaaak a mangdawat iti suporta ken botosyo inton Agosto 10 ken Nobiyembre 5. Mahalo. Ibotos ni Tom Cook, Consejo ti County iti Maui.

Kandidato ni Kelly King para iti tugaw ti distrito iti South Maui para iti Konseho ti County iti Maui, nu adinno ket indaulona ti sustainability ken aktibo a residente manipod nagbalin a nanang idi 1985. Nagnaed isuna idiay Maui iti nasurok a 40 tawen kadwana ni Bob nga asawana nken ti duwa nga annakda, agpada a naipasngay ken dimmakkel idiay Maui (nagturpos idiay Maui High School ken UH Mānoa), ken duwa nga apoko. Nabayagen nga itantandudona iti kinatibker, natalged a komunidad, dagiti prioridadna ket diversified circular economy, lokal a renewable energy, regenerative nga agrikultura, kinaadda ti makan, nalaka a pagnaedan, panagpapada iti kagimungan, panagsagana iti emerhensia, panangaywan iti aglawlaw, ken panangimanehar iti shoreline retreat. Aktibo ni King kas board member iti adu a non-profit, kas iti: • Hawai‘i Renewable Energy Alliance • Maui Farmers Union board • Akakū: Maui Community Television • Hui Mālama: Learning Center • UH Maui College Sustainable Sciences Management Advisory Council • Maui Nui Food Alliance Steering Committee.

Voters will also weigh in on two Hawaii State Constitutional amendments. First, whether to remove specific language that authorizes the legislature to limit marriage to opposite-sex couples. Second, whether to make the appointment process for district court judges uniform with the appointment of circuit and appellate court judges. Keep in mind that a “blank” vote and an “over” vote is only counted toward the total number of votes cast. In order for a proposed amendment to the Hawaii State Constitution to be ratified, it must be approved by a majority of all votes tallied upon the question (i.e., only “yes” and “no” votes). Additionally, this majority must be at least fifty percent of the total votes cast at the election (i.e., “yes,” “no,” “blank,” and “over” votes).

Here’s the Ilokano translation for Constitutional Question #1:

SALUDSOD #1: Pannakaikkat ti Espesipiko a Pagsasao Maipapan iti Autoridad ti Lehislatura a Mangireserba iti Panagasawa kadagiti Agassawa nga Agsupadi ti Kinataona

SALUDSOD Mabaliwan kadi ti konstitusion ti estado tapno mawaswas ti turay ti lehislatura a mamagtalinaed iti panagasawa dagiti agassawa a saan nga agpada ti kinataona?

PANNAKAILAWLAWAG Ikkaten ti naisingasing a enmienda ti espesipiko a pagsasao iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii a nangted iti turay iti Lehislatura a mangireserba iti panagasawa kadagiti agassawa nga agsupadi ti kinataona.

KAIPAPANAN TI “WEN” A BOTOS Ikkaten ti “wen” a butos ti espesipiko a pagsasao iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii a nangted ti turay iti Lehislatura a mangireserba ti panagasawa kadagiti agassawa nga agsupadi ti kinataona.

KAIPAPANAN TI “SAAN” A BOTOS Awan aramiden ti “saan” a butos iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii ken pagtalinaedenna ti espesipiko a pagsasao iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii a nangted ti turay iti Lehislatura a mangireserba ti panagasawa kadagiti agassawa nga agsupadi ti kinataona.

KAIPAPANAN TI BLANKO A BOTOS WENNO NALABSAN A BOTOS Saan a mabilang ti “blangko” a botos a kas “wen” a botos wenno “saan” a botos iti saludsod. Imbes ketdi, mabilang laeng ti “blangko” a botos iti dagup a bilang dagiti nagbotos. Kasta met, ti “nalabsan” a botos ket saan a mabilang a kas “wen” a botos wenno “saan” a botos iti saludsod. Imbes ketdi, mabilang laeng ti “nalabsan” a botos iti dagup a bilang dagiti nagbotos. Tapno maratipikaran ti naisingasing a enmienda iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii, masapul nga aprobaran daytoy babaen iti kaaduan kadagiti amin a butos a naibilang iti saludsod (k.p., dagiti laeng “wen” ken “saan” a botos). Mainayon pay, daytoy a kaaduan ket masapul a mangbukel iti di kumurang a limapulo a porsiento iti dagup a bilang dagiti nagbotos iti eleksion (k.p., “wen,” “saan,” “blangko,” ken “nalabsan” a butos).

Here’s the Ilokano translation for Constitutional Question #2:

SALUDSOD #2: Panagaramid iti Proseso ti Pammatalged ti Senado para kadagiti Hudisial a Panagdutok nga Ad-adda nga Agpapada

SALUDSOD Maamendaran kadi iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii tapno agbalin ti proseso ti pannakadutok ken panangpasingked para kadagiti hues ti korte ti distrito a kapada iti proseso ti pannakadutok ken panangpasingked para kadagiti hues ti korte suprema ken dagiti intermediate a korte ti apela ken hues ti korte sirkito, nga agkasapulan iti: (1) Ti Komision ti Hudisial a Seleksion a mangidatag iti Hepe ti Hustisia iti listaan a saan a nababbaba ngem uppat ken saan a nasursurok ngem innem a nominado para iti bakante; (2) Maysa a nadutokan ti korte ti distrito nga automatiko a maibilang a nadutokan no mapaay ti Senado a mangilaksid iti pannakadutok iti uneg ti tallopulo nga aldaw manipud pannakaawat iti pakaammo ti pannakadutok; (3) Ti Hepe ti Hustisia nga agaramid ti sabali a pannakadutok manipud iti listaan dagiti nominado iti korte ti distrito iti uneg ti sangapulo nga aldaw no ilaksid ti Senado iti maysa a pannakadutok; ken (4) Ti pamay-an ti pannakadutok ken pammalubos a masurot agingga a maaramid ti balido a pannakadutok, wenno no mapaay daytoy, ti Komision ti Hudisial a Seleksion nga aramidenna ti pannakadutok manipud iti listaan dagiti nominado, nga awan ti pammalubos ti Senado?

PANNAKAILAWLAWAG Ti agdama a proseso ti panangpasingked ti Senado para kadagiti hudisial a pannakadutok nga inaramid ti Gobernador iti Korte Suprema ti Hawaii, dagiti Intermediate a Korte ti Apela, ken dagiti Korte Sirkito ket naiduma manipud iti proseso ti panangpasingked ti Senado para kadagiti hudisial a pannakadutok nga inaramid ti Hepe ti Hustisia kadagiti Korte ti Distrito ti Estado. Ti panggep daytoy a enmienda iti artikulo VI, seksion 3, iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii ket tapno aramiden ti proseso ti pannakadutok ken pammalubos ti Senado para kadagiti hues ti korte ti distrito a kapada ti proseso ti pannakadutok ken pammalubos ti Senado para kadagiti dadduma a hues ken hustisia. Iti babaen ti agdama a proseso ti pammalubos ti Senado para kadagiti hues ti korte ti distrito, automatiko a maibilang a nailaksid ti maysa a nadutokan iti korte ti distrito no saan a pinalubosan ti Senado iti uneg ti tallopulo nga aldaw manipud pannakaawat iti pannakadutok. Gapu ta ti Lehislatura ti Estado ti Hawaii ket maysa a part-time a lehislatura, masapul a mangangay ti Senado kadagiti espesial a sesion iti intero a tawen para iti kangrunaan a panggep a pananganamong kadagiti pannakadutok iti korte ti distrito. Daytoy a enmienda ket mangipalubos kadagiti pannakadutok ti korte ti distrito nga automatiko a maibilang a napalubusan no mapaay ti Senado a mangilaksid iti pannakadutok iti uneg ti tallopulo nga aldaw. Daytoy a panagbalbaliw ket mangaramid kadagiti pamay-an para iti proseso ti pammatalged ti Senado para kadagiti amin a hudisial a pannakadutok ti estado a kas agpapada, urayno ti pannakadutok ket inaramid ti Gobernador wenno ti Hepe ti Hustisia.

KAIPAPANAN TI “WEN” A BOTOS Ti “wen” a butos ket mangaramid iti proseso ti pannakadutok ken panangpasingked para kadagiti hues ti korte ti distrito a kapada ti proseso ti pannakadutok ken pammatalged para kadagiti hustisia ti korte suprema ken dagiti intermediate a korte ti apela ken dagiti hues ti korte sirkito.

KAIPAPANAN TI “SAAN” A BOTOS Ti “saan” a butos ket awan ti aramidenna a panagbalbaliw iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii ken pagtalinaedenna ti naiduma a proseso ti panangpasingked para kadagiti hues ti korte ti distrito a dinutokan ti Hepe ti Hustisia no idilig iti proseso para kadagiti hues ti korte suprema ken ti dagiti intermediate a korte ti apela ken dagiti hues ti korte sirkito a dinutokan ti Gobernador.

KAIPAPANAN TI BLANKO A BOTOS WENNO NALABSAN A BOTOS Saan a mabilang ti “blangko” a botos a kas “wen” a botos wenno “saan” a botos iti saludsod. Imbes ketdi, mabilang laeng ti “blangko” a botos iti dagup a bilang dagiti nagbotos. Kasta met, ti “nalabsan” a botos ket saan a mabilang a kas “wen” a botos wenno “saan” a botos iti saludsod. Imbes ketdi, mabilang laeng ti “nalabsan” a botos iti dagup a bilang dagiti nagbotos. Tapno maratipikaran ti naisingasing a enmienda iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii, masapul nga aprobaran daytoy babaen iti kaaduan kadagiti amin a butos a naibilang iti saludsod (k.p., dagiti laeng “wen” ken “saan” a botos). Mainayon pay, daytoy a kaaduan ket masapul a mangbukel iti di kumurang a limapulo a porsiento iti dagup a bilang dagiti nagbotos iti eleksion (k.p., “wen,” “saan,” “blangko,” ken “nalabsan” a butos).

Finally, there are three proposed amendments to the Maui County Charter. First, whether to limit the County Salary Commission to set only the “salaries” of elected officials and appointed directors and deputy directors, and not “compensation.” Compensation may be more broadly interpreted to include benefits such as travel costs for officials or appointees that live on Lanai or Molokai and must travel to Maui for their positions. If passed by a majority of the votes cast, those benefits would be managed by the Council or the Mayor.

Second, whether to allow the board of ethics to hire its own staff. Currently the board relies on clerical and legal staff of the corporation counsel who also handle other responsibilities. If adopted, funding would need to be provided to the ethics board.

Third, whether to allow board and commission members to serve two full consecutive terms or ten years, whichever is greater. Presently, the Charter does not allow consecutive terms, leaving vacancies for extended periods, especially for bodies requiring specific geographic representation from more rural and less populated portions of the County.

Here’s the Ilokano translation for Charter Amendment #1:

SALUDSOD #1: Komision ti Sueldo

SALUDSOD Maamendaran kadi ti Charter tapno kalikaguman ti Komision ti Sueldo a mangikeddeng kadagiti “sueldo” imbes a “kompensasion” para kadagiti nabutosan nga opisial ken nadutokan a direktor ken diputado a direktor tapno mamentanar ti panagtutunos iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii ken maikkat dagiti piskal a lapped tapno mangpataud iti panagpapada babaen kadagiti benepisio a kas iti kas pannakaisubli ti gastos iti panagbiahe?

PANNAKAILAWLAWAG Iti agdama, ibaga ti Artikulo 8, Kapitulo 17 ti Napabaro a Charter ti Maui County a ti Komision ti Sueldo para iti Maui County “ket ikeddengna ti kompensasion dagiti nabutosan nga opisial ken nadutokan a direktor ken diputado a direktor ti amin a departamento ti county.” (nainayon ti panangipaganetget). Artikulo XVI, Seksion 3.5 iti Konstitusion ti Estado ti Hawaii ken dagiti mainaig a probision dagiti Charter para kadagiti dadduma a County, usaren ti termino a “sueldo” imbes a ti termino a “kompensasion.” Ikalikagum daytoy a enmienda a lawlawagan a ti Komision ti Sueldo para iti Maui County ket ikeddengna laeng dagiti sueldo dagiti nabutosan nga opisial ken dagiti nadutokan a direktor ken diputado a direktor, ken saan a “kompensasion,” a mabalin nga ad-adda a nalawlawa a maipatarus a mangiraman kadagiti dadduma a benepisio a kas kadagiti gastos ti panagbiahe para kadagiti opisial wenno nadutokan nga agnanaed iti Lanai wenno Molokai ken masapul nga agbiahe a mapan iti Maui para kadagiti posisionda. Dagiti dadduma pay a kakasta a benepisio ket imanehar ti Konseho wenno ti Mayor.

KAIPAPANAN TI “WEN” A BOTOS Ti “wen” a botos kaipapananna a ti Komision ti Sueldo ti mangikeddeng kadagiti sueldo dagiti nabutosan nga opisial ken nadutokan a direktor ken diputado a direktor ti Maui County. Saan a karaman ditoy ti dadduma pay a potensial a benepisio ti kompensasion kas iti travel reimbursement para kadagiti opisial ken nadutokan nga agnanaed iti Lanai wenno Molokai ken masapul nga agbiahe a mapan iti Maui para kadagiti posisionda, nga, imanehar koma ti Konseho wenno ti Mayor.

KAIPAPANAN TI “SAAN” A BOTOS Ti “saan” a butos kaipapananna nga agtultuloy nga ikeddeng ti Komision ti Sueldo ti “kompensasion” dagiti nabutosan nga opisial ken nadutokan a direktor ken diputado a direktor ti Maui County, a mabalin a pakairamanan dagiti benepisio iti labes dagiti sueldo.

KAIPAPANAN TI BLANKO A BOTOS WENNO NALABSAN A BOTOS Saan a mabilang ti blangko a butos wenno nalabsan a butos iti panangikeddeng no ti kaaduan nga elektor iti saludsod ket nagbutos a pabor iti panangadaptar.



Here’s the Ilokano translation for Charter Amendment #2:

SALUDSOD #2: Independent Staffing para Kadagiti Etika ti Lupon

SALUDSOD Maamendaran kadi ti Charter, epektibo inton Hulio 1, 2025, tapno autorisaran ti Board of Ethics ti Maui County a mangtangdan kadagiti independiente nga empleado?

PANNAKAILAWLAWAG Agdama nga awan ti bukodna nga agwaywayas, full-time nga empleado ti Lupon ti Etika ti Maui County. Imbes ketdi, ti Lupon ti Etika ket intudigna ti maysa a Diputado nga Abogado ti Korporasion ken maysa a sekretario, nga agpada nga agtatrabaho iti babaen ti Departamento ti Abogado ti Korporasion ken agpada nga addaan kadagiti nadumaduma a dadduma pay nga annongen a naisina manipud iti trabahoda iti pannakabagi ti Lupon ti Etika. Maysa pay, ited ti Charter ti sumagmamano kadagiti bileg ti Lupon ti Etika iti Lupon a mismo, imbes a kadagiti empleadona. Palubusan daytoy a enmienda ti Lupon ti Etika a mangtangdan kadagiti bukodna nga agwaywayas nga empleado, ken mangted ti bileg kadagiti empleado a mangaramid kadagiti sumagmamano nga aramid, a mairaman ti panangipaay kadagiti impormal nga opinion ken balakad ti etika, panangrepaso kadagiti pannakaipablaak ti pinansia ken panagipila ti lobbyist, ken panangsurot kadagiti reklamo iti etika.

KAIPAPANAN TI “WEN” A BOTOS Kayat a saoen ti “wen” a butos a kabaelan ti Lupon ti Etika a mangtangdan dagiti bukodna nga independiente nga empleado, a makabalin a mangaramid kadagiti espesipiko nga annongen a pakairamanan ti panangipaay kadagiti impormal nga opinion ken balakad maipapan iti etika, panangrepaso kadagiti pinansial a pannakaipablaak ken panagipila dagiti lobbyist, ken panangsurot kadagiti reklamo iti etika.

KAIPAPANAN TI “SAAN” A BOTOS Kaipapanan ti “saan” a butos nga agtultuloy ti Lupon ti Etika a maaddaan kadagiti empleado manipud iti Departamento ti Abugado ti Korporasion a limitado kadagiti trabaho a mabalinda nga aramiden iti nagan ti Lupon ti Etika.

KAIPAPANAN TI BLANKO A BOTOS WENNO NALABSAN A BOTOS Saan a mabilang ti blangko a butos wenno nalabsan a butos iti panangikeddeng no ti kaaduan nga elektor iti saludsod ket nagbutos a pabor iti panangadaptar.

Here’s the Ilokano translation for Charter Amendment #3:

SALUDSOD #3: Dagiti Termino ti Lupon ken Komision

SALUDSOD Maamendaran kadi ti Charter, epektibo inton Hulio 1, 2025, tapno sapasap a mapabassit ti peggad dagiti bakante kadagiti lupon ken komision, ken espesipiko maipapan kadagiti naidedikar a posision para kadagiti kameng nga agnanaed kadagiti saan unay nga adu ti populasionna a lugar, babaen ti panangipalubos iti pannakadutok dagiti kameng dagiti lupon ken komision para iti dua nga agsaruno a naan-anay a termino wenno sangapulo nga agsasaruno a tawen, ania man ti dakdakkel?

PANNAKAILAWLAWAG Iti agdama, saan nga ipalubos ti Seksion 13-2(5) ti Charter ti Maui County dagiti kameng ti maysa a board wenno komision a madutokan iti maikadua a naan-anay a termino iti isu met laeng a lupon wenno komision iti uneg ti las-ud ti dua a tawen kalpasan a nag-expire ti terminoda. Palubusan daytoy a pannakabaliw dagiti kameng ti maysa a lupon wenno komision a madutokan para iti dua nga agsaruno a naan-anay a termino, wenno agingga iti sangapulo a tawen, aniaman ti dakdakkel.

KAIPAPANAN TI “WEN” A BOTOS Ti “wen” a butos kaipapananna a dagiti kameng ti lupon wenno komision ket mabalin a madutokan iti maikadua nga agsasaruno a naan-anay a termino iti isu met laeng a lupon wenno komision.

KAIPAPANAN TI “SAAN” A BOTOS Ti “saan” a butos kaipapananna a dagiti kameng ti lupon wenno komision ket saan a mabalin a madutokan iti maikadua nga agsasaruno a naan-anay a termino iti isu met laeng a lupon wenno komision.

KAIPAPANAN TI BLANKO A BOTOS WENNO NALABSAN A BOTOS Saan a mabilang ti blangko a butos wenno nalabsan a butos iti panangikeddeng no ti kaaduan nga elektor iti saludsod ket nagbutos a pabor iti panangadaptar.

[See the sample ballot on the proposed amendments to the State Constitution and the County Charter above.]

Now, it’s time to vote. Still wondering why you should vote? The Southern Poverty Law Center outlines five very important reasons to vote:

• In a democracy, you get a say in things that are important to you.

• The policies shaped by elected officials affect your life.

• You pay taxes.

• Rights are not necessarily guaranteed.

• You matter.

And remember, if you don’t vote, you cannot complain. No haan kay nga agbutos, haan kay nga agrekreklamo.

Assistant Editor Alfredo G. Evangelista majored in Political Science at the University of Southern California. He is a sole practitioner at Law Offices of Alfredo Evangelista, A Limited Liability Law Company, concentrating in estate planning, business start-up and consultation and nonprofit corporations. He has been practicing law for 41 years (since 1983) and returned home in 2010 to be with his family and to marry his high school sweetheart, the former Basilia Tumacder Idica.